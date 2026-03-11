The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Charlie Robinson Interview - What The Hell Is Happening? (3/11/26)

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Mar 11, 2026

Joining me today is Charlie Robinson, here once again to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. Charlie will be periodically joining Ryan to discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. Our conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in our minds as we do our best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”

Source Links:

(20) Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson (@macroaggressio3) / X

Home - Activist Post

Charlie Robinson Interview – What The Hell Is Happening? (1/28/26) - YouTube

New Tab

Trump’s New $2B WHO, FDA Walks Back Food Dye Ban & The US Gov’s Long-Documented Cartel Connections

Trump’s AG Pam Bondi is moved to heavily-guarded military base after threats over Epstein files and from cartels: report - NewsBreak

New Tab

‘It was insane’: Trump White House caught by surprise over Sunday blow-up - NewsBreak

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

New Tab

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

The Wiretap: The DEA Laundered $19 Million Of Cartel Drug Money Into Cash And Crypto

HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map

Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism

US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Last American Vagabond · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture