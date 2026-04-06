As Trump Flounders For Israel's Agenda Netanyahu Claims Iran Is "America's War"

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/5/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Here is a look at them in the coop, and we already got our first egg! https://t.co/yHOJknvBt6” / X

Iran war: A Grand Imperial Fantasy? | Vanessa Beeley, The Last American Vagabond & Myriam Charabaty

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(21) Miles Taylor on X: “I remember the first piece of advice I got on briefing President Trump in 2017: He doesn’t read. Bring pictures. Only try to impress ONE thing on him. And if there has to be words, single page only.” / X

(21) James Surowiecki on X: “If every president since Clinton has gotten the same intelligence briefing that Iran was on the verge of acquiring nukes, and yet it still hasn’t acquired nukes, that suggests our intelligence on Iran has not been very good. https://t.co/n3zr7gG7Eg” / X

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Restores Maximum Pressure on Iran – The White House

(21) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “I’ll take it a step further. Failing to invoke the 25th amendment at this point, is a violation of their own oaths to this country. It should be seen as nothing short of criminal negligence, and they should be held fully liable for the death and destruction that stems from” / X

(21) JD Vance on X: “Look, I’m seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there’s a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue: First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that” / X

(21) AF Post on X: “VP-elect JD Vance signals Trump will allow Israel’s war in Gaza to proceed and sanction Iran. “It means enabling the Israelis to knock out the final couple battalions of Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are https://t.co/aiHqCZXjgs” / X

Transcript: Vice President JD Vance on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” Jan. 26, 2025 - CBS News

Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself | Reuters

Washington Policy Weekly: Trump Threatens to Bomb Iran if No Nuclear Deal Reached

Trump Sends Iran Letter Amid Military Threats | Arms Control Association

US, Israel bomb Iran: A timeline of talks and threats leading up to attacks | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

(21) Richard on X: “That time when Donald Trump was boasting Operation Midnight Hammer “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear threat and “set back” their program for years. Now it turns out it was nothing but empty bluster and self-serving lies. Total clownshow.... 🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂 https://t.co/hFNDt2wlET” / X

Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated — and Suggestions Otherwise are Fake News – The White House

74 Times President Trump Has Made Clear That Iran Cannot Have a Nuclear Weapon – The White House

Trump and Iran start 2026 exchanging new threats on social media - OPB

(21) Aaron Maté on X: “Trump confirms that the US (and Israel, by definition) armed anti-government protesters in Iran. This is what the Iranian government responded to in January, just as any other government would have done.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@krassenstein “BREAKING”? They publicly told us they did this, from numerous sources, from the start. Take a break from AI and this platform.” / X

Trump says he told Kurds not to enter war against Iran, citing risk of escalation

Donald Trump ‘has no interest’ in Kurds entering Iran war | The Jerusalem Post

(21) Sovereign Media on X: “NYT CONCEDES MOSSAD BEHIND IRAN RIOTS The NYT joins a long list of institutions, influencers, and politicians that concede that the riots in Iran at the start of the year were a result of foreign meddling - particularly, by the CIA and Mossad. Marketed as organic to generate https://t.co/lCOjgfx7gd” / X

(21) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “2/ The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.” / X

(21) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “We followed the money. Last week, a handful of bankers and hedge funds met, decided to hold Washington’s Iran war policy hostage, then launched a campaign. Name names?” / X

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(19) Ron Placone on X: “They’re just completely hollowing out what little services are left. This is dictionary definition taxation without representation” / X

(19) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “Trump in 2024: “Childcare is childcare. You have to have it. We’re gonna make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people.” Trump in 2026: “We can’t take care of daycare. We’re fighting wars. We have to take care of one thing: Military protection.” https://t.co/83yYoMuDUx” / X

(19) Ali Abunimah on X: “😲Extraordinary. American soldiers forced to flee Bahrain and other countries after Iran destroyed their bases, arrived in the US with “nothing” and are turning to local charities because the $1-trillion-budget @PeteHegseth Pentagon can’t even provide basic supplies. https://t.co/lpvPsreFhh” / X

(19) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “Yup. Congress has the power to reverse. Why aren’t they?” / X

Former Army Chief of Staff Canned By Hegseth Pens Farewell Letter: Military Deserves ‘Leaders of Character’ - NewsBreak

(21) The Resonance on X: “”How many generals have you fired?” 🇺🇸Hegseth: “I don’t know the number” “You dont know the number?It’s eight. Why did you fire them?” 🇺🇸Hegseth: “At the pleasure of the president...” https://t.co/rF6opS5zNw” / X

(5) Instagram

Fact Check: Are US soldiers refusing to be deployed in Iran?

