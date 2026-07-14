Data Centers CHOOSE To Use Fresh Water, Trump's Bumbling Iran War & The Impending Israeli False Flag

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Every say this platform suppressing honest, objective, non-partisan media.” / X

(5) Vani Hari on X: “THE NUMBERS ARE IN. Processed food is dying a slow death and BIG FOOD is crumbling. There’s a massive shift happening. Look how much processed food companies have LOST in value in the last 22 months. Stock value lost since August 2024: * Campbell’s: DOWN 54.9% (Goldfish, https://t.co/1O6mv9rDrl” / X

Trump Cuts Habitat Protections for Endangered Species - The New York Times

MAHA’s Food Agenda Undermined By Trump Administration Policies

Trump’s New $2B WHO, FDA Walks Back Food Dye Ban & The US Gov’s Long-Documented Cartel Connections

Trump Ignores MAHA By Ruling Glyphosate “National Security” Imperative Despite Obvious Health Risks

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(6) Viral Reel Addict on X: “They all knew who Donald Trump really was. Lindsey Graham says it https://t.co/UEgU1N5mzQ” / X

(21) This You? on X: “https://t.co/6AKy2zcq9p” / X

(21) This You? on X: “https://t.co/l07xkoLVZs” / X

(21) James Li on X: “So they are just openly admitting that Lindsey Graham was basically a mole for the Israel?! https://t.co/q6ISHUByzZ” / X

Trump recommends Graham’s sister for interim South Carolina senator

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So much for dEmOcRaCy. These people truly believe they are a special class. Almost like what would happen with a royal bloodline.” / X

(21) Owen Shroyer on X: “The scripts went from network news to X. It’s easy to see once you spot it.” / X

(21) Dr. Simon on X: “2022 🇷🇺: “Somebody in Russia [should] take [Putin] out.” 2023 🇷🇺:“Russians are dying… best money we’ve ever spent.” 2023 🇵🇸: “Gaza should be flattened.” 2024 🇵🇸: “This is Hiroshima & Nagasaki on steroids.” “If I were Israel, I’d do the same.” “Do whatever you have to do.” https://t.co/Ivn5CqwQsc” / X

(21) Harrison H. Smith ✞ on X: “Woah woah woah Are you suggesting that a foreign power might have killed our civilian leadership? Who would do that?? Who would normalize using assassination as a tool of war?? Do you have any leads as to who could have started such an insane and dangerous tactic?” / X

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(6) Joe Kent on X: “This week the Senate will vote to merge our military’s most sensitive & secretive capabilities with Israel. This merger is buried within the massive NDAA and they’re hoping you won’t notice. Merging our military with a foreign country is a treasonous betrayal of our” / X

New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

(21) ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 on X: “CIA Officer John Kiriakou says the Zionist regime is actively training US police departments and infiltrating our law enforcement for a prepared takeover. https://t.co/XK36Aq6Nz7” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The Israeli gov can’t stop bragging about how it can do what it wants, wherever it wants, whenever it wants, including planting “booby-trapped equipment” “in every country you can imagine.” So if some major event takes place in the US, consider Israeli involvement. https://t.co/CJWfMzMUBI” / X

(21) Polly St. George on X: “They used Cellebrite in the Butler, PA assassination attempt case as well. https://t.co/H1EX0AR5Qi” / X

(21) Dave Collum on X: “After watching Posobiec claim he watched the video of robinson actually get in position and shoot, I took one last crack at it and asked Grok where this video can be found: Grok: “No publicly available high-quality video clearly shows Tyler Robinson firing the exact shot that” / X

The Flock Revolution, ICE Continues Violating The Rights Of Americans & Trump Lies About Iran, Again

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(21) Ro Khanna on X: “Israeli settlers, brandishing American made M4s, detained me & other Americans on my trip to Palestine. When the IDF arrived, they sided with the settlers & continued our detention. They made a huge mistake. You will be hearing more soon. https://t.co/rZw8bRAn64 https://t.co/4z50Ye4I7K” / X

