Charlie Robinson Interview - What The Hell Is Happening? (3/11/26)

Joining me today is Charlie Robinson, here once again to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. Charlie will be periodically joining Ryan to discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. Our conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in our minds as we do our best to decipher “what the hell is happening?”
Source Links:
(20) Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson (@macroaggressio3) / X
Charlie Robinson Interview – What The Hell Is Happening? (1/28/26) - YouTube
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Trump’s New $2B WHO, FDA Walks Back Food Dye Ban & The US Gov’s Long-Documented Cartel Connections
Trump’s AG Pam Bondi is moved to heavily-guarded military base after threats over Epstein files and from cartels: report - NewsBreak
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‘It was insane’: Trump White House caught by surprise over Sunday blow-up - NewsBreak
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The Wiretap: The DEA Laundered $19 Million Of Cartel Drug Money Into Cash And Crypto
HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism
US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren
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