AIPAC Buys Thomas Massie’s Congressional Seat As Fake MAGA Cheers

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/20/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Sean Hannity to Kash Patel: ‘You’re Doing an Incredible Job’

(20) TheTexasOne on X: “@FBIDirectorKash @MissionLadyona For the nothing is happening crowd here you go! Great work” / X

(20) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “🚨 This afternoon, a former managing assistant U.S. Attorney who supported Jack Smith’s politicized investigation of President Trump has been charged with stealing the confidential investigation documents. Carmen Lineberger allegedly emailed the confidential material to her” / X

Prosecutor charged with stealing Jack Smith’s sealed report on Trump classified-documents case - The Washington Post

(21) Tom Fitton on X: “Today’s indictment of senior DOJ prosecutor engaged in alleged crimes targeting @realDonaldTrump AGAIN shows DOJ and FBI can’t be trusted. President Trump should appoint prosecutors separate and apart from DOJ/FBI to investigate the lawfare against him and other innocents.” / X

(21) JD Vance on X: “Under President Trump, we are unleashing the most aggressive federal anti-fraud efforts in American history. We won’t rest until we root out every bit of fraud infecting our government and screwing over taxpayers. More coming tomorrow. Stay tuned. https://t.co/W3tRXpiC64” / X

The Trump Administration’s Fraud Problem

(21) Kyle Griffin on X: “Breaking NYT: The Trump Justice Department is dropping Biden-era charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The reversal came after Adani hired a new legal team led by one of Trump’s personal lawyers. That lawyer went to DOJ and made a proposal: If prosecutors dropped” / X

(21) Judd Legum on X: “1. Number of stories about Trump buying and selling hundreds of millions of dollars in stocks in the first three months of 2026: CBS: 0 CNN: 0 Fox News: 0 NPR: 0 PBS: 0 Politico: 0 Semafor: 0 Business Insider: 0” / X

More DOGE Fraud, The REAL ID Two-Step, BlackRock’s Panama Canal & Trump’s Ecuador Election Meddling

Epstein Survivors Blast Todd Blanche for Lying Under Oath | The New Republic

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Twitter’s Coordinated Agenda, Israel vs Thomas Massie & Americans Do Not Want Data Centers

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@elonmusk Wow, a clip from Dec 12, 2024 with no comment. Are you suggesting Trump double crossed everyone? Of course not. You’re hoping this fools people into thinking action is coming, even though it isn’t. At least not from Trump, or any in the #TwoPartyIllusion. https://t.co/Z6NvFwO3AK” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@WallStreetApes You mean this old report from 2024? Shouldn’t we be focused on asking why Trump is doing nothing about it instead of reposting old videos that fool people into thinking something is actually happening? Yes. https://t.co/PpnpDo86Vv” / X

Jesse Watters: This is what actually happened on Jan. 6 - YouTube

(21) X

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(21) Justin Lurking on X: “@nicksortor Just so no one is actually fooled by this bullsh!t, large investors only own between 0.5-1% of all U.S. single family homes and <1% oof total single family home purchases. So as usual with this administration, this is all just theatrical bullsh!t that won’t actually change” / X

No, BlackRock Isn’t Buying All the Houses—Here’s What’s Really Driving Up Your Rent

Fact Check: Bill Gates doesn’t own most U.S. farmland; BlackRock doesn’t own most houses | Reuters

(21) Disclose.tv on X: “NOW - Trump says it’s good to have 500,000 foreign Chinese students in the U.S. and for China to purchase U.S. farmland; otherwise, colleges and farm prices would collapse: “I frankly think that it’s good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture.” https://t.co/3vQDXpjchz” / X

BlackRock’s Larry Fink abruptly becomes a part of Trump’s inner circle. How’d he get there?

Billionaire Bill Gates details dinner that left him ‘impressed’ by President-elect Trump | Fox Business

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@SGTreport @bennyjohnson https://t.co/Ubl53W1K3A” / X

(21) PRESIDENT TRUMP “I’m right now at 99% in Israel.” - Search / X

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(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Yet another way the American Right completely reverses its claimed principles for this one group. Trump forced DEI programs for Jewish students onto universities. Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss cheered when Palantir created 180 new jobs **solely for Jewish students.** Now this:” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “#Winning” / X

(21) Faithless Town on X: “TikTok banned this clip because apparently you’re not allowed to question elections. https://t.co/KWgDNvmB6P” / X

