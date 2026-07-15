Hidden Consequences: The Iran Regional War Is About More Than Just Oil

Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this addition Robert Inlakesh will look at the expansion of the US-Israeli war on Iran, its hidden blowback, and impending consequences. Trade routes blocked, another refugee crisis, expanding war fronts, and a global financial meltdown are just some of the symptoms of what could be the most dramatic war that appears to be opening across West Asia.
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