Derrick Broze Interview - The Zampolli-Melania Pact Allegations & It's Geopolitical Implications

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his recent TLAV article entitled, “The Zampolli-Melania Pact: Amanda Ungaro, Epstein Connections, and the Leaked Phone Call,” and why it is relevant to the recent press conference held by Melania Trump. We also discuss the major US foreign and domestic policy implications of this alleged pact and what it pertains to—what the former senior executive for Israel’s Directorate of Military Intelligence, Ari Ben-Menashe, called Israel’s metaphorical “nuclear bomb” used to compel American politicians to support Israel’s political goals:
“They have photos of Melania with Epstein. Trump isn’t the point — Melania is.”
Source Links:
The Zampolli-Melania Pact: Amanda Ungaro, Epstein Connections, and the Leaked Phone Call
60 Minutes - American Girls In Paris (1988) - The Conscious Resistance Network
(21) Report on X: “n un audio esclusivo che Report è in grado di farvi ascoltare per la prima volta, l’inviato speciale di Donald Trump Paolo Zampolli rivela in una telefonata dell’esistenza di un patto stipulato tra lui e Melania Trump prima delle elezione presidenziali del 2016. Domenica su Rai3 https://t.co/amwvKutUz0” / X
Former Israeli Intel Official Claims Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Worked for Israel
Derrick Broze, Author at The Last American Vagabond
Trump Says Iran War “Terminated” As Illegal Iran War Continues & The Zampolli-Melania Pact
Leaked email suggests Ghislaine Maxwell plotting to sacrifice big name for freedom: report - NewsBreak
Amanda Ungaro on X: “@PamBondi Are you already aware of the situation? Do you fully understand the extent of the information I possess regarding you and the individuals associated with you? I strongly advise you to consider the seriousness of these matters. Any actions taken against me or attempts https://t.co/jB2rM8dRUF” / X
(21) Amanda Ungaro (@AmandaUngaroA) / X
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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/A2gTEocDNR” / X
More Indictments Designed To Fail, Palantir Further Consolidates Control & Iran Calls Trump’s Bluff
(22) anthony andrews (@anthonyandrews) / X
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