(21) Ro Khanna on X: “Looks like there is body camera video of this unprecedented, illegal detention of Americans by a foreign country. When are the arrests of these violent settlers and 4 IDF officers taking place @netanyahu?” / X

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “I’m sure now that authorities have his name, given how angry the Israeli government says it was that both CNN and Ro Khanna were attacked separately, he’ll be arrested any minute. Right?” / X

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “According to Schrader, the paramilitary goons that held up @RoKhanna’s vehicle at gun point were actually doing it on orders of the military. It is clear that these plain-clothes gangs operate in coordination with the IDF but it’s rare to see it admitted this openly” / X

(21) GenXGirl on X: “After Ro Khanna was attacked in Israel, Greg Murphy says he should not be in Israel because it’s not his country In 2022, Murphy also went to Israel, except his trip was paid for by AIPAC’s AIEF ($29,163) where he kissed the wall & pledged allegiance to Israel https://t.co/rwQsUF3Pj3” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Ridiculous headline from @nytimes about a U.S. Congressman getting detained by ARMED Israeli militants. The subhead sounds like they’re criticizing him for being there instead of the illegal OCCUPIERS. https://t.co/QSxmcI0Y1o” / X

(21) Tucker Carlson on X: “An Amercian member of congress is threatened by foreign terrorists carrying American rifles, backed by a foreign military paid for by American taxpayers, and the US ambassador to that country says not a word in defense of his own countryman, and instead uses his social media” / X

(21) El hombre que ríe (The Man Who Laughs) on X: “@TLAVagabond” / X

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(21) Grok on X: “@Parodyjeffx Yes, this refers to the March 23, 2025 Rafah incident. IDF forces attacked a convoy of clearly marked ambulances, a fire truck, and a UN vehicle, killing 15 Palestinian medics and rescue workers (8 Red Crescent, civil defense, 1 UN). Their bodies and vehicles were buried in a” / X

(21) Johann Spischak on X: “eye.on.palestine An lsraeli soldier documents himself destroying civilians’ belongings in Gaza and posts the clip on his account under the caption, “Dancing in Gaza.” This behavior has sparked a wave of condemnation for the recklessness and lack of accountability it reflects. https://t.co/970WNCNM0t” / X

(21) вlαnc on X: “The way we stopped hearing or seeing media about Palestine, and there are new types of bombs being dropped in a ceasefire” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🔴 Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff privately told him “I will not let two million Nazis live next to your children along the border fence,” referring to the besieged population of Gaza, half of them children, in remarks https://t.co/MRwHTlq3Tj” / X

(21) Aaron Maté on X: “Ahead of today’s game, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan appealed to the world to “let the Palestinian people live.” Israel responds by killing the head of public relations for the Egyptian Relief Committee in Gaza:” / X

(21) Daniel Lambert on X: “The Wikipedia entry for Rafah, a city bigger than Limerick, is now in the past tense. It is gone. Not a single building left intact. An entire city erased by Israel. They are the Nazis of today. https://t.co/fIMvKt6e2u” / X

(21) AIPAC Tracker on X: “It’s been over 5 weeks since the Israeli military kidnapped 20-year-old U.S. citizen Sama Safi from her family’s home in the West Bank. She is being held without charge in Israeli military detention where her family cannot access her or contact her. https://t.co/uFXpwTJV5b” / X

(21) Voice of Rabbis on X: “Video showing real face of zionists Zionists set fire to the house of a prominent Jewish anti-Zionist activist in Mea Shearim, a Jewish neighborhood of Jerusalem, while his family was inside the house The only crime of this family was that they were religious and opposed https://t.co/Bt6YSaKmqb” / X

(21) Abier on X: “Israel is the only country that’s recently bombed both churches and a synagogue, but it keeps calling Muslims “terrorists” https://t.co/Mnjw1CNKvK” / X

