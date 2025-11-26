The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5h

This is beyond stupid that they're arguing for a toxin via technicalities.

We are in end stage IDIOCRACY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
4h

I can't belive they're nitpicking over such fine details. It's a very well-lnown, long documented carcinogen. Dr. Dean Burk, 36 year national institute of cancer said, "In point of fact, flouride causes more human cancer death, and causes it faster than any other chemical."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture