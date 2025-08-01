While Big Tech and AI firms may be winning under Donald Trump's 2nd presidency, the American people are going to suffer as Technocracy rises.

Big Tech and Artificial Intelligence firms are having one hell of a week.

First, last week US President Donald Trump unveiled his “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan”, which called for accelerating the rollout of data centers necessary for the expansion of AI, and removing federal regulations on AI. His plan also calls for seeking direct input from the big tech bros on which regulations should be voided.

These statements were followed by the announcement of the "Make Health Tech Great Again” initiative which called for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to partner with Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, OpenAI and other information technology firms to "begin laying the foundation for a next-generation digital health ecosystem".

While these announcements were promoted as great advancements for public health, in reality they will offer only minimal benefits to the people, and massive gains in advancing the Technocratic State desired by many of these firms.

The Technocrat's AI Action Plan

The AI Action Plan is the latest step to implement an executive order issued by Trump in January titled Removing Barriers to American Leadership in AI. The Trump admin claims this plan will help bring about a "new golden age of human flourishing".

The Trump White House highlighted four focuses of the plan, including partnering with big tech to "deliver secure, full stack AI export packages" to allies of the United States. These packages would feature everything from hardware, models, software, and applications. Given the US intelligence apparatus' history of spying on its allies one wouldn't be surprised if some nations reject these AI packages.

The plan also calls for "expediting and modernizing" permits for data centers. The Trump administration has been working to rapidly expand the creation of data centers around the US largely in relation to the creation of AI expansion which will require massive data centers. The order also aims to remove "onerous Federal regulations" which allegedly hinder the development and deployment of AI. The Trump admin is making no secret of going directly to the AI industry for "input on rules to remove".

Finally, the plan calls for "upholding free speech in frontier models" by updating Federal procurement guidelines to make sure the US government only contracts with AI developers whose systems are "objective and free from top-down ideological bias". This is part of Trump's effort to diminish so-called "Woke AI", an admittedly admirable goal. However, when factoring in the admin's unquestionable support for Israel and calls for censorship in the name of fighting "anti-semitism", its not hard to imagine the admin supporting AI models built with this same bias.

Here are clips from Trump's recent campaign trail event. Trump openly states that Israel used to "control" the US Congress, and he says that it will again when he is president. He also makes it clear that your Constitutional Rights will not be honored, if you criticize Israel. pic.twitter.com/5Y9ltbr7GF — The Last American Vagabond (@TLAVagabond) August 17, 2024

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said the plan "charts a decisive course to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence." TLAV previously reported Kratsios was one of more than a dozen cabinet members who have relationships with Peter Thiel and/or Palantir. Kratsios was also an attendee of the 2025 Bilderberg meeting which took place last month in Stockholm, Sweden.

He was referenced in the Twitter Files as the person who "led the Trump administration's call for help" from Big Tech as part of efforts to "combat misinformation". The focus of the meetings was on "conspiracies around 5G cell towers, runs on grocery stores, and misinformation that might "stoke panic buying".

AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks claimed the AI Action Plan "provides a roadmap" for "centering" American workers and avoiding "Orwellian uses of AI". Given Sacks' relationship with numerous Technocrats it's hard to take serious his resistance to Orwellian practices.

Sacks is most well-known for his involvement in the early days of PayPal, serving as the COO with Thiel as the CEO. He is considered a member of the so-called “PayPal Mafia”, a name given to the founders of PayPal who later founded numerous tech companies, including Tesla, LinkedIn, Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, YouTube, and Yelp.

In 1998, Thiel and Sacks co-authored the book, The Diversity Myth: Multiculturalism and Political Intolerance on Campus, arguing that political correctness has harmed the college education system and academia in general. The book expanded on the pair’s writings in The Stanford Review, a student-run newspaper founded by Thiel and Sacks in 1987. Peter Thiel and Sacks would later apologize for statements made in the book which belittled rape.

In June 2024, Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya hosted a fundraiser for Trump at Sacks’ home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The meeting netted the Trump campaign $12 million after Trump reportedly said he would be “the crypto president”. It was this dinner where the billionaires told Trump he should choose Vance as his running mate. Elon Musk also reportedly encouraged Trump to pick Vance. A few weeks later at the Republican National Convention that’s exactly what Donald Trump did.

Following the announcement of the AI Action Plan, Trump delivered the keynote speech at the Big Technocrat's Winning the AI Race summit in Washington D.C. Sacks and other Cabinet officials participated in the event which was hosted by Jacob Helberg, Trump's nominee for Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and Co-Founder of the annual Hill & Valley Forum. Helberg is yet another Peter Thiel acolyte, serving as a senior adviser to Palantir and a senior advisor to Alex Karp, Thiel’s co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies.

The Palantir connections continue as Shyam Sankar, the CTO of Palantir (who has now been inducted into the US military as a lieutenant colonel of "Detachment 201"), was among several Big Tech CEO's participating in the Summit alongside Trump and Sacks.

The Technocrat's Health Tech Plan

On Wednesday, the Trump administration continued gifting their Big Tech allies access to American data with the pledge to partner with private sector health and tech companies to provide a more "personalized healthcare experience". The partnership was announced as part of the White House “Make Health Tech Great Again” event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The White House announced partnerships with healthcare and information technology firms, including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Athena, Google, Microsoft AI, OpenAI, and UnitedHealth Group. According to the White House, these partnerships will "begin laying the foundation for a next-generation digital health ecosystem".

The partnership will focus on two key areas, the promotion of "interoperability" to "easily and seamlessly share information between patients and providers", and increasing the availability of personalized tools for patients to access more accurate information.

“For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said about the developments. “That ends today. We’re tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people. This is how we begin to Make America Healthy Again.”

However, critics worry that this talk of "tearing down digital walls" is actually a step towards the unfettered sharing of patients' private healthcare data with big tech firms and healthcare companies who may use it against them. Private healthcare data relating to obesity, diabetes, and disease prognosis could potentially be used by insurance companies or governments to deny coverage or financial assistance.

“There are enormous ethical and legal concerns,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor told NBC News in response to the announcement. “Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.”

Americans who value liberty and privacy should also note that the new arrangement includes several mentions of digital identity as part of this new healthcare system, as well as the use of "conversational AI assistants" which will help patients check symptoms and navigate their options. The plan calls for the creation of a "modern digital identity for Medicare.gov".

At best, these new initiatives -- the AI Action Plan and the Make Health Tech Great Again -- might help some Americans gain faster, better, and more accurate info about their options for doctors, treatments, and healthcare. There is absolutely a need to modernize the systems which the US government uses to support public health. However, we ought not forget that this is the same healthcare system which is focused purely on reactive allopathic medicine in partnership with Big Pharma companies responsible for untold damage to American health.

At worst, the new partnership between private insurance and Big Tech firms is yet another step in the consolidation of private and public power into the Technocratic State. Given the fact that Trump has stacked his cabinet and circle of influence with members and attendees of the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum, the Young Global Leaders, Zionists, and Technocrats, these latest overtures to the Big Tech bros should come as no surprise.