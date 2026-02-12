The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cmdr cool's avatar
cmdr cool
1d

Thank you for this!

Reply
Share
Howard's avatar
Howard
1d

Even any Russians, in intelligence, finance, or otherwise, were most likely Zionists.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Last American Vagabond · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture