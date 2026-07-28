Flock, Axon, Vigilant Solutions: The Real Psyop Is Dividing Us into Allowing Any of Them

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/27/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Ian Smith, Sr. on X: “Gosh I hate those foreign ops. https://t.co/9n9dInHTIS” / X

(7) Aaron Rupar on X: “somebody is yelling “pedophile protecter!” at Trump Trump calls him a communist https://t.co/3lDZSSeUUe” / X

(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Not MAGA, the ones always pretending to be MAGA & I say this as one who doesn’t support either side or government in general. It seems to me a majority of conservatives have come to see Trump for what he is. IMO the system wants us to continue seeing it the way you’re framing it.” / X

(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@samtripoli @KimIversenShow I also think it is worth noting (at least in my opinion) that the Republicans she is pointing at are the ones playing #TeamSportPolitics, and they don’t really care if they get what was promised. I think the majority of conservatives today are not in that category.” / X

(2) Godfroy on X: “@TLAVagabond Yes, that is EXACTLY what is happening, and I think the 33% number is way lower than the actual tally due to the limitations of polling methods. I think it’s probably closer to about 60%. The only “remaining MAGA” at this point are people under full mind control of some kind,” / X

(9) Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 on X: “MAGA sucks now.” / X

(9) Luke Rudkowski on X: “This administration does have a way to put him in jail and the people here are demanding justice We desperately need it to prevent this happening all over again!” / X

(21) Paul J. Ramirez on X: “@uTobian 💯 “Epistemic capture” “We will tell you what is truth and what it is we think you should know. Everything else is disinformation and lies.” 🧐” / X

Pentagon restores mandatory flu shots for all recruits amid boot camp outbreak | US military | The Guardian

Exclusive | RFK Jr. Bets $500 Million on Universal Vaccines in Shift From Covid-19 Funding - WSJ

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

(21) Burner on X: “They deleted it lol https://t.co/NXrgvoTBco” / X

New Tab

ICE Has Gone Full-Blown Secret Police & The Axon/Flock Bait-and-Switch

(21) Blue Lives Matter on X: “We HATE doing this... but as the largest police news outlet in the world, we have a duty to fight for good cops... but also call out BAD ones. And this? What a friggin’ mess. A legally blind Navy veteran was arrested after a deputy mistook his cane for a gun. On October 31, https://t.co/VPPMYT4y14” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@irlandarra2019 Full clip. https://t.co/vcmAN5mrdW” / X

Protester Jessica Plichta’s arrest case dismissed; hopes for better police relations in Grand Rapids

ICE deported man to Mexico who says he’s a U.S. citizen

Trump Deportations Revealed To Be Full Of Innocent People - LEGAL Immigrants With No Criminal Record

Americans Speaking Out About Israel’s Genocide Could Be Next - In Principle It Is The Same

Amendment Stopping Deportation Of US Citizens Voted Down & RFK’s Universal Flu Vaccine Platform

DHS Lies About Detaining/Deporting US Citizens & Trump Reportedly Readying To Attack Venezuela

Immigration Agents Have Held More Than 170 Americans Against Their Will, ProPublica Finds — ProPublica

Children who are U.S. citizens deported along with foreign-born mothers, attorneys say | PBS News

(2) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “NEW: The Trump admin just published a new regulation allowing asylum officers at @USCIS to deny hundreds of thousands of applications without an interview, sending applicants directly to deportation proceedings. This means many people will never get a chance to argue their case. https://t.co/WsvRzkw8AH” / X

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino drops a massive bombshell and confirms the IDF has been training Border Patrol, ICE agents, and law enforcement as far back as before 9/11. “They sent me to a VIP security school, and it was run by the Israelis. That school was for all https://t.co/HqMgbSyMfd” / X

Leaked Document Shows the Surveillance Tech at ICE’s Fingertips

ICE Signs $2 Million Contract With Spyware Maker Paragon Solutions | WIRED

ICE and the Israeli Military Are 2 Sides of the Same Coin — We Must Resist Both | Truthout

Report: Israeli Soldiers Serving in ICE During U.S. Immigration Crackdown

US accuses American of allegedly wiping his phone using a ‘duress’ password during border search | TechCrunch

New Tab

(21) James Li on X: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the surge in viral anti-Flock videos is a PSYOP! They don’t actually want to end mass surveillance. Instead they want to shift city contracts to another provider — Axon. …which coincidentally Trump invested in earlier this year. 👀 https://t.co/ummMZWsmvx” / X

DeFlock Maps | ALPR Camera Map & Privacy Routes

Trump was big on tech stocks in early 2026, filings show

Trump bought Axon stock before ICE sought $220 million Taser deal

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Knoxville police in Tennessee, who have replaced Flock cameras with Axon, say the public must now accept mass surveillance as the new normal because Axon is “safe and effective” and for your own good. Axon has already acquired Israeli police technology company Carbyne, that was https://t.co/dEnE8iXPAR” / X

(21) Orwell Day on X: “Flock cameras removed from Syracuse city property are being replaced by Axon -------------------------- They are presenting information as though Flock has problems that Axon does not. Cars and people are still being scanned and put into databases. The right to privacy is https://t.co/QwZIlmUGHj” / X

Public safety giant Axon acquires Carbyne for $625 million in cash | Ctech

Axon Must Not Arm Drones with Tasers | Electronic Frontier Foundation

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Police officers in Wisconsin are now secretly installing Flock cameras in neighborhoods without getting permission from the local government or city council. After the police officers were caught, the mayor said the police have the right to install any camera to spy on citizens https://t.co/abTMXkdmoV” / X

