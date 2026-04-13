After Sabotaged Talks, Trump Calls For Effective Closure of Hormuz Strait via US Military Blockade

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/12/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(2) Daniel McAdams on X: “WHERE ARE THE RESCUED PILOTS?????” / X

Texas governor shares fake image depicting rescued US airman | Fact Check

(5) X

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The Iran War Has Been A Catastrophe For The US — But Israel Wants More

U.S. Navy’s $200M MQ-4C Triton drone vanishes over Strait of Hormuz - NewsBreak

(5) Dave DeCamp on X: “$2.5 trillion is a lot of money” / X

(5) Trita Parsi search. .. on X: “Hotlines for US soldiers thinking of leaving the armed forces as “conscientious objectors” are being overwhelmed. Almost all the calls mention the bombing of the girls’ school in Iran that killed more than 100 school children. https://t.co/q8NBx0ETHA” / X

US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren

(2) Krystal Ball on X: “We’ve bombed 763 schools and 316 health facilities per the Iranian Red Crescent. Monstrous indefensible crimes. https://t.co/IFY6zudexv” / X

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Breaking News App

(2) Liz Wheeler on X: “The ridiculous claim that Trump wants to start a nuclear war and genocide the Iranian people were never true. It’s clear today, just as it was clear to anybody who’s paid attention to Trump for the past 10 years, that his Truth Social post saying “A whole civilization will die https://t.co/hwjf8HZ9YK” / X

(4) ᴛʀᴀᴄᴇʀ on X: “🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸 US SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM JUST SAID LIVE ON FOX NEWS: “IF THE IRANIAN LEADER WON’T ACCEPT THE DEAL WE OFFERED, HE WILL BE DEAD.” SOMETHING EXTREMELY BAD IS HAPPENING... https://t.co/SoutwuwqjE” / X

(5) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Who are the terrorists? https://t.co/nAUWbeaeTj” / X

(4) Reza Nasri on X: “This is unprecedented and outrageous! The U.S. has sunk so low under the TruNyahu regime that it now feels almost normal for a news outlet to publish a piece openly recommending the assassination of foreign diplomats if negotiations fail. The U.S. might as well close the https://t.co/I87tyUAr9l” / X

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(4) Daniel McAdams on X: “So JD Vance lied to the American people to cover for Netanyahu. And he accused the Iranians of being liars when it was he who lied.” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly as I thought, Trump is claiming that ending up where he started, but in a weaker position, is somehow a “win”. They agreed to give up their stockpile on the 28th (link below) then you guys bombed them. The Strait of Hormuz was open BEFORE you started this. Nick: #WINNING! https://t.co/y8Cqwnvjrk” / X

(5) Clash Report on X: “Reporter: Iran is not listening to your threats about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump: How do you know that? Reporter: Because it’s still blocked. Trump: Why do you say that? You don’t know anything. Who are you with? Reporter: NBC News. Trump: NBC? That’s fake news. https://t.co/Sv2dXMG8pH” / X

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(5) The White House on X: “”The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards...” - President Donald J. Trump https://t.co/6he3qjeN1N” / X

(5) Assal Rad on X: “https://t.co/arijzdRAUF” / X

(6) Saifedean Ammous on X: “Neocons in February: Smash the Ayatollahs! Neocons in April: Let’s establish a joint venture with the Ayatollahs so they give us some of their Hormuz tolls.” / X

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

Exclusive: Iranian source says US has agreed to unfreeze Iranian funds, Washington denies it | Reuters

Trump Says U.S. Has Begun ‘Clearing Out’ Strait of Hormuz As Iran Peace Talks Begin

US says two naval ships ‘transited’ Strait of Hormuz for mine-clearing | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Iran threatens to attack US destroyer near Strait of Hormuz ‘within 30 minutes’: report - Raw Story

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@EricLDaugh Fantastic that you leave up the posts that turn out to be verifiable lies, that you just parroted without due diligence. Makes it easier for the honest ones to see what you shamelessly are. https://t.co/guMBa0mEhW” / X

(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: “If you are regurgitating what Trump yells out, you are not aware of what’s actually happening—based on what he’s saying, it’s possible Trump isn’t either.” / X

(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I am shocked I tell you, shocked.” / X

(5) The White House on X: “Vice President JD Vance gives an update in Pakistan: “The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.” https://t.co/il4THN5DwV” / X

(7) Grok / X

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

Islamabad negotiations end without a deal – as it happened | US-Israel war on Iran | The Guardian

(6) Patrick Henningsen on X: “CONFIRMED: Netanyahu hijacked negotiations midstream, giving orders to @JDVance which led to a predictable failure - which is what Israel wanted…” / X

(6) Alex Jones on X: “🚨🚨BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance just announced that the war with Iran is back on!!🚨🚨 https://t.co/nwloWN3fLm” / X

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US and Iran end ceasefire talks without an agreement and Trump threatens blockade of strait | AP News

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(17) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST NOW: Iran is likely STUNNED that President Trump really did it, he’s BLOCKADING the Strait of Hormuz and playing hardball Time and time again, they realize 47 stands on business. TREY YINGST: “These countries did not participate in helping to open the Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/9gFsahVPsF” / X