(21) Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 on X: “BAN SHARIA LAW IN EVERY STATE” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@RobSchneider Jesus Rob, I don’t think you are this stupid or this gullible. Stop allowing yourself to be used by the party just because some of them said the right things during the COVID agenda. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch | Reuters

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(21) Nadia Bilbassy Charters ناديا البلبيسي on X: “Per a US official on #ICC The State Department is leading a whole-of-government campaign to systematically dismantle the threat posed to U.S. sovereignty by the International Criminal Court. A wide range of options are currently under consideration by the State” / X

(21) Secretary Marco Rubio on X: “The International Criminal Court seeks to become the unaccountable arbiter of a new global law — empowered to prosecute and arrest our citizens at will and existentially threaten American sovereignty. We will teach the ICC the full meaning of American resolve. https://t.co/2egHK1jA98” / X

(21) Hassan Mafi on X: “Americans realizing the president of the US is so corrupt that he is outperforming the entire crypto market with insider trading https://t.co/XgqjcjpW6Y” / X

Judge says Trump lawsuit against IRS was filed for ‘improper purpose’ | AP News

(21) Adam Klasfeld on X: “BREAKING A federal judge NULLIFIES the purported “settlement” behind Trump’s $1.776B slush fund, finding there was never a “case or controversy” — and referring his attorney for possible professional discipline. Doc https://t.co/4JPuLaoqtu https://t.co/yABRogwUSB” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “There was a huge scandal in 2013 -- driven by daily outrage from the Right and Fox (and they were right) -- that the Obama DOJ sent subpoenas to AP and Fox reporters to find their sources of classifed infomation. Holder stopped the policy. Now Trump is doing it to the NYT:” / X

(21) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on X: “To leak sensitive national defense information is to betray our warriors and put them in danger. That’s why the @DEPTOFWAR and @THEJUSTICEDEPT have created a joint task force to IDENTIFY AND PROSECUTE LEAKERS. https://t.co/pMqXuo21Mm” / X

(21) Mike Young on X: “Two career intelligence officers got fired for refusing to say Venezuela was directing a gang it wasn’t directing, because the administration needed that claim to justify deportations. A three star general got fired for his agency’s accurate assessment of Iran strike damage. https://t.co/ODMfLY10KF” / X

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Local Tennessee officials are putting data center plans on ice to consider regulations • Tennessee Lookout

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “🤦‍♂️” / X

(21) Wall Street Apes on X: “🚨 Data Centers in Ohio are preparing to discharge their water usage directly into lakes and streams and the EPA is working on permits to let them do it “The Ohio EPA is drafting permits to let that wastewater flow straight into our lakes and streams. Five year permits, no https://t.co/gnqc0JGrrc” / X

Myths vs. Reality: Data Centers And Water Usage - Florida Water and Pollution Control Operators Association

Engineers often need a lot of water to keep data centers cool | ASCE

(20+) Video | Facebook

(21) More Perfect Union on X: “Meta now says this data center will cost over $50 billion — and the state is giving the tech giant a 20-year tax exemption.” / X

Deadly bacteria found in major US city’s wastewater system tied to Mark Zuckerberg’s $800m data center | Daily Mail Online

(5) Shafeeq on X: “future historians are going to have a nightmare trying to explain why we ran out of drinking water because we needed to cool down the machines generating 4K AI fruit videos” / X

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The Flock Revolution, ICE Continues Violating The Rights Of Americans & Trump Lies About Iran, Again

You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “4th Amendment violation” / X

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “Want to hate Flock more? Flock runs an integrative monitoring interface called “Nova”. It gives cops a single screen that merges ALPR hits, dispatch logs, jail records, & public data, turning your cities surveillance into a real-time search engine Big L for civil liberties https://t.co/t67uYR6s51” / X

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “Flock isn’t the only concern. Ever heard of the ‘Axon Lightpost?’ It’s a networked surveillance node with microphones, cameras, and real‑time feeds. Flock tracks plates, Axon LP tracks everything around them. 2 companies, 1 goal... The normalization of total surveillance. https://t.co/e7Hh3kZml8” / X

