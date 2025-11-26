Derrick Broze Interview - The MAHA Fluoride Failure & The Zionist/Technocratic Trump Administration

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his recent series, The Technocratic Trump Administration, as well as his latest update on the Fluoride Lawsuit—regarding the Trump administration’s efforts to continue appealing the historic ruling that would help Make America Healthy Again. We unpack the confounding and hypocritical actions of Trump’s cabinet around both topics, and how the partisan base supporting any politician in the two-party illusion is used to gaslight and “flood the zone.” We also dive into the current status of the Epstein debacle, and the ever-growing control grid being built around us.
