There now exists conclusive evidence that Jeffrey Epstein worked for Israel, at least in some capacity. Following the recent dump of the “Epstein Files”, even more proof of his Israeli ties has emerged. In reaction, the mainstream press and Zionist social media influencers have been working overtime to spread fact-free conspiracy theories, blaming everyone but Israel.

For some time, claims that Jeffrey Epstein was working for the Israeli Mossad were dismissed as “conspiracy theories.” Despite credible evidence of ties between the convicted child-sex trafficker and Israel, there was an absence of what many refer to as “a smoking gun.” This left the heavy lifting to journalists, who had to conduct their own independent investigations to establish proof.

While many are discovering the evidence of Epstein’s Israeli ties from the latest file dumps by the Department of Justice, some 3.5 million pages released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act—signed into law on November 18, 2025—were not the first time such evidence emerged. In fact, months prior, leaked email correspondences and documents obtained by the Handala Hacker group began to catch the attention of a limited number of independent media outlets.

In September 2025, Drop Site News ran its first report sourcing these leaked documents, entitled “Jeffrey Epstein Helped Broker Israeli Security Agreement With Mongolia.” On October 16, independent outlet “(b)(7)(D) Investigations” published an article in which it revealed how Epstein had worked to connect former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak with key Russian figures, as well as Sultan bin Sulayem, the right-hand man to the billionaire Ruler of Dubai. Drop Site News would later publish an even more in-depth dive into the documents and what they showed.

Aside from aiding Barak in building his new consulting career, Epstein had used his international contacts to aid Israel’s pursuit of an overthrow of the Syrian government back in 2013. The emails revealed that Epstein had worked alongside Barak in an attempt to shape the West’s view on the situation, with the sex trafficker even providing ideas and drafts for an op-ed that the former Israeli leader was seeking to have published in the corporate media—hoping to set the stage for forwarding an Israeli regime change agenda.

While it is clear that Epstein maintained ties with powerful figures in a range of nations, including both the US and Russia, the details revealed through the leaked emails begin to show whose interests the disgraced financier was truly pursuing. Epstein had sought to establish backchannel Israeli-Russian communication in order to try and convince Moscow to facilitate the overthrow of Syria’s then-President Bashar al-Assad—an effort that was then unsuccessful.

Further reports by Drop Site News‘ Murtaza Hussain and Ryan Grim, who have published a whole series of articles on the issue, revealed how Epstein worked to help Israel sell surveillance technology to Côte d’Ivoire and pursued investments from the Edmond de Rothschild Group to invest in Israeli cyber-warfare technology. However, despite the groundbreaking revelations backed by hard documentation, the corporate media expressed no interest in these stories—even as they pursued all kinds of dives into the life and times of the child-sex trafficker. We now also know that Epstein worked to get Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Israel, for example.

Beyond this, the Epstein Files have revealed that he had even allegedly sought to aid Alan Dershowitz in his attack on Professors John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt’s book The Israel Lobby. Jeffrey Epstein also funded the Israeli militarythrough donations to the Friends of Israel Defense Forces, while also donating to the settlement-building Jewish National Fund and Hillel. This is in addition to multiple images emerging of the infamous criminal wearing IDF shirts and, more recently, using explicitly Jewish supremacist language—such as referring to “Goyim” (non-Jews) in a derogatory way.

An even more damning revelation—which, among mainstream outlets, only The Times (UK) bothered to cover in any serious way—is the emergence of a 2020 FBI report that cites a confidential informant assessing that Epstein was indeed an Israeli Mossad spy. This source was “convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad agent” and that he had been “trained as a spy,” but also maintained ties to other intelligence agencies. An FBI document also alleged that its informant assessed that US President Donald Trump himself “has been compromised by Israel.”

Although opponents of the theory that Epstein worked for Israel attempt to undermine the nature of the FBI report—arguing that these documents do not show that the federal agency itself conducted an investigation in which this was its own official position—it nonetheless validates that this is the opinion of an FBI informant and should be taken seriously.

Each piece of evidence taken alone may not act as conclusive proof, yet when all the documents are placed together, they build a picture that becomes undeniable. An Israeli spy staying at his home for weeks at a time may not be enough to make the argument that he was conclusively working for Mossad, nor does the FBI report accusing him of working on the Israeli spy agency’s behalf, for example.