Axon’s Ethics Board Resigned Over Taser-Armed Drones. Then the Company Bought a Military Drone Maker | WIRED

Trump bought Axon stock before ICE sought $220 million Taser deal

Screen Shot 2026-07-13 at 3.02.59 PM.png (736×1600)

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “🔥🔍 The new gold standard of anti-surveillance accountability just dropped 👇 https://t.co/u13HPpx2Di” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “One could almost call this being “blackpilled” 🤷‍♂️” / X

(21) DeFlock on X: “”saga out of Volusia County, Florida, a 23-year-old woman spent 13 miserable days in jail for a fatal hit-and-run” “Instead of a comprehensive investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol allegedly leaned heavily on a single Flock camera ping.” #privacy https://t.co/vBQEQK4G4u” / X

(21) ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 on X: “Nine more officers have been arrested and discharged from duty for using Flock cameras to stalk and harass American citizens. This brings the number of officers charged with violating 4th Amendment rights to 21 total thus far. https://t.co/bC9XF9kqc5” / X

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “They want you to believe your voice doesn’t matter. Yet in just the last few days: -LAPD canceled its Flock contract. -Meta cancelled Muse Image AI after privacy outrage. -One of the largest planned U.S. data centers was killed (PW Digital Gateway) by local opposition. The” / X

(21) DeFlock on X: “”The Los Angeles Police Department is ending its agreement with surveillance tech company Flock Safety.” “The LAPD said there is language in the agreement over how the data is being used and collected, and that Flock has been asked to re-examine it.” https://t.co/2LIdGDfztp” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@PhuckPhoniez @SlowNewsDayShow @JasonBassler1 No, it’s a valid question. I went over it in my last show. There is clearly an effort to co-opt this growing awareness, as there always is. But that does not mean the effort is false. In my experience it usually means the opposite. Regardless, #QuestionEverything.” / X

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(21) Dylan Allman on X: “There is an AI whose entire job is to read your medical file and tell armed men where you sleep. It’s called ELITE. “Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement.” Palantir built it, ICE runs it, and it is working right now. In 2025 ICE signed a deal with the https://t.co/IIQf1H1H6U” / X

‘ELITE’: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid

(21) ClearingTheFog on X: “DHS is using Israeli phone hacking software in the US. They also use Mobile Fortify & Clearview AI facial recognition. They feed the info into a Palantir product that claims to provide the location of suspects. And it looks like they are using this against people who film them https://t.co/UdLJBpbEVX” / X

Clearview AI FedRAMP bid could ease federal procurement of facial recognition | Biometric Update

(21) David J. Bier on X: “A theme in ICE shootings is putting their bodies in front of operational vehicles. This practice is dangerous for the officers and manufactures a reason for them to shoot drivers if they make one wrong move. One witness says the victim said, “I tried to stop” before dying. https://t.co/uSS6Lbaw6z” / X

(21) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨BREAKING: ICE agents have shot and killed another person, this time in Biddeford, Maine. Witnesses say they heard 5–6 gunshots before realizing someone had been killed. Right now, the public knows very little about what actually happened. That alone should concern everyone. https://t.co/j4AFanrZH6” / X

(21) LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 on X: “UPDATE—New video shows ICE agents running along the side of the car. Video does not show the agents in danger of being “run over.” Agent shot & killed the driver—witnesses say they heard 4 shots. Incident occurred in Biddeford, Maine—about 15 miles south of Portland. https://t.co/LG46SW1NJ1” / X

(21) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “This is looking worse and worse. The victim’s brother said that ICE agent approached from the passenger side of the car, stuck his hand in through the window, and opened fire. He says that ICE officers kept shooting even as the car had come to a stop and was put into park. https://t.co/dPlJCM2qJe” / X

