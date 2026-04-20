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Phyliss Wheatly.'s avatar
Phyliss Wheatly.
18h

What a sad waste of money. What possible good can come of cruelty? More government grifting is what this amounts to.

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
18h

Them poor animals. Helpless animals.

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