Americans Deployed For Israel, Epstein's Smuggling Network & Are US/Israel Losing This War? w/ Whitney Webb

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (3/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Bret Weinstein on X: “You’re not even close.” / X

First Friends: How Andrew Farkas and an Emirati Sultan Helped Epstein Build a Smuggler’s Paradise

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(21) Whitney Webb on X: “A lot is being said lately about Jared Kushner as it relates to the Epstein case. It’s important to consider that the Kushner family real estate business routinely fronts for others and doesn’t use their own money for a lot of their real estate transactions. It is reminiscent of” / X

The Kushners’ New York City Buildings Are Mostly Owned By Others

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X Users Find Their Real Names Are Being Googled in Israel After Using X Verification Software “Au10tix”

(13) Whitney Webb on X: “Won’t it be fun with “X Money” launches next month, and then they can cancel your account and steal your money after you criticize war crimes that Big Tech is complicit in? Please be smarter and keep your finances off of Musk’s would-be “everything app” as much as you possibly” / X

(1) Elon Musk on X: “Failing to pass SAVE is an act of high treason against the people of America” / X

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IMA: Iran War Justifications & The Global Implications

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State

Hegseth Unveils “Greater North America”, Graham Says Iran “Is a Religious War” & Worst MAGA Day Yet

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(22) PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 on X: “Trump fundraising email offers “National Security Briefing Membership” Email: “…you’ll receive my private national security briefings” https://t.co/EzPxw0XYjr” / X

Trump Offers Donors Access to “National Security Briefings” - MeidasTouch News

(22) Whitney Webb on X: “Too many “anti-technocracy” people are publicly and privately promoting AI-authored slop, AI chatbots and dubious shitcoins as solutions to the “digital control grid”. Sorry, but you have been deceived if you think going into cognitive debt with Big Tech’s tools is somehow” / X

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(22) I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 on X: “25 years apart… how easily Americans forget. https://t.co/aFtqRb8J3c” / X

(14) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@bennyjohnson https://t.co/WaoC3yOrKL” / X

Kevin Sorbo on X: “When leftists say “keep religion out of politics,” they only mean Christianity https://t.co/Za9yBp5gUy” / X

(14) Matt Walsh on X: “Most people don’t realize that the Muslim population in America more than doubled after 9-11. Our government responded to 9-11 by mass importing the Arab world into our country. National suicide. No other term to describe it.” / X

The Last American Vagabond on X: “These people are desperately trying to revive post-9/11 anti-muslim sentiment. Not hard to see where this sentiment stems from. Extremism exists in every category & it is bad in all forms. Those solely fixating on one type of extremism have a very clear and dishonest agenda. https://t.co/480DBSosms” / X

(2) Matt Walsh on X: “If you’re keeping track at home, that’s three Islamic terror attacks in the span of two weeks” / X

(22) Ryan Grim on X: “NEWS: The man who rammed his explosives-laden truck into a Michigan synagogue today was named Ayman Ghazaleh, according to a source familiar with the situation. Ghazaleh posted photos overnight of his family members, including young children, who were killed in a recent Israeli https://t.co/KEBeJPAZsD” / X

(22) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 TERRIFYING: This is why Islam is the problem NICK SHIRLEY: If the US got in a war with a Muslim country, who would you defend? MUSLIM: Our Muslim brothers! SHIRLEY: Not America? MUSLIM: We would NOT defend America! The barbarians are inside! https://t.co/EFdhSLORH7” / X

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Iran live updates: 2,200 Marines headed to Middle East - ABC News

(22) Ounka on X: “The latest government video appears Al-generated-Netanyahu has six fingers https://t.co/VR0BkuLN4A” / X

(22) Krystal Ball on X: “This is the Iranian president marching thru the streets of Tehran with no security escort as his country is being bombed. https://t.co/ecmBJR41QR” / X

US to send Marines and warships for potential naval escorts for oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - London Business News | Londonlovesbusiness.com

“We’re Going to Kill Them” — Trump Vows Lethal Strikes on ‘Narco‑Terrorists’ - YouTube

(22) The White House on X: “”Please keep the brave Airmen, their families, friends, and units in your thoughts in the coming hours and days. Our service members make an incredible sacrifice to go froward and do the things that the nation asks of them.” 🙏🇺🇸https://t.co/gqDTasKqCR” / X

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(22) Max Blumenthal on X: “Don Jr’s drone company is up 49% this week while working class Americans pay for daddy’s war for Israel This is most corrupt admin in American history The Trumps make Hunter Biden look like Ralph Nader https://t.co/CWFaDakz8H” / X

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(22) The Cradle on X: “VIDEO | US Senator Lindsay Graham during a hurricane that killed at least 49 people in his state: “Look at what’s going on in Israel! They’re running out of ammunition. We have to help our friends!” https://t.co/ZRvRCbZodF” / X

Book Review: The Technocratic Dark State by Iain Davis | Solari Report

GAZA-Great-Trust-Plan.pdf

Ukraine and the New Al Qaeda

The Empire Above Epstein

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