(21) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “🚨 Man On his knees begging for mercy gets bear sprayed directed in the face from 2 feet away by psycho cop. They are the constant victims yet create most of the situations themselves. Police wonder why people hate police. https://t.co/GCrf4SFppx” / X

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(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Trump’s instinct for self-preservation is usually very strong, but nothing could motivate Israel to want to assassinate him more than this statement:” / X

Fears Over New Luxury Jet Forced Trump Back to an Old Air Force One After Israeli Warning - WSJ

NewsBreak: Local News & Alerts

signal-2026-07-13-11-03-07-436_002.jpg (728×1425)

(21) Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم on X: “Based https://t.co/ZnzGKnmWcw” / X

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(85) Truth Details | Truth Social

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Ignore Trump and Axios. There will be no talks until the Trump regime follows through on its commitments.” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says the US, not Iran, has asked intermediaries to restart negotiations and find a solution for the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran says “further negotiations are meaningless” and Iran will refuse them under conditions of waived oil waivers,” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “The Strait is closed. It will remain closed.” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “Obviously fake. Not a single commercial vessel is confirmed to have transited through the US-controlled corridor in the past 24 hours, let alone 20.” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “”Source: @BarakRavid/ Writer: Oliver” Mario Nawfal in a nutshell: A megaphone for White House and Tel Aviv propaganda.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: ““Don’t talk about it” -Donald Trump https://t.co/IgA5TSV0Pb” / X

(21) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “There is no possibility President Trump‘s claim is true. This is the latest evidence that either the president is in serious cognitive decline, or he is an incurable sociopathic liar. Iran has been consistent, public, and emphatic about its positions, and they have virtually” / X

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “He’s making this up. It never happened. Problem is chances are high he actually believes it.” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “Everything Trump says is a lie. As usual.” / X

(21) Mick Wallace on X: “The US is many thousands of miles from the Strait of Hormuz but the US thinks it’s entitled to everything that others happen to have, own or control. US Empire mightn’t be a problem for its subservient States but it’s a Cancer for all those who cherish their own Sovereignty...” / X

(21) Brett Erickson on X: “There is simply no justification for the United States pushing through vessels along the Omani coastline in the Strait of Hormuz. You can cry and scream about “freedom of navigation”, but at the end of the day, the Memorandum of Understanding was very clear that Iran would” / X

(21) Brett Erickson on X: “It seems increasingly likely that the United States is going to wage a completely unhinged economic warfare campaign against Iran in the coming days. This will include: 1) The bombing of economic and civilian infrastructure that will have lasting effects on the population 2) A” / X

(21) Brett Erickson on X: “We have gone WAY too far. If Iran takes it to level 10… this is on Trump. Absolute psychopath, surrounded by psychopaths.” / X

US launches new airstrikes on Iran after Tehran strikes Gulf states | AP News

(21) RT on X: “3 US SOLDIERS KILLED in Iran STRIKES on Kuwait Massive BLACK SMOKE rises after American ‘ATACMS MISSILE system’ HIT by ‘3 BALLISTIC MISSILES’ Kuwait confirms ‘MATERIAL DAMAGE’ from barrage https://t.co/Wo1f9y3jNd” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: ““If we don’t learn from these mistakes, if we just all believe the same lie, then it’ll happen to another unit later on and they’ll end up in the same situation we were in,” said Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who was in the building when it was hit. https://t.co/E2NgOmJOCg” / X

(21) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “I can no longer say I suffer from shock, but I am deeply disappointed, if not angered, by the continuing humiliation of the senior flag officer corps in the United States of America, as now General McKenzie humiliates himself with this absurd suggestion about KHARG Island. Only” / X

(21) Brett Erickson on X: “@tparsi @TankerTrackers and @JavierBlas have disputed as oil flaring, not strikes” / X

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “He’s nuts. He’s been nuts for a while now.” / X

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(21) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: Iran Formally Announces Its Withdrawal From The Memorandum Of Understanding The war has resumed. Meanwhile, Yemen says Saudi strikes on Sana’a Airport constitute a declaration of war.” / X

