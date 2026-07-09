Derrick Broze Interview - David Leavitt's Rebranding & How The Jan 6 Pipe Bomber Suspect Got Flocked

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss an update in his in-depth TLAV series surrounding David Leavitt, David Lee Hamblin, and the investigation into ritualistic child sexual abuse conducted by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. We also discuss how license plate readers and cell towers were used to track down and charge the alleged January 6 pipe bomber—despite the numerous discrepancies and inconsistencies in the evidence that suggest he was not the one responsible—as well as the larger Flock camera revolution now underway.
Source Links:
Derrick Broze, Author at The Last American Vagabond
- The Conscious Resistance Network
Join Us for The Activation Tour 2026!
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(21) More Perfect Union on X: “The Trump administration approved three new “forever chemical”-based pesticides last week for use on food crops, including corn and soybeans — the most widely grown crops in the country — as well as wheat, kiwi, oats, peas, broccoli and coffee. These new chemicals —” / X
Federal Court Overturns Historic Fluoride Ruling as Trump Admin Fights to Keep Fluoride in the Water
Lawsuit Reveals “Cruel” Experiments on Kittens Continue Under Kennedy and Trump
MAHA Bait and Switch? Trump’s EPA Calls for Review of Fluoride Science While Ignoring Historic Ruling on Fluoride
Trump’s FCC Seeks to Strip Even More Local Control Over 5G Rollout
Here Are 18 Ways Trump Supported The Swamp During His Presidency
The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots vs Fake Patriots
Welcome to 2030: I Own Land, Live Among Like Minded People, and Life Has Never Been Better
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(21) Thomas Massie on X: “It’s a travesty of justice that this autistic suspect will be behind bars for over a year without trial just so @FBIDirectorKash can say he solved the case and hope to extract a plea deal. And it’s criminal that the real instigators are still roaming free after 6 years.” / X
What we know about the suspect in January 2021 D.C. pipe bomb case, DOJ says
You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance
ELSAG Integrated Signal Intelligence Platform
Leonardo signs two agreements with Israeli Innovation Authority and Ramot Tel Aviv University in the field of innovation
(21) Military Arms on X: “Check this out, a @Flock_Safety system captured this lady driving with her phone on her lap (face down) and the state mailed her a $1251 ticket... because “public safety”! #deflockme https://t.co/3ppZFarOAQ” / X
Milwaukee police detective charged with misusing Flock surveillance cameras
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@EricLDaugh Tell us what you THINK about this Eric? Odd that you guys keep leaving out the commentary (you always include) when covering this topic. I wonder why? Could it be that the vast majority of Americans support this action, but the establishment team you gaslight for does not? 🤔” / X
Mexican Government Delays Biometric Registration Deadline After Massive Public Resistance - The Last American Vagabond
Air Force Engineer Accused of Cutting Down 13 Police Cameras Says They’re Unconstitutional
(20+) WAVY TV 10 - On Feb. 25, a man was sentenced to a year in jail... | Facebook
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How a Member of a Powerful Utah Family Escaped a Federal Trafficking Investigation and Reinvented Himself as an Instagram Influencer
New Prosecutor Assigned to Case of David Hamblin, Admitted Child Abuser, Right As Charges May Be Dropped on Thursday
Justice Delayed: An Investigation into Gordon B. Hinckley & Walton Hunter
Nicholas Rossi prosecutor: I was his victim, but I pitied him
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