The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

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AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle's avatar
AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle
3d

Fluoride needs to be in the water to damage humans. If we get healthy, we might decide to NOT comply.

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Loraine's avatar
Loraine
3d

This is so sad and discouraging,this EVIL government is determined to kill our country and make us sick. Pray to GOD for His mercy and Protection. Pray for men to turn back to GOD!

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