Man jailed over Charlie Kirk post wins $835,000 settlement | AP News

TN man arrested in connection to social media posts about Charlie Kirk

Was Israel Involved With Charlie Kirk’s Death - Let’s Look At The Facts

The Charlie Kirk Hysteria Is a Blueprint for Future Political Chaos

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(21) Fibonacci on X: “@DecampDave @TLAVagabond @RepThomasMassie @MassieforKY They are stealing Massie’s seat, if Timcast is coming out in support of Massie then he knows the outcome in advance.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”Personal capacity”“ / X

(21) Benny Johnson on X: “JD Vance perfectly explains why Republican voters should NEVER support Thomas Massie: Massie sides with Democrats 1 out of every 4 votes. Massie constantly votes AGAINST Trump’s agenda. Trump won Massie’s district by nearly 40 (!!!) points. Massie betrayed his voters. The end https://t.co/MJViKMKH59” / X

(20) MJTruthUltra on X: “Dan Bongino says he saw a very different side of Thomas Massie when he was in the FBI— “I could not believe what a fraud this guy was” “He is an epic-level fraud, whatever you think about this guy, I’m telling you, he is an absolute fraud— I tried multiple times to get this guy https://t.co/T8K6H7t5JO” / X

(20) Ann Coulter on X: “Is there anyone with a room temperature I.Q. opposing Massie? Heritage Foundation Scorecard: Massie gets a 96% score, compared to the average Republican score of 89%. https://t.co/6eP58bO37C” / X

(20) Grok on X: “@mandyarthur @realDonaldTrump Rep. Thomas Massie. He consistently votes to uphold limited government, individual rights, and constitutional constraints on federal power, often against both parties.” / X

Trump called a sudden, urgent press conference. What followed was a fever dream | The Independent

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(20) Dan Bongino on X: “Turns out that Jimmy, Dave, Igor, Ryan, and an assortment of Jew hating life-losers, disgruntled libs, sexual deviants, leg-humpers, drunks and failed comedians really aren’t a great coalition for winning a conservative primary election IRL. Shocker. We didn’t ask for this” / X

(20) Slow News Day on X: “We’ve been highlighting what appears to be the playbook on @AMwakeup Massie loses, runs in 28, splits the GOP with Peter Thiel’s rent boy Newsom walzes into the WH to manage Project 2030” / X

(20) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “Never has it been clearer that the U.S. is a plutocracy. And ironically a plutocracy that doesn’t even represent the interests of its own oligarchs, but those of a foreign ethno-religious state. Interestingly, Massie was one of the only congressmen with a genuine engineering” / X

video.twimg.com/amplify_video/2056899016428851200/vid/avc1/1920x1080/xwylXs4UcB9fQUC0.mp4

AIPAC takes out Israel lobby critic Thomas Massie in grueling primary | Responsible Statecraft

AIPAC.mp4

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Israel Revives October 7 Hoaxes To Cover Up Its Mass Rape Of Palestinians - The Last American Vagabond

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@IsraelMFA These are your values: https://t.co/V8W4oYTs9I “Israel Revives October 7 Hoaxes To Cover Up Its Mass Rape Of Palestinians”“ / X

(20) איתמר בן גביר on X: “יש כאלה בממשלה שעדין לא הבינו איך צריך להתנהג עם תומכי טרור. מצופה משר החוץ של ישראל להבין כי ישראל הפסיקה להיות ילד כאפות. מי שמגיע לשטח שלנו לתמוך בטרור ולהזדהות עם חמאס יחטוף ולא ניתן לו את הלחי השניה” / X

(20) Zvika Klein צביקה קליין on X: “As an Israeli, I am utterly ashamed and disgusted by Itamar Ben-Gvir’s pathetic, childish stunt. The humiliating way he filmed and mocked detainees is a national disgrace. This is not Israel. It’s damaging our soldiers and our country. Not in our name. #Israel” / X

(20) Clash Report on X: “WATCH: Israeli media shares video showing the current situation of the Global Sumud flotilla activists kidnapped by Israel. https://t.co/YhXpyMzCde” / X

(20) Barry Malone on X: “Israel has kidnapped the sister of the president of Ireland.” / X

(20) Muhammad Shehada on X: “Don’t let them fool you! Ben Gvis is NOT an outlier Here’s Miri Regev, one of Netnayahu’s closest Ministers, parading tortured activists like some captured animals Her clip didn’t get much attention, so no one in Israel is condemning her Their only problem with Ben Gvir is his https://t.co/LVOjuXSYQ3” / X

