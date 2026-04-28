Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - Do World Leaders Expect A Cataclysm & Is There A Shift Underway?

Joining me once again today is Bibhu Dev Misra, author of Yuga Shift, here to follow up on the conversation from our last interview and discuss what has happened since with the Trump administration and whether these tumultuous times are just coincidental or exactly what Bibhu predicted would be taking place. We discuss the general idea of the Yuga Cycle and what this means in terms of scientifically-documented periodic global cataclysms, as well as how the simple belief/knowledge that such events could take place can lead to actions exactly as we are seeing today. We also discuss where this may lead, both positive (the inevitable times of peace that may follow) and negative (the very technocratic future many are currently warning about) and what we can do to influence that change.
Source Links:
Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - The End Of The Kali Yuga (March 21st) & The Revolution Of Consciousness
One year of Ekpyrosis, and already the World is on Fire! What comes next? - Ancient Inquiries
Four Signs that the Yuga Shift is already underway - Ancient Inquiries
YUGA SHIFT: THE END OF THE KALI YUGA & THE IMPENDING PLANETARY TRANSFORMATION by Bibhu Dev Misra | Goodreads
DARPA’s “Generative Optogenetics” Program Is All That We’ve Feared & Held Hostage By Geoengineering
The Technocratic Tiptoe - The Last American Vagabond
Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State
The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”
The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?
Trump’s Leaked AI Government Plans, Trump Mobile & The Expected False Flag To Justify Iran War
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