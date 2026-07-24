House Approves Israel/US Military Merger, Major US War Crimes In Iran & Trump's New Gain-Of-Function

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/23/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Hope to see you all in Nashville (Franklin, TN) on the 24th where I will be hosting. https://t.co/TB7EZ0l8Ns” / X

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(9) Thomas Massie on X: “I was the only Republican to vote for my amendment to cut $3.3 billion of welfare to Israel. The GOP can’t seriously claim to be America First. https://t.co/m0BqB5RApz” / X

(9) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “Actually, @naomirwolf, it is about integrating “the Gaza method” into America. Connect the dots to Flock and ALPR cameras, AI and data centers. And it is about putting a straw to the trillions flowing out the back door of DOD - so consider this an integration with the Treasury as” / X

(9) Ryan Grim on X: “If you ever suggested a link between voting and money that was this direct you’d have been censured on the House floor a few years ago. (That actually happened.)” / X

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New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

Text - S.4615 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

H.R.8445 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): To amend title 38, United States Code, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to provide for the eligibility of United States citizens who serve in the Israeli Defense Forces for certain protections relating to such service. | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

The 2024 IDF Bill and the Question of Extending US Military Protections

(9) Ana Escobar on X: “Are you starting to get it yet? https://t.co/NUrzpIf5Qn” / X

(9) Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 on X: “The House has just passed the NDAA. 216-212. We have been totally betrayed by the GOP for Israel. I will be voting against the GOP from here on out. I’m out. https://t.co/nKZz1fD8Ii” / X

House passes $1.15 trillion defense bill in near party-line vote

(9) Glenn Greenwald on X: “AIPAC always wins in Washington. As public support for Israel collapses among Americans, a majority of Congress (almost all GOP) vote to merge parts of the US and Israeli military, but stick it behind the Pentagon’s top secret bureaucratic wall so nobody can see or debate it.” / X

(15) Melanie D’Arrigo on X: “The Pentagon has failed its last 8 audits, and Republicans just gave them another trillion dollars after complaining about “fraud and waste.”” / X

(15) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “If your Congressman voted for Section 219, IMO he or she committed treason.” / X

(15) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: “Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu last month, in a letter to Rep. Stutzman, described Section 219 as “my plan.” https://t.co/bffu0HDeiG” / X

REP. STUTZMAN INTRODUCES RESOLUTION TO TRANSITION U.S.-ISRAEL RELATIONS | Representative Marlin Stutzman

usa-rep-marlin-stutzman-defense-cooperation-1.6.26.pdf.pdf

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(15) Michael Rae Khoury on X: “What she just said is so insane — I had to watch it back 2-3 times just to confirm... Regarding the NDAA and section 219 specifically. Those “staffers” sound more like handlers. TMZ is literally doing better journalism than the MSM and influencers on X. https://t.co/pNuWHFAhVQ” / X

(15) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Americans are being warned of Foreign Influence. How about the extensive Israeli Campaign to bamboozle the U.S. Administration into an unwinnable war of choice? Even worse: Israel is using U.S. taxpayer dollars to silence any U.S. critics. It will all soon unravel. https://t.co/sXYc3iuV7C” / X

(15) Max Blumenthal on X: “Lara Trump is part owner of Salem Media alongside her brother-in-law, Don Jr Salem Media’s Chief Strategy Officer, Brad Parscale, is a federally registered foreign agent for Israel, who uses the network to propagate Israel’s messaging The Trump family has merged with Israel” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@GenXGirl1994 Exactly. Do you think Mamdani will do it? I think he’s just playing the game like the rest of them. I hope he does it. Here is my show on Waltz getting caught & the media making about Signal instead of the Israeli Telemessage app made to archive signal. https://t.co/t2qO3hHNhB” / X

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

(15) Mark Mitchell, Honest Pollster on X: “Telling Americans China stole an election then not doing anything about it doesn’t exactly build trust.” / X

