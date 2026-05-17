Dave DeCamp Interview - Trump's Floundering Iran War & The Ignored Somalia Bombing Spree

Joining me today is Dave DeCamp, news editor of Antiwar.com and host of Antiwar News with Dave DeCamp, here to discuss the chaotic and conflicting Iran war narratives presented by the Trump administration, as well as the unspoken fields of war that few choose to acknowledge in the mainstream and mainstream “alternative” media. We review the confusing nature of the US government’s war on Iran, how Israel ties into it all, and what may be the grand agenda. We also discuss the growing awareness of the government’s subterfuge and what may come next for the American people.
Source Links:
(6) Dave DeCamp on X: “Antiwar News: Trump Says ‘Project Freedom’ Is Now Paused, US Bombs Somalia for 62nd Time This Year, and More https://t.co/lkekMaRWTy” / X
(6) Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) / X
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(6) Aaron Rupar on X: “AGUILAR: How many pages is the ceasefire? How do we know the ceasefire is active or not active without any documentation? HEGSETH: We know. It’s evident that the ceasefire is in effect AGUILAR: So we just trust the president that it’s active? https://t.co/6S87jk0vfp” / X
Report: UAE Has Secretly Launched Attacks Against Iran - News From Antiwar.com
Iranian Foreign Ministry Says US Pushing ‘Unreasonable Demands’ Shaped by Israel - News From Antiwar.com
(6) Drop Site on X: “💢 BREAKING: Israel has killed two more on-duty paramedics in targeted strikes in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, journalist Courtney Bonneau reports.” / X
(6) courtneybonneauimages on X: “Reuters complicit in the ethnic cleansing of southern Lebanon by deliberately omitting the fact that this is a white phosphorus bomb. Using white phosphorus near civilian populations is a war crime.” / X
(6) Jonathan Cook on X: “Israel has blown up 10,000s of homes in south Lebanon, erasing dozens of villages. It has ethnically cleansed some 14% of Lebanese territory. It has destroyed bridges, cutting civilians off from help. For how much longer are media and human rights groups going to suggest these https://t.co/BQk8o1ur52” / X
At Least Two Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Continues Daily Attacks - News From Antiwar.com
US Nuclear-Armed Submarine Arrives in Gibraltar in Rare Public Display - News From Antiwar.com
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Sudan Drone Strikes Killed at Least 880 Civilians Between January and April: UN
The US-Israeli Hand In Sudan’s Horrifying Civil War
UN Urges Israel To Stop Killing Unarmed Protesters, Guaido’s Fake Presidency & US Killing Somalians
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