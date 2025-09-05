The Last American Vagabond Substack

A simple Plan
6d

When I used to live in England, I came to notice that of the very few conservative magazines available at the news stand, all of them were 1) very critical of Islam gaining a stronghold in the West and 2) expressing unconditional support for Israel, even down to the smallest detail.

I realised that were was no free conservative press and the readers were only allowed to have their (distressing) reality reflected back at them on the ground that they would never be given the tools for veering away from of course supporting Israel. There is being calculating and then there is this... chilling stuff.

Bruce Cain
6d

I don't know about what you wrote but the Islamic Ideology is a problem. I am also not a fan of Netenyahu.

Please share as FB has drastically limited my ability to distribute my writings. Thanks. In the name of protecting kids from online porn, politicians in the UK, EU and the US are enacting laws that would force everyone to apply for a digital ID to verify their age. This is an unneccesary affront to our first amendment rights. What is really being censored, internationally, is anything that questions the globalist agenda: Smart Meters, 5G, forced vaccination, mass immigration, a digital ID, a digital currency etc.

Internet Censorship is the last refuge of the Globalists

Protecting kids from porn is a globalist excuse to censore, surveil and punish Anti-Globalist Speech

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/internet-censorship-is-the-last-refuge

