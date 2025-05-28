The Last American Vagabond Substack

Dollyboy
6h

Can they please work on a wine that doesn't produce hangovers or a fudge slice with the calorie count of celery? Honestly these people have their priorities all wrong.

Rob (c137)
6h

What really did happen? Why is it crazy to see that there was no new pandemic?

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/false-binaries-that-limit-the-spectrum-32b?

This was what they expected .... Humans acting like cognitive zombies. If they had a deadly virus, it could've happened but they hyped up the flu.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/covid

All this DARPA stuff reminds me of vaporware. Hyped up tech that never worked because the ideas ignored reality.

https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/are-the-tech-bros-insane

What do we expect from "geniuses" that cannot sense their own bullshit? 😂

https://robc137.substack.com/p/left-brain-vs-whole-brain-in-battlestar