(20) Trita Parsi on X: “WOW! Tucker on Israeli TV: “As an Israeli, you should pause before using the phrase ‘terror regime.’ Since you live in a country that murdered thousands of children in Gaza.” The anchor accuses Tucker of equating Israel - “a country that abides by international law” - with the https://t.co/Mjcu8q5slL” / X

(20) Megatron on X: “BREAKING: 🇮🇱 The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich He is accused of war crimes against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank The war criminal is now threatening the entire world: “Issuing arrest https://t.co/4u6eeOZq5c” / X

Justifying landgrab, Israel says it is ‘allowed to ignore international law’ anywhere it wants – Mondoweiss

Settlement_Law_govt_additional_response_07082018.pdf

(20) Mohamad Safa on X: “Israel did it in 1948 Israel did it in 1956 Israel did it in 1967 Israel did it in 1982 Israel did it in 2002 Israel did it in 2008 Israel did it in 2014 Israel did it in 2021 Israel did it in 2023 Israel did it in 2024-25 Israel currently doing it in 2026 78 years of genocide https://t.co/LKgxstwYFC” / X

(20) Trita Parsi on X: “Tara moved to Israel five years ago from Texas. Her message to the Palestinians living in Palestine is simple: ‘Leave or we will kill you!’ Perhaps this conflict isn’t that complicated after all... https://t.co/224Vq7qX7P” / X

(20) John Cusack on X: “There is no universe where this is not an evil act - cold blooded murder of innocents” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many doctors returning from Gaza telling you that Israel is deliberately targeting children do you need to see before something shifts? #GazaGenocide https://t.co/rn6odpvd3B” / X

Pentagon quietly shut legally required program to prevent civilian deaths by military, watchdog finds | US military | The Guardian

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(20) Assal Rad on X: “Where is the media coverage or condemnation from world leaders? Why is Israeli terrorism met with silence?” / X

(20) Ihab Hassan on X: “HORRIFIC: Last night at 4:00 am Palestinian time, Israeli settlers attacked the town of Halhul in the West Bank, setting multiple vehicles on fire and attempting to burn a family alive while they were asleep. Imagine waking up to people trying to burn you and your family alive. https://t.co/cW1kQyvtbA” / X

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Truly the #GazaModel. #Lebanon” / X

(20) sarah on X: “Israel killed every single child in this photo in South Lebanon within less than 30 days. They were not combatants. They were children. https://t.co/fPMrUjT65I” / X

(20) Max Blumenthal on X: “Israel said it destroyed “Hezbollah military infrastructure” in Maachouq @wyattreed13 visited the site and found a vital medical clinic and a mosque where Sunni and Shia pray together This is terrorism” / X

(20) jamiemcintyre on X: “Can anyone explain to me why Israel and only Israel is able to order people from another country to evacuate their home? Anyone? Israel has issued an evacuation order for Tyre, Lebanon, displacing 200,000 more people. Tyre is an ancient Phoenician city with Roman ruins and a https://t.co/8kFcQ2BrPq” / X

(20) Muhammad Shehada on X: “🚨This short film exposes the true story of Israel’s creation, entirely through the words of its own founders For decades, Israel’s lies have been carefully designed to demonize its victims. To ensure that no matter the crimes it commits, the children it slaughters, the world https://t.co/fxgU9xL9Vr” / X

(21) TCN on X: “Thomas Massie is facing a globalist-funded character assassination campaign for daring to insist the American government should serve the American people. He may win reelection anyway. Today’s newsletter reports on the embarrassing lengths the Israel lobby has gone to take out” / X

(21) Thomas Massie for Congress on X: “I lost the election but we started a revolution. Keep the flame of LIBERTY burning my friends! I will continue to put People and Principles before Party. America First! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Qr0F0eEse2” / X

(20) Derrick Broze on X: “More energy into a failed and rigged political system? That’s the best solution people like @ComicDaveSmith can put forth? This is exactly what I was talking about yesterday about Massie being the new “political savior”/rebel against the system. This is the problem - when will” / X

(40) Truth Details | Truth Social

‘Just ask our enemies’: Records show Trump was quietly buying Palantir shares weeks before he posted about it on Truth Social | Attack of the Fanboy

Faithless Town Interview – Revolution Through Music

The Prince and The Spy - The Last American Vagabond

Cory Huges Interview - Was Israel Behind The Assassination Of JFK?

Nations Of Sanity Interview - The Non-Aggression Principle Peace Agreement

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