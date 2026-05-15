HondurasGate & The Technocratic Takeover Of South America

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Acyn on X: “Trump on Iran War: Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal? Trump: Not even a little bit. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation https://t.co/TJ94pGpqD8” / X

(21) Five Times August on X: “”The poors will think this is hilarious. They’re paying so much for gas right now!”“ / X

(21) Mel on X: “For reference: Eric Trump’s net worth has gone from $40 million in 2024 to $400 million in December 2025. Hunter Biden’s net worth is approximately $1 million. The Trump family corruption is so extravagant, so over the top, it makes Hunter’s stint getting paid $50k/month to” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Well isn’t that convenient for an admin imploding in front of us. It was never incompetence and criminality guys, it was just more democrat hold-overs. Sure, why not. Those willing to ignore the obvious will jump at anything that helps them do just that. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(21) Office of the DNI on X: “For the love of country. 🇺🇸 @DNIGabbard x @IWF: “Stand up for what is right. Stand up for common sense, stand up for the truth, and stand up for those fundamental principles that make this country the great country that it is.” https://t.co/pc9ehqLAyz” / X

The Fauci That Got Away, Trump’s Iran Loss & Accepting The Hard Truth That Israel Controls US Policy

(21) Senator Rand Paul on X: “Tune in | Whistleblower Testimony on the COVID Coverup https://t.co/8ZFIZsq0sl” / X

(21) Rand Paul on X: “CIA scientists concluded that COVID came from a lab leak. Then someone scribbled out their conclusion at 2 am and changed the report. Tomorrow, a whistleblower testifies before my committee. The COVID cover-up is unraveling.” / X

(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST IN: CIA whistleblower testifies under oath that Dr. Anthony Fauci was DIRECTLY INVOLVED in covering up the origins of COVID-19 The lab leak conclusions were WITHHELD from Congress Fauci needs to face legal consequences! No more delays! “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up https://t.co/Euu8Htta1q” / X

(21) Five Times August on X: “It’s important to acknowledge Fauci’s freedom and escape from his murderous activities and crimes now rests entirely on Trump and Co. — the time to act was a year ago, they did nothing. Trump said nothing. Even RFK Jr who wrote THE book on Fauci’s crimes sat silent. And so, they” / X

(21) Five Times August on X: “So just about everybody MAGA wanted arrested for Covid crimes prior to January 20th, 2025 is now either working with the government again or back on TV trying to scare you into another virus.” / X

(21) Five Times August on X: “Allow me to fast forward you guys to 2029: “The statute of limitations on Fauci may have run out again, but we’re working on something new! And the DOJ has until 2037 to act!”” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Gee, what a shock. #Prospera #RegimeChange #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/DmJ3Bvcth0” / X

Hondurasgate

Trump Pardons Drug Trafficker Who Backed Network State City

(21) Profile / X

The Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking Control

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda

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(5) Truthstream Media on X: “@JasonBassler1 @Geopolitics_Emp https://t.co/4Prdt0ZmW5” / X

(21) Harry Sisson on X: “@bennyjohnson You lie so much it’s sickening. Obama at the airport in Beijing, November 10, 2014 https://t.co/MQSmEbDzLd” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Your daily embarrassing lie aside, weren’t you just telling us China “infiltrated” the US? @Thiss_Youu https://t.co/stuATvG9Hb https://t.co/SqvvC1YC40” / X

(21) Benny Johnson on X: “TOP Trump intel official reveals CCP’s plot to FLOOD open border with SPIES: “It’s not a question of whether China is sending spies here, it’s a question of how many.” https://t.co/XUPE8CoRor” / X

John Solomon Says China Infiltrated Voter ID Databases — Evidence Set to Explode as Gabbard, Ratcliffe, and Patel Conduct ‘Extraordinary Review’ | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

(21) Benny Johnson on X: “President Trump sends a blunt message to the President of China Xi Jinping: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.” https://t.co/nMHnWSwkcf” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@GuntherEagleman This you? @Thiss_Youu https://t.co/bFpQ3SQ2kh” / X

(21) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “🚨 WHISTLEBLOWER DROPS A BOMBSHELL! @SaraGonzalesTX reporting: A daycare owner was illegally selling H-1B visas… and he has direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party. This is how China is infiltrating America, using sham businesses to traffic visas and import their people” / X

(21) Mel on X: “If Hunter Biden had posted some shit like this the Right would’ve lost its friggin mind. But these grifting sacks of silicon do it and no one on the Right says a word. AMERICANS CANT AFFORD GAS LARA. We don’t want to hear about your taxpayer funded trip to “CHYNA” bitch.” / X

(21) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “Pretty hilarious of him to say that he’s going to China with Jensen Huang to ask them to “open up,” when the whole issue is that it’s the U.S. that banned the sale of advanced Nvidia chips... You can’t ask China to reverse your own policies 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/B6jSLZxRik” / X

(21) tim anderson on X: “China-Iran oil trade continues. Iran asserts its security control of the Persian Gulf, Trump’s blockade fails. https://t.co/yxja6WmV8P https://t.co/AwL3nE7mFV” / X

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

(21) Murray 🇺🇸 on X: “Tucker Carlson did the same thing too.” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Palantir -- and I don’t mean this as an exaggeration -- is the root of all evil.” / X

Hrvoje Moric Interview - Is A Multipolar World Order The Solution Or Just The Next Trap?

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(21) Zero Fox Given on X: “So now they are shutting down social media accounts if you speak out about data centers. https://t.co/hxYbxxsvaZ” / X

Ansley’s garden 🌻 (@ansleysgarden) | TikTok

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Ansleysgarden Hey I just saw your video on eminent domain and I would love to invite you on for an interview to discuss what is happening in your town. DM me or give me a call at (615) 751-4115. https://t.co/kFXIkZzKME” / X

Kash Patel claims AI has stopped school shootings: ‘I’m using it everywhere’ | The Independent

ICE Is Using Palantir’s AI Tools to Sort Through Tips | WIRED

Eastern District of North Carolina | Newport Man Sentenced to 2 Years for Threatening to “Shoot Up” and “Skin” Black Preschoolers | United States Department of Justice

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White House 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy Makes Millions of Americans Potential Targets - The Free Thought Project

2026-USCT-Strategy-1.pdf

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@barnes_law @SebGorka And he is also wrong, in case anyone was confused about that. Just because something is a law, does not make it legal or, more importantly, constitutional. #ShallNotBeInfringed #InalienableRights” / X

(21) Propaganda & co on X: “The King has ordered his peasants to accept the dystopian surveillance state.” / X

IMA: How to Deal With Authorities – #SolutionsWatch - The Last American Vagabond

AERODYNAMIC VOL. 35 (OPERATIONS)_0039.pdf

Spruce Pine quartz mine restarts production after Helene hits NC mountains | CBS 17

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