Ontologix
14h

Exemplary reporting.

A system that:

1. No one wants

2. No one needs

3. Is free from all liability and accountability to users

4. Excludes all non-users

5. Removes all privacy

6. Restricts all freedom

What could possibly go wrong?

Arthur
13h

I have three comments:

1) I'm hearing about indemnification in several areas, somewhat akin to the PREP Act. VPOTUS Vance mentioned indemnification for those deployed to cities to round up those who are here illegally and to quell uprising. I support the legal actions of those deployed, but once indemnification is made available, will an individual deployed maintain the discipline to act within the law, whether he/she is provoked, or unprovoked?

In this column, indemnification of actions by those responsible for protecting individuals' privacy raises concerns that I don't believe will be addressed to "our" satisfaction.

2) In attempting to think like a profiler, I believe "unintended consequences' from employees' use of the system' are actually desired. We are consistently misled by governments and NGGOs (Non-Government Government Organizations). Governments and NGGOs are wickedly adept at using verbiage that means one thing to the masses, but something very different by those affiliated with governments and NGGOs. Governments and NGGOs deceive, distract, and divide us 24/7/365(6).

3) I believe we need to look at the triumverant of digital IDs, programmable Stablecoins/CBDCs-carbon credits, and a social credit scoring system together, not individually ..., because they will be designed to work collectively. Alibaba is the Chinese gaming company behind the U. S.-Chinese Social Credit Scoring System (SCSS). A number of U. S. tech companies have collaborated with Alibaba in developing its SCSS.

The SCSS provides current scores of everyone that are visible to everyone, creating issues of significant concern. One concern is that being designed by a gaming company,the SCSS is designed to coerce individuals to snitch on others to accumulate points to ear privileges. Additionally, everyone's social credit score is a composite of his/her individual score along with the scores of everyone within their universe, very six (6) degrees of separation. Few will want to associate with anyone who's score will negatively impact their score.

Will one's score include a UN digital ID information? If so, the UN may be technically correct in saying that it may not be directly responsible for an individual's personal information becoming public knowledge ..., but I have to believe that they know everyone's information will become readily available to everyone else, via their social credit score ..., except for those individuals who are "in the club"!

