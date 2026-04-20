FISA Extended, Kash Spins Out & Trump Seems To Deliberately Sabotage/Lie About Dealings With Iran

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/18/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Looks like they got what they wanted anyway. #FISA #WINNING https://t.co/mFnBxVVRb3 https://t.co/nPnUxcIL5M” / X

Senate clears short-term FISA extension

US Senate Republicans block latest bid to rein in Trump Iran war powers | Reuters

Latest effort to rein in Trump on Iran falls short in House vote - CBS News

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Saw this coming since the first month, as we discussed routinely in #TheDailyWrapUp, he is not qualified for the position. Unless the quality is blind support for Trump, then he had that in spades. And here he is nonetheless. He’ll be out soon imo. https://t.co/AYrJKAVs2X” / X

Kash Patel’s Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job - The Atlantic

(20) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “Memo to the fake news - the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America” / X

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Trump Lies About Iran Agreement, US Maintains “Blockade” & Israel Violates Lebanon Ceasefire

Why Iran’s Blockade Is an Oracle Story

Statement on President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict – The White House

Full text: Charter of Trump’s Board of Peace | The Times of Israel

(20) Melanie D’Arrigo on X: “Hundreds of AI-generated, Trump propaganda accounts are popping up on TikTok — which is owned by a Trump billionaire. Up to 64% of users on X are bots — which is owned by a Trump billionaire. Independent 3rd party fact-checking ended on Meta — which is owned by a Trump” / X

(20) HealthRanger on X: “@RealDonKeith LMAO that there are still people dumb enough to believe anything Trump says.” / X

(20) Grok / X

(20) Justin Amash on X: “We’re living 1984.” / X

(20) Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 on X: “@glennbeck Badly paraphrasing?!?!? There’s only two lines in the real Bible verse. TWO. Pete read like 20. Where did all the rest of the “scripture” he was reading come from? Quentin Tarantino, that’s where.” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “In other words... “Trust the plan?”“ / X

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(15) Liberal Tears are Delicious on X: “@ggreenwald Ok Doomer https://t.co/r9jMebw7e4” / X

Iran Had a Doomsday Weapon All Along - The Atlantic

Urgent: Iranian parliament’s presidium says Iran seeks “regulatory role” in Hormuz Strait, not “extortion” -- report-Xinhua

(15) ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ on X: “Iran FM Araghchi: “Hormuz is Only Closed for Zionists.” Sounds fair to me… https://t.co/vlEdvRtPG2” / X

Possible Iran False Flag In Gulf Of Oman, With The US Already Caught In A Lie & Israel Attacks Syr..

Possible Iran False Flag In Gulf Of Oman, With The US Already Caught In A Lie & Israel Attacks Syr..

US releases video it claims shows Iran removing mine from tanker | United Nations News | Al Jazeera

Possible Iran False Flag In Gulf Of Oman, With The US Already Caught In A Lie & Israel Attacks Syria

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Trump Lies About Iran Agreement, US Maintains “Blockade” & Israel Violates Lebanon Ceasefire

(21) Brian Allen on X: “NOW it makes sense. Iran closed the Strait because the US military announced it is enforcing a maritime blockade at Iranian ports and coastal waters. 23 ships already turned back at gunpoint. At least two merchant vessels were hit by gunfire attempting to cross. Trump https://t.co/g4kPAhAwUl” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “Radio conversation between Cargo Ship “Bhagya Laxmi” & the Iranian Navy. “There is no permission for you to cross the strait.” https://t.co/MYY0OM9i1d” / X

(21) AGAHIran on X: “تنگه هرمز؛ واقعیت روی آب، نه روایت‌ها پس از آن‌که وزیر امور خارجه ایران اعلام کرد تنگه هرمز «باز خواهد بود» و دونالد ترامپ نیز پیام مشابهی درباره باز بودن مسیر کشتیرانی مطرح کرد، برخی رسانه‌های داخلی این روایت را زیر سؤال بردند و از تداوم محدودیت‌ها گفتند. با این حال، داده‌های https://t.co/lkD3Aoy9R0” / X

(21) TankerTrackers.com, Inc. on X: “2026-04-18 (UTC) morning tanker traffic. Left: showing only tankers; all AIS-pinging tankers at that. Right: showing only US-sanctioned tankers. #OOTT #IranWar #Tankers https://t.co/cTDK4hSChE” / X

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(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “MAGA: Iran totally surrendered for some reason. They gave Trump everything. They’re giving him their enriched uranium in exchange for nothing. Trump said so on Truth Social. We won! Iran: https://t.co/uWTEBZ1pmo” / X

(15) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Nobody in the “credentialed class” ever thought any American President could get the Strait of Hormuz opened. Dozens tried, yet they all failed: until now. Trump somehow did it. I never thought I’d live to see the day when the Strait of Hormuz was OPEN to movement of oil.” / X

(15) Robert Barnes on X: “New part of the Trump religion is to torch your reputation & self-respect by weekly self-humiliation rituals. The latest is people like Jack pretending we “control” the Strait of Hormuz.” / X

(15) Glenn Greenwald on X: “MAGA: Iran gave Trump everything he demanded and got nothing in return! For some reason, they suddenly surrendered. Trump got it all. We won! Trump told us on Truth Social. Reality:” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@USronaldcarter Those of you who just keep parroting what Trump said, even as you continue to be proven wrong, and yet you just KEEP blindly posting what he yells out as absolute fact... there needs to be a new word created for whatever this is. https://t.co/KPd7jcZOtR https://t.co/mlzukHpHwF” / X