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(17) James Tate on X: “”The Logan Act (1 Stat. 613, 18 U.S.C. § 953,) is a United States federal law that criminalizes the negotiation of a dispute between the United States and a foreign government by an unauthorized American citizen.” https://t.co/DHFEEPGgXG” / X

(17) Patrick Henningsen on X: “THERE WAS NO CEASEFIRE. When you see these two dodgy grifters, shameless Israeli assets, lurking around ‘peace negotiations’, it’s a sure-fire signal that a massive attack is being planned by Israel & Trump, to be launched imminently… https://t.co/lwjl1yolZ4” / X

(17) Patrick Henningsen on X: “OK, so Iran had sent four PhDs to the negotiating table in Islamabad, while the US had sent a shady real estate developer from Long Island & the President’s son‑in‑law (both now widely regarded as unregistered Israeli agents), a 41 yr-old Tech Bro, and one general. Not to https://t.co/UqEMLjWQ5I” / X

(17) Freddie Ponton 🇫🇷 on X: “It took fives years of diplomatic talks and negotiations for the four negotiating parties in the Vietnam War to secure a peace treaty - Israel’s agents Witkoff and Kushner sabotaged this in one day. It’s their “raison d’être” https://t.co/TNU1XP1Q4p” / X

(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Then include the ongoing genocide they are committing, and this just becomes an insult to your intelligence.” / X

(17) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Who are the terrorists? https://t.co/nAUWbeaeTj” / X

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(6) Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו on X: “Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens.” / X

(6) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “JUST IN 🇮🇷🇮🇱: Netanyahu Reveals Israel’s Plans to Restart War on Iran IRAN SHOULD LEAVE NEGOTIATIONS NOW. Netanyahu exposed his plan, and Trump keeps moving weapons to the middle east. While hundreds of people from Iran and the U.S. are being hosted in Pakistan, attempting a https://t.co/tnzSSZoxxw” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich officially announces the start of implementing the “Greater Israel” vision, referring to the annexation of areas from Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.” / X

(6) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel destroyed the last bridge connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the country. What Israel is currently doing in southern Lebanon is clearly aimed at ethnic cleansing and colonization. Civilians can’t flee. Ambulances cannot reach the wounded or the hospitals on the https://t.co/J1iqntlnAj” / X

(6) Assal Rad on X: “Is the lesson that Israel can still kill people and you’ll call it a “ceasefire” @AP? https://t.co/jxLn79tfoq” / X

(15) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel-US war has displaced 2 million in Palestine, more than 3.2 million people in Iran, and almost 1.5 million people in Lebanon—Nearly 7 million people Israel has forced to leave their homes across the Middle East since 2023. The number of people Israel killed in Palestine is https://t.co/LT2onZKrNb” / X

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(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

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Iranian Warship Sunk by the US Was Sailing Home After Taking Part in an Exhibition Hosted by India | Military.com

Reports Of US Servicemen Deployed Under Guise Of “Training” & Graham: “Trump Is Resetting The World”

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “And watch as the usual suspects frame this as either unprecedented or an act of terrorism, even though it seems to be common practice just about every where else.” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “These posts are for the dumbest, most uninformed people in the room. It is pure theater.” / X

(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

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HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

(7) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “That’s actually completely false. The Strait of Hormuz - which at its narrowest is only 21 nautical miles wide - is Iranian and Omani territorial waters. Under UNCLOS Part III (Arts. 37-44), the applicable regime is “transit passage,” not “freedom of navigation.” Transit” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As I said, lies. Nothing but lies and desperation from this admin right now. https://t.co/hkMm0sDeuo” / X

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “And there you go:” / X

(6) The Last American Vagabond on X: “All this talk of “closing the strait” while it’s never actually been “closed” just restricted for those illegally attacking Iran, for Trump to effectively close it—if this happens. They wanted to world to think it was closed, lied about mines, etc. They always wanted this. https://t.co/BcFtwftrvh” / X

(6) Drop Site on X: “💢 Trump’s First Post After Failed Islamabad Talks: A Naval Blockade of Iran President Trump’s first Truth Social post after JD Vance left Pakistan without a deal was a link to a Just The News analysis laying out the U.S. naval blockade of Iran as his next option if Tehran https://t.co/fxKQIuFi54” / X

(6) Truthstream Media on X: “”We’re gonna do the biggest reset, the best reset, a reset at a level like nobody’s ever seen before, and it will be like the world’s most powerful reset than ever before, the most powerful best biggest of biggest best powerful best resets nobody’s ever before golden age.”“ / X

(6) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s almost like they are admitting what many of us have warned about for years. This is #TheGreatReset that never stopped. https://t.co/3K5Ci1CqDN” / X

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(2) Thomas Paine on X: “@BredsguardDalen Fucking retards” / X

(3) The Independent Review on X: “This is dope @AMwakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @teacesnyder @TLAVagabond https://t.co/4ofc6DK1Wm” / X

(100) The Last American Vagabond Substack | Substack

(100) Israel Again Sabotages Ceasefire, $200B Iran War Budget & Did The Trump Admin Fake A Rescue Mission?

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