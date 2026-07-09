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liam's avatar
liam
7h

Do not, for any reason, shine high-powered green lasers at these cameras; they can permanently destroy their CMOS sensors. This is a warning!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5h

How is it that a camera in public is unconstitutional but when the police say you can't film them it's also unconstitutional.

Honestly, this flock hype is there to keep us afraid but the reality is that they have had these cameras around since 911.

I'll tell you another tale of the paranoid.

I have a dash cam for my car and it's saved my ass from lying people like a woman who ran the red light and hit me. It's my property and I am not required to give the video if it doesn't help me... Right....

But somehow in Europe they made a law that every dash cam can only store a limited amount of time for the "privacy" rights of others.

So for your privacy, I cannot keep a video of your car.

This is becoming so absurd and paranoid as fk.

I'm against governments using cameras to spy on me but if I'm in public, it's ok for people or the police to look at me so how is that any different?

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