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(18) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Personally, I believe Trump is probably saying all this nonsense about agreements with Iran so that he can later claim, “Iran didn’t keep its promises” - promises Iran never made. The chances of renewed murderous aggression from Trump and Netanyahu are high. Iran is ready.” / X

(18) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 TRUMP CAUGHT IRAN LYING “You told me everything has been agreed to. Iran was saying something different.” TRUMP: “They have to say something different because they have people they have to CATER to. I’m just SAYING IT LIKE IT IS!” Iran bluffs. https://t.co/UEbdJggNBY” / X

(21) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Take note of all those who did so. They are either not good at their job or they are dishonest. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This platform appears to be deliberalty misrepresenting what was said here. They were very clearly referring to Trump’s tweets when saying “we will open it by the order of our leader Imam Khamenei, not the tweets of some idiot”. #TeamSportPolitics #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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(19) MenchOsint on X: “Iran’s SNSC confirms: Merchant Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz will have to pay ‘transit fees’. He added: “As long as the US intends to disrupt vessel traffic and employ methods such as naval blockade, Iran will consider this a violation of the ceasefire and will prevent the https://t.co/8qL16kpeoO” / X

(21) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “BREAKING: Iran’s Defence Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei says the war with the US has not ended and warns Iran will respond to any “deception in diplomacy”, adding that opening the Strait of Hormuz to non-military ships is conditional on a ceasefire in Lebanon. https://t.co/yuGASd21jJ” / X

Iran says Strait of Hormuz closed again, despite Trump’s optimism

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again over US blockade of its ports | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Indian vessels shot at, forced out of Strait of Hormuz by Iranian Navy; Delhi summons Tehran envoy - The Tribune

(21) Olivia Rinaldi on X: “Tried to ask the President about two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz who were allegedly fired upon by Iranian gunboats. President Trump: “out”“ / X

(21) Keir Starmer on X: “It’s good news that the Strait of Hormuz has now reopened. This must be a long lasting and workable solution, without tolls or restrictions on routes. Today we announced our joint plan with France and other international partners to protect freedom of navigation. We need to” / X

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Trump’s Iran deal looks a lot like the previous ones he hated

(21) David Knight Show LIVE 10am Eastern, M-F on X: “Bribe, bribe, bribe. Bribe, bribe Iran. Note: the $20B could’ve been sent before all the lives and money that were wasted with this losing war.. The $20 BILLION bribe for peace from Trump losing the war is about $60 per man, woman, child (maybe more if you limit the population” / X

(21) ابراهیم عزیزی on X: “The time has come to comply with the new Maritime Regime of the Strait of Hormuz. These regulations are determined by Iran, not by social media posts! Under this new system, only commercial vessels with authorization from the IRGC Navy are permitted to navigate through designated https://t.co/7pbQMMtVNE” / X

(21) Robert Barnes on X: “This would be illegal (HegsDeath himself called such actions terrorism & piracy), but worse -- alienated destination nations like our Asian allies & risks confrontation w/ China on the high seas. Ending wars by starting new ones, the Don Tzu special.” / X

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Israel launches first strikes on Lebanon since ceasefire to isolate 55 villages - Dailynewsegypt

Israel accuses Hezbollah militants of violating ceasefire | Euronews

Displaced Lebanese return as Israeli shelling violates ceasefire in south | Israel attacks Lebanon News | Al Jazeera

(20) Grok / X

(20) Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 on X: “To sum it up: A guy walked towards the ceasefire line (he never crossed it) and was killed by an airstrike. No technically, Israel violated it.” / X

Israel says established ‘Yellow Line’ in Lebanon, as in Gaza | Daily Sabah

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Breaking News App

(20) Al Jazeera English on X: “Iran’s Deputy FM Saeed Khatibzadeh said that talks with the US cannot happen until the two sides agree on a shared ‘framework’. He stressed that whatever Iran agrees to in negotiations must preserve its rights under international law. https://t.co/ZT2k6Ug0Yd” / X

Iran war live updates: Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran imposes restrictions again | AP News

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(20) Mohamad Safa on X: “Palestine is the most well-documented genocide in history, yet the most denied. https://t.co/PVGxUNtsDW” / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: “Israel killed two UNICEF drivers trying to get WATER to families in Gaza. Is this story going to get any coverage? Or is the ongoing genocide not newsworthy?” / X

(8) بركان المسيرة on X: “لا تنامو اليلة المتوقع.....🚀 https://t.co/7OcllTtjoR” / X

(8) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Very much worth your consideration. #QuestionEverything” / X

(21) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “VESSELS THAT CROSSED THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ 🟢 Feb 26 → 132 vessels 🟢 Feb 27 → 128 vessels 🟡 Feb 28 → 98 vessels 🟠 Mar 01 → 18 vessels 🔴 Mar 02 → 7 vessels 🔴 Mar 03 → 2 vessels 🔴 Mar 04 → 2 vessels 🔴 Mar 05 → 1 vessel ❌ Mar 06 → 0 vessels 🔴 Mar 07 → 1 vessel 🔴” / X

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

TANKERS in HORMUZ STRAIT

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