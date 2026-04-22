Dennis Kucinich Interview - Trump's Iran War Blunder & Its Threat To The American Way Of Life

Joining me today is Dennis Kucinich, here to discuss the US government’s ongoing war against Iran, the illegal nature of the attacks, and the role that Israel, Netanyahu personally, and Zionism played in the creation and elongation of this war. We also discuss the possibility that there may be a larger design behind the war, and what those designs may be from a domestic and international perspective.
Source Links:
(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “March 21: Trump said he’d “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if they didn’t open the Strait within 48 hours (they didn’t, so he extended it by 5 days). March 28: Trump again extended the deadline by 10 days, claiming Iran asked (they didn’t). He said he’d obliterate their” / X
(21) Zachary Foster on X: “Shiran Mlamdovsky Somech is an Israeli founder & CEO of a company called “Generative AI for Good.” By “good” they actually mean “evil.” Since they’ve been caught creating fake AI victims of fake sexual assaults to pin on Iran to convince US Americans its ok to murder hundreds” / X
(16) Jvnior on X: “Trump is begging Iranian leaders to not execute 8 AI-generated women. This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/bZWzLksf15” / X
(10) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Prof. Mohammad Marandi confirms Donald Trump intentionally sabotaged the ceasefire. Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz, but the White House arrogantly refused to lift its illegal siege on Iranian ports. The Trump administration is entirely responsible for the crisis. https://t.co/1fATdjq7Ez” / X
(10) Fox News on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly attacked multiple ships in the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump extended the ceasefire. | @MattFinnFNC @foxandfriends https://t.co/uh6l7s2DKw” / X
(10) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: US oil prices rise above $93/barrel after Iran says they have “no plans” to attend peace talks with the US on Friday. https://t.co/MNIAZ47tZM” / X
New Tab
(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Just going to deliberately misinform everyone? The IAEA publicly stated Iran had “more than 400kg (1000 pounds)” “enriched up to 60% U-235” and that their “stockpiles remain under safeguards in accordance with Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.” https://t.co/Ha1krgKhSF https://t.co/JnzAKbuppI” / X
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