However, we now know that Epstein did work for the Israeli government in some capacity, helping them secure investment and pursue regime change operations. We also know that in an email to Palantir founder Peter Thiel, he claimed to “represent the Rothschilds”—the major banking family deeply involved in the founding of Israel and funding the Zionist project. In addition, we know that his personal views were those of a Jewish supremacist who donated to the Israeli military, supported Zionism, even invested time in undermining a scholarly book about the Israel Lobby. In other words, he ideologically supported the State of Israel. All of this is no longer in dispute.

It’s “The Russians”, “The Qataris”, “The Muslims”

With their seemingly infinite resources, staff power, levels of education among their employees, and bottomless pockets, it is inconceivable that across the mainstream media spectrum—from CNN, Fox News, The New York Times, BBC, etc.—they have simply missed or are unaware of the evidence that Epstein worked for Israel. Therefore, assuming that these outlets all know about the Israeli links to the world’s most infamous child-sex trafficker, it is evident that they have actively decided to remain silent on the issue for purely pro-Zionist partisan reasons.

However, the corporate media, alongside their Zionist alternative media allies, didn’t stop there. Instead, an active decision was made to run damage-control campaigns by attempting to shift blame onto Moscow and Islam—their favorite boogeymen.

Over the entire duration of Donald Trump’s first term in office, the corporate media promoted what was known as the “Russiagate scandal.” Despite a shocking lack of proof for the claim that the US President was a puppet of Moscow, countless hours of content across broadcast, social, and print media were published depicting this as a real issue. The Democratic Party also went to bat for this theory, as TV shows like Netflix’s “Space Force”—a comedic depiction of the Trump administration—included Russian spies operating in the highest circles of power.

After dropping these claims, following an embarrassing lack of proof, a Russiagate 2.0 was suddenly launched—this time alleging that Epstein perhaps worked for Russian intelligence. Andrew Marr even came out with a monologue on LBC radio in the United Kingdom, attempting to frame Epstein as an agent of Moscow and letting on that he could have worked for “the KGB.” Apparently, Marr forgot to do his research, as the KGB was disbanded around 35 years ago; Russia’s intelligence agencies are now FSB and SVR.

Not only are these allegations baseless, they are disingenuous. There is indeed evidence that Jeffrey Epstein did have connections to influential Russian oligarchs and prominent figures, yet nothing suggests ties anywhere near those established with the Israelis—let alone documents substantiating the idea he worked for Moscow.

Then came the even more ridiculous claims—a rather typical Israeli Hasbara pivot: “it’s the Muslims.” A popular pro-Israeli right-wing account on X (formerly Twitter) went as far as claiming that “Epstein was a Muslim convert. That’s all you need to know about the new files.” The account, called “Terror Alarm,” was simply lying, yet the post reached 3.4 million people.

And no set of fact-free conspiracy theories, running cover for Israel, would be complete without Laura Loomer, who is desperately trying to claim that the puppet-master was in fact none other than Qatar, as part of a wider Islamist conspiracy. She references the mention of Qatar in the files—as if this proves her point—in addition to Epstein taking a trip to Doha. For the Zionist influencer, this is proof of an Islamic conspiracy involving Epstein, but all of his connections to Israel aren’t important.

Although Epstein did indeed have connections with wealthy businessmen in Qatar, the examples of his connections actually provide even more evidence that he was working for Israel. This is demonstrated through an email correspondence between the sex-trafficker and his Qatari contact back in 2017, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia imposed a siege of the Gulf State. Epstein’s advice was for Doha to recognize Israel and bow to the demands being set forth by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to justify their siege—one of them being an end to funding “terrorism.” By advising Qatar to come out against the financing of terrorism, what Epstein meant was Hamas.

In other words, Epstein’s advice—to those Laura Loomer would have you believe were his masters—was to serve the Israelis by not only recognizing them and ending their financing of Hamas, but even paying Gaza’s electricity bill for Tel Aviv’s benefit.

The only reason any of these fact-free conspiracy theories are being spread is to divert attention away from Israel.