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(19) Joe Wrote on X: “Iran: ‘Here are 4 pages explaining we fight the American government, not the American people.’ Americans: ‘We can’t read all that.’ Iran: ‘Here’s an AI Lego video calling your leaders drunk rapists.’ Americans: ‘Damn. Solid point.’” / X

(19) Brotherhood on X: “”Iran literally screams Death to America!” If they did even a fraction of what we’ve done to them in the 20th century we would also be saying “Death to Iran” A history lesson: 1951: Iran democratically elects Mohammad Mosaddegh, who wins overwhelmingly on his promise to https://t.co/WkDGKBACkr” / X

(19) Shailja #FreePalestine Patel on X: “U.S. sanctions since 1979 have blocked medicines to Iran. So Iran developed its own pharmaceutical research and manufacturing to take care of the Iranian people. Now the U.S. and Israel are bombing Iran’s medical research facilities and pharmaceutical factories. Pure evil.” / X

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(19) Shaun King on X: “As Israel does in Gaza, the US blew up this bridge, then paused and waited and killed all of the rescue workers” / X

(19) The White House on X: ““Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/cVb7leFmAv” / X

(19) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “When you change the deadline 8 times, the other side no longer worries about the deadline.” / X

(100) Truth Details | Truth Social

(19) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 The Trump Timeline: 🔸️Jan 18: “Iranian patriots, help is coming. We are moving in.” 🔸️Feb 28: “We are launching the decisive operation. It will be very fast.” 🔸️Mar 2: “We will win easily.” 🔸️Mar 3: “We have won the war.” 🔸️Mar 7: “We defeated Iran.” 🔸️Mar 9: https://t.co/bUcHCkOnrF” / X

(19) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Due to the attacks by the US and Israeli regimes on certain energy infrastructure, Iran has decided to block all diplomatic communication channels between Iran and the US. According to this decision, given Iran’s upper hand on the battlefield, if the attacks on Iran escalate in” / X

(19) Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 on X: “On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and him and he https://t.co/DgR74YjPQf” / X

Trump says he can get a deal with Iran by Monday or ‘blow everything up’ | World News

(19) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s Speaker of the Parliament responds to President Trump’s statement this morning: “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s” / X

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(19) Glenn Diesen on X: “At least saying the quiet part out loud—stealing the oil—is more honest than his predecessors’ claims of waging war to liberate the oppressed. https://t.co/fh132ZywCk” / X

(19) SaltyGoat on X: ““Instead of Iran charging $2M/vessel going through the Strait, the U.S. will charge a $2M escort fee for every vessel, which is about $9B a month or $100B in revenue.” “We will waive that fee for any country that participates in the coalition to open up the Strait.” BRILLIANT!! https://t.co/38QT49lIpy” / X

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

(20) Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 on X: ““Highest level since operations began”. https://t.co/qwQm3wrXC1” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “🔸 108 tankers have departed the Strait of Hormuz since March 1 – about 3 per day – according to TankerTrackers using satellite imagery and AIS data. The count includes some “dark fleet” vessels that switch off transponders, but may still underestimate total traffic as some ships” / X

(20) Grok / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “🛢️Iran has officially declared Iraq exempt from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. In February 2026, Iraq’s total crude production was approximately 4.19 million barrels per day (bpd) - about 4% of total global production. It plunged to roughly 800,000 bpd as storage” / X

Oman, Iran discuss smooth transit in Strait of Hormuz, Muscat says | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

(20) GenXGirl on X: “Sources: https://t.co/UWSXk7QzfU https://t.co/uXhgAjFvdS” / X

(20) وزارة الخارجية on X: “عقدت سلطنة عُمان والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية يوم السبت الموافق ٤ إبريل ٢٠٢٦م، اجتماعا على مستوى الوكلاء في وزارتي خارجية البلدين وحضره المختصين من الجانبين، حيث تم تدارس الخيارات الممكنة إزاء ضمان إنسيابية العبور في مضيق هرمز خلال هذه الظروف التي تشهدها المنطقة، وقد طرح خلاله” / X

World leaders bypass Donald Trump to tackle Strait of Hormuz crisis

Notepad | Write your notes online

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Iran says it hit Israel-linked vessel in Hormuz strait | Reuters

bne IntelliNews - US influence in the Gulf fades as Qatar, Oman strike deals with Tehran

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Exclusive: US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon, sources say | Reuters

Trump warns Iran to reopen strait of Hormuz by Tuesday or face ‘hell’ | US-Israel war on Iran | The Guardian

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Iran warns Trump ‘entire region will become hell for you’ if US attacks escalate as search continues for airman missing behind enemy lines | Daily Mail Online

Israel preparing for attacks on Iranian energy sites, awaits US green light, official says | Reuters

(20) Rapid Response 47 on X: “https://t.co/hjaounz3yh” / X

(20) The Spectator Index on X: “BREAKING: Israeli defense minister says that as long as Iranian missile fire continues, Iran will see its national infrastructure ‘erode and collapse’.” / X

Trump says ‘we’re blowing up the whole country’ if no Iran deal is reached in 48 hours - ABC News

(20) Ben Norton on X: “First the US claimed it could easily overthrow Iran’s government by assassinating top leaders. That failed. Then the US bombed Iran’s main military sites. That failed. So now the US empire wants to destroy all of Iran’s civilian infrastructure. This is state terrorism.” / X

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(20) Trita Parsi on X: “Tehran says that it has daily sent military intelligence to the GCC countries as well as to the UN Secretary General, showing that GCC territory is being used for strikes on Iran. Now, an investigation by France 24 concludes that “on at least two occasions, on March 24 and 31,” / X

(20) sarah on X: “A French journalist in Iran confirms Trump and Israel bombed: • 8 pharmaceutical factories — including a cancer medication facility • 60 pharmacies • Hospitals • One of the oldest medical research institutions in the region These aren’t military targets They’re lifelines https://t.co/0Cp6rSSCR8” / X

(20) Daniel McAdams on X: “Iran shoots down planes, US shoots little girls.” / X

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The way Israelis keep talking as if Iran just randomly decided to victimize them with missiles -- due to anti-Semitism -- is almost impressive in its sociopathic delusion. Israelis really believe they have the divine right to bomb and exterminate anyone with no retaliation.” / X

(20) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives. https://t.co/onGCgkJFjt” / X

(20) Sanam Naraghi Anderlini, MBE now on Blue Sky on X: “@iaeaorg Dear @iaeaorg @rafaelgrossi Your concern is concerning but not enough. You should be blitzing the media, talking to every world leader, convening highest level summit now to prevent further attacks on nuclear sites in Iran (& risk of retaliation against Israeli sites). This is” / X

(20) Chris Martenson on X: “🚨 A nuclear incident is underway. 🚨 Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom evacuates a further 198 of its staff from Iran’s Bushehr ‌nuclear power plant — Reuters It didn’t have to be this way.” / X

(20) sarah on X: “Israel killed 3 Indonesian UN peacekeepers in South Lebanon. They were wearing blue helmets. They were in UN uniforms. They were peacekeepers. Israel bombed them anyway. Not a peep in Western media. Not a word from the international community. Kick Israel out of the UN. https://t.co/Yb65WYcs7E” / X

(20) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Absolute bombshell on Al Jazeera. The Israeli military intentionally destroyed all the security cameras at the UN Peacekeeper headquarters in Lebanon. They are literally blinding the United Nations so they can commit massive war crimes with zero accountability. https://t.co/Rm7J2xhR1a” / X

(20) Reza Nasri on X: “If anything, the war of aggression against Iran, along with Trump’s erratic behavior, has shattered the illusion that a competent “establishment” exists in the United States: a network of experts and wiser heads embedded deep within the intelligence services, the military, and https://t.co/t5LSheajlQ” / X

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Iran Refuses To Meet/Deal With US Gov, Troops Deployed In Iran & The “Donald Trump Has Changed” Lie

(20) Ken O’Keefe on X: “If you don’t want to send 50,000 soldiers on a suicide mission, they’ll just fire you.” / X

U.S. Rescues Downed Air Force Officer Deep Inside Iran, Trump Says - The New York Times

Screen Shot 2026-04-05 at 4.31.57 PM.png (622×1226)

(20) Tiberius on X: ““Iran is escalating the war by shooting down the planes bombing it” — NYT This is worse controlled media than anything I’ve ever seen from China, Russia, North Korea or Iran” / X

(20) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Absolute disaster for the White House on Al Jazeera. A prominent correspondent confirms intense ground clashes are happening right now deep inside Iran. US rescue forces are taking heavy casualties fighting the IRGC to save downed pilots. A total suicide mission! https://t.co/S7wkkPiH2U” / X

(20) Middle East Observer on X: “⚡️🚨 Iran: Increasing numbers of reports indicate that clashes are happening between US and Iranian forces in the area where the US Pilot is suspected to be: Thousands of people, citizens and tribesmen, are heading towards the areas of clashes between US forces and the https://t.co/gAgVzN1nlp” / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: “Bombing an elementary school and killing 150 little girls: Collateral damage Missing pilot from fighter jet bombing them: Human dimension This is how Western media dehumanizes the region—presenting war as a natural feature, instead of violence imposed on them by foreign powers.” / X

(20) Breaking911 on X: “POTUS: “The rescue was an Easter miracle” https://t.co/PLJX7JmyvS” / X