(21) Thomas Massie on X: “I’ll soon be sponsoring a bill to withhold federal money from municipalities and police departments that deploy Flock (and other style) cameras to surveil law abiding citizens. https://t.co/FGzE69psxS” / X

(21) Glenn Jacobs on X: “Please see this video and press release regarding Flock cameras in Knox County. Video transcript: Hello, this is Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Today, I am urging our Commission to prohibit the use of Flock cameras and similar devices in our County. For those of you who don’t https://t.co/soDD4TNwN2” / X

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “Let’s set the record straight... We DO NOT want Flock. We DO NOT want Axon. We DO NOT want Motorola. We don’t want ANYONE building a database of our daily lives. We just want to live without being tracked, monitored, logged, profiled, or monetized. Just leave us alone. https://t.co/2PNgTInlfV” / X

(21) Champagne Joshi on X: “Remember when everyone was told Flock was “just reading license plates”? Anyway, here’s Flock Alpha, the autonomous drone. It only flies 60 mph, launches itself, streams thermal video, can be flown from a cops phone and reads your license plate from 2,000 feet. Good stuff. https://t.co/7Swhu8jTOn” / X

New Tab

(21) Orwell Day on X: “This is what we’re up against. This is a map of all the counties in the US. There are about 3,000 of them. According to https://t.co/pfZsbQHn3E there are about 90 cities that have stopped using #Flock cameras or ALPR technologies. That’s cities, not counties. To show us an https://t.co/8Jla9sXfjK” / X

(21) Orwell Day on X: “My account was suspended yesterday for uploading the video of “how to cut down Flock cameras”. They claimed it was a video that was directly encouraging people to participate in an illegal activity. I can understand their position and a twelve hour suspension is not the worst https://t.co/Wh5ZHpOjIE” / X

Troy Flock cameras destroyed at 3 locations, mayor responds - WNYT.com NewsChannel 13

US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows | WIRED

(21) Mrgunsngear on X: “There’s a lot of takeaways from this video a former Flock contractor made (I couldn’t find his social handle so if y’all know it please tag him) about the system but the one I think may help us get these removed from our communities starts around the ~90 second mark. He’s 100% https://t.co/vxK4wmko2j” / X

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “Look closely... Do you see it? 👀 That’s a Flock camera bolted to the back of a trailer that’s supposed to warn you about road hazards and construction zones. If Flock is so “transparent,” and “for public safety”… why are they hiding cameras in signs and trailers now? https://t.co/HHD9Kvnni8” / X

(21) DeFlock on X: “”This contract is only for $3,000 a year and therefore does not require a city council vote. And let’s be honest, this is done by design. If we do nothing, this camera will quietly auto-renew after August 13th for TWO YEARS.” #Marietta #CobbCounty #Georgia #Flock #DeFlock https://t.co/wmxNrmYRKW” / X

(21) Orwell Day on X: “Revealed: Original Costa Mesa contract was made in secret and just under the cost amount and total number of cameras that would have triggered public disclosure. This means number of cameras chosen was not based on crime data or safety need but on budgetary opportunity to sign https://t.co/Of2ZMIjg2B” / X

(21) Wall Street Apes on X: “The surveillance state is coming “A law passed recently by the United States Congress mandates cameras in all new passenger vehicles that assess the face of the driver, whether he’s eating or yawning or who knows what he’s doing, having a private conversation. Well, there are no https://t.co/0M4u2X4ari” / X

(21) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “You know those Flock and Axon cameras in your town? How do you feel about the Israeli military having access to them and training your local police and sheriff how to do to you and your family and property what has been done to Gaza?” / X

Joint Statement of the United States and Israel on the Launch of a Strategic Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, Research, and Critical Technologies - United States Department of State

(21) Truthseeker on X: “This is no coincidence. These are deliberately started fires to push the climate agenda and make room for data centers and 15-minute cities. Vacation? No, no,you’ll stay right there in your 15-minute city. https://t.co/YfGzji7ApT” / X

Data Centers CHOOSE To Use Fresh Water, Trump’s Bumbling Iran War & The Impending Israeli False Flag

New Tab

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “2026: “It’s only for stolen cars.” 2028: “Failure to comply with lockdowns detected.” See how easy that is? https://t.co/mzrGlwHtEE” / X

(21) Orwell Day on X: “Flock the government! Man turns tables on the government officials that want to spy on everyone. - Privacy doesn’t stop being important because someone says the word “safety”. https://t.co/QxvSyeyb7k” / X

(21) Orwell Day on X: “OpenAI is building a $20 billion dollar project in GA, Residents just found out The project will consume 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 2 million homes - almost half of all homes in Georgia. The project will use massive amounts of water in an area that https://t.co/cO96peVtX5” / X

(21) NEXTA on X: “👀 In China, a drone wouldn’t let a man enter the sea after dark Footage from a beach in the city of Qingdao shows a drone approaching a beachgoer and ordering him through a loudspeaker to leave the water, enforcing a nighttime swimming ban. Big Brother is watching you. https://t.co/kYvw6K8cnE” / X

Records Reveal ICE Using Mass Surveillance Database to Track People With Aid of Local Law Enforcement | American Civil Liberties Union

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

Axon’s Ethics Board Resigned Over Taser-Armed Drones. Then the Company Bought a Military Drone Maker | WIRED

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:

www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation

(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)