Rob (c137)
10h

There's a couple of things that make me do a double take.

Since when did the president get the ability to give legal immunity? Is this some war powers bullshit?

If so, Trump did us a service by bringing attention to this insanity.

What's more crazy is that when these laws were passed, people were ok with it. Why? Because bad guys over there, so we need to do everything to win, including poison our own.

We are in end stage IDIOCRACY.

niko
6h

Thanks for your consistently solid investigative research.

However, "anyone who believed Donald Trump (or RFK) was going to uphold" MAHA, or MAGA, is still falling for sale brands of politricks.

It's also unlikely anything will change as long as "backlash from the MAHA (or any) 'movement'...on (anti-)social media" is all that comes from the same old bullshit.