(20) Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT. on X: “⛔️The Pentagon is hiding the truth about the failed operation last night‼️ ⛔️ The American camouflage for the landing operation at a remote airport in Isfahan was actually aimed as a major military landing operation ‼️ ⛔️The American Isfahan operation was an initial landing https://t.co/tmn0pQQKJo” / X

(20) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined. 👏 https://t.co/jutDghVrjz” / X

(20) CosmoTrade | تجارة الكون on X: “فوكس نيوز تنقل عن مصادر أن الطيار الذي تم إنقاذه أُصيب بجروح خطيرة خلال عملية الإنقاذ، وهو الآن في حالة غير مستقرة وخطيرة للغاية، كما أُصيب عدد من عناصر القوات الخاصة المشاركة في العملية. هذه المعطيات تقوّض الرواية الأمريكية بالكامل. الادعاء بأن القوات الأمريكية قامت بتفجير https://t.co/4Qib2Bx0Km” / X

(20) Laura Loomer on X: “Israel is our greatest ally. Thank you, @israel for helping rescue our pilot. “Israeli officials reportedly shared information with the US as the search-and-rescue operation unfolded.” 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 https://t.co/R1Rgs4mcE8” / X

(20) Greg Abbott on X: “This is so awesome.” / X

(20) Daniel Lambert on X: “On BBC news now the TOP 3 news stories are ALL about a SINGLE US pilot who was illegally bombing Iran. They didn’t give a fraction of this coverage to 185 KIDS murdered by the USA. This isn’t news, it is blatant and sickening propaganda for war and the USA. https://t.co/Tw5p8TP1pZ” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RealJamesWoods How’s that AutoPen investigation going by the way James? When will Obama be in jail? Or Pelosi? How about all the fraud you keep talking about? Let me know when there’s actual follow-through, as opposed to you flailing. (by the way, I agree they should be jail, maybe you don’t) https://t.co/DiXuLvIhUK” / X

(20) Dylan Allman on X: “This is blood-polished propaganda for an occupation that never should have existed in the first place. I do not care how many flags are draped over it, how many capital letters are screamed into the void, or how theatrically the rescue is narrated. Those soldiers should not” / X

(21) U.S. Central Command on X: “U.S. Continues Strikes into Iran After Successful Rescue of F-15E Aircrew” / X

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(21) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Absolute manipulation exposed! Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou reveals how Benjamin Netanyahu is openly changing the narrative on live TV. He now calls it the “American war against Iran” while claiming Israel is just an ally He completely trapped Washington to do his dirty work https://t.co/uFKhBeEH3M” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is what the Israelis meant when they said, “not a stone upon a stone,” referring to what they wanted to do to Gaza, which was being stated from day one. Only liars and morons are still pretending this was not the most obvious and well documented genocide in history.” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “These were homes in Gaza. https://t.co/xrKzyjiMOS” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Doctors Without Borders: There’s a critical shortage of medical supplies in Gaza because ISRAEL IS STILL BLOCKING AID. Media: Crickets…” / X

(21) Mohamad Safa on X: “When I was 6 years old, Israel dropped bombs disguised as toys on us. The intent behind these devices was to lure children into handling them, leading to fatal outcomes. But keep talking about Israel not targeting children. https://t.co/4P0hEEYNBM” / X

Israeli Settlers Killed a Palestinian Farmer on His Own Land, in Front of His Father. Yes, Again - Twilight Zone

(21) Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 on X: “No one talks about this. This is what israel is doing to its neighbors. Destroying entire villages. This is not Gazza, this is Lebanon. No hostages, nothing. https://t.co/cwi3TcSCUM” / X

(21) Linda Mamoun on X: “Genuinely unbelievable Israel can ethnically cleanse over a million people and still keep its name out of the headlines. https://t.co/Bw3pdI83LN” / X

(21) Alex Crawford on X: “We’ve been in Marjayoun - the mainly Christian town in south Lebanon - which has been told by Israeli military not to give sanctuary to their Muslim neighbours fleeing the surrounding villages being bombed by Israeli jets. Human rights gps call it ethnic cleansing. Israel claims https://t.co/TcZ4Zno5ZP” / X

(23) C3 on X: “Anyone get the feeling… The Deep State tried to remove Hegseth so they had control of the military? They didn’t want a man with “We the People” on his arm in control of the military while POTUS Trump cleans up the mess they created to save America and the World. Protect Pete. https://t.co/lOqCQz60ad” / X

IAEA Director General Grossi’s Statement to UNSC on Situation in Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

Reports Of US Servicemen Deployed Under Guise Of “Training” & Graham: “Trump Is Resetting The World”

(24) Center on Conscience & War on X: “We have spoken with the spouse of an infantryman in the 31st MEU currently headed towards Iran. With her permission we are sharing some details of the conversation 👇” / X

Trump’s Claims Of An Iranian Defector Belied By New US Proposals For Current Iranian Leadership

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