(7) Live updates: Trump says US is ‘reinstating’ blockade on Iran in Strait of Hormuz | AP News

(85) Truth Details | Truth Social

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So Trump’s new, new plan is to do exactly what he says he’s been trying to stop Iran from doing (even though it’s what the MoU he signed allowed Iran to do)? Is it that he has no plan or just that he’s not actually in control? If the former, who is advising these tactics?” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “@Muhaahah1 Open the strait - we dont need the strait - we’re taking the strait -...” / X

(21) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair” / X

(21) This You? on X: “Welp! https://t.co/PNLELSb3Ca” / X

(21) Kathleen Tyson on X: “War between Yemenis and Saudis probably closes Bab el Mandeb Strait and hits the cross-peninsula pipeline that kept oil flowing to EU.” / X

(21) Douglas Macgregor on X: “BREAKING: Russian Tu-214PU also know as the nation’s DOOMSDAY PLANE headed to Terhan.” / X

(21) InfoGram on X: “🇺🇸Marco Rubio in MARCH: “Goal of the war is to change the regime.” 🇺🇸Marco Rubio in APRIL: “Goal of the war is to stop 🇮🇷 Iran from making nukes.” 🇺🇸Marco Rubio in JULY: “Goal of the war is to return everything ‘back to the way it was,’ including the Strait of Hormuz.” 🤣 https://t.co/hka8HM1Vph” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “To be very blunt, Trump has fallen into a trap.” / X

(21) U.S. Central Command on X: “At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief’s direction. These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Literally outlining the genocide model some still pretend isn’t even happening. The truth is we all see it, because we’re not morons. The other truth is that those power are sociopaths or corrupted. How else does one explain that it carries on as he openly brags about it?” / X

(21) Censored Humans on X: “Smotrich: ‘My son wants me to leave some Lebanon for him to destroy later. I told him don’t worry, there will be enough for everyone.’ Generational evil🤮 https://t.co/Lvhp5cEz5S” / X

(21) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump Will Be Deploying U.S. Forces To Beirut To Aid In The Fight Against Hezbollah At Israel’s behest, Americans will be sent to participate in another war for Israel, initially under the guise of helping the Lebanese military disarm Hezbollah. This was just https://t.co/l6aIJzTtYv” / X

(21) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “These guys built a whole political platform out of “no more endless wars” and then immediately changed the Defense Department to the Department of War and started launching never ending wars.” / X

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(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The US, in the name of war against Al Qaeda, spent trillions of dollars on multiple wars, killed millions, lost thousands of soldiers, and dismantled Americans’ civil liberties. due process and privacy rights. Now, one of the top Generals who oversaw that war (who stole top” / X

(21) Scott Horton on X: “America First? No dummy, Israel Instead.” / X

(21) Glenn Diesen on X: “Now that the US has put al-Qaeda leaders in power in Syria, the US will remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. https://t.co/8JqCAE7uW4” / X

Rewards for Justice عربي on X: “MUHAMMAD AL-JAWLANI $10 MILLION REWARD OFFER. #RFJ Be on the lookout for this al-Nusrah Front terrorist leader. 100% confidential. #Nusrah https://t.co/2PcD02QUWT” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As Americans, we really need to stop pretending this is not obvious. The US government (all of it) has been arming, funding, and working with the most radical elements of everything they claim to be fighting. Consider that domestically as well.” / X

See for yourself just how massive Meta’s Hyperion data center is - Sherwood News

(55) Dan Cohen on X: “The Lehi continued to seek to ally with Nazi Germany even after the Final Solution had begun. https://t.co/5cpcUxj4s9 https://t.co/yQLXvgmdHx” / X

Zionist Militia’s Efforts to Recruit Nazis in Fight Against the British Are Revealed - Israel News - Haaretz.com

Israel Covered Up The Murder Of Shireen Abu Akleh With US Help

False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda | The Corbett Report

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