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(15) sarah on X: “This is Houla, South Lebanon — before and after Israel’s genocide. An ancient village that stood for more than 2,000 years. Israel wiped it off the map. A war crime. A crime against history. https://t.co/3BCCvztIaO” / X

(15) The Tennessee Holler on X: ““There will be Jewish settlements throughout Gaza. Gaza is ours.” Israel’s far right national security minister Ben Gvir again says their plan out loud https://t.co/2iO6jNcqCd” / X

Israeli strike on funeral kills 7 and wounds 22 in Gaza, hospital says

(15) Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده on X: “What is happening in Gaza defies description. The horrors they endured before their lives were taken are beyond words. This scene captures the scale of the catastrophe. The genocide continues while the world watches in silence. https://t.co/GTD5bH4cuK” / X

(15) Propaganda & co on X: “Mamdani promised to have Netanyahu arrested. He ‘can’t’ do that. But he can appoint a Zionist as police commissioner and endorse Brad Lander for office, a liberal Zionist who proudly boasted of investing pension funds into an Israeli weapons company during the genocide.” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “When he ultimately does not arrest Netanyahu, just remember, this is the very function of the false binary, to make you think one side is fighting for you and what you want, when in reality there is only one side, and it fights for itself—most often at your expense.” / X

(15) B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC on X: “These motherfuckers said nothing when we kidnapped Maduro and now they’re crying over a wanted war criminal.” / X

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(15) AF Post on X: “Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says Israel has “no interest” in joining the war with Iran, adding, “The current situation is good for us.” Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/TOWNEkErN2” / X

(15) Dave DeCamp on X: “Remember, according to the US State Department, the US is engaged in conflict with Iran “at the request” of Israel https://t.co/XTZGfLnk6E” / X

(15) Sal the Agorist on X: “We went to war for Israel & Israel stayed out of it lol” / X

(15) Thomas Massie on X: “My raw milk ages better than this.” / X

(15) RT Intl on X: “Pete Hegseth on IRAN: ‘WE DID NOT START THIS WAR’ https://t.co/XP2GLLC8OJ” / X

(15) Acyn on X: “CNN split screen comparison of what Hegseth was saying months ago on the Iran War and what he said today. https://t.co/YUEBfKsKIU” / X

(15) Aaron Rupar on X: “Ossoff demolishes Hegseth -- then Hegseth has an epic crashout Sen. Jon Ossoff used Hegseth’s premature declarations of victory against him during his Senate testimony, repeatedly reading back statements Hegseth made in March and April about Iran’s military being “destroyed” https://t.co/KIFv6TW6Ir” / X

(15) CODEPINK on X: “Over half of that $1.5 trillion will go directly to private companies like Palantir, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and OpenAI.” / X

(15) Aaron Rupar on X: “HEGSETH: We had US boats that surrendered to Iranian ships during the Biden administration-- REED: Listen -- we’re talking about the war you started. Not a situation in which oil was flowing freely, there was no conflict, we weren’t losing personnel. So your fallback to the https://t.co/o08lXFBVyO” / X

(15) Al Jazeera Breaking News on X: “BREAKING: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is willing to negotiate and settle differences with Iran, but Tehran is not serious about talks, warning Washington will protect its interests and those of its allies if diplomacy fails. 🔴 More on https://t.co/5H0QqpggO4 https://t.co/KztKL52MEt” / X

(15) Glenn Diesen on X: “This is incredible. The US abandoned the JCPOA, twice launched surprise attacks during negotiations, and then breached the MoU as soon as it was signed. https://t.co/Nhe9yrWhda” / X

(15) Suppressed News. on X: “Look at JD Vance’s face when Pete Hegseth BLATANTLY LIES saying that Iran DID NOT want to negotiate. Iran was bombed more than 3 times DURING NEGOTIATIONS and DURING ‘CEASEFIRE’ https://t.co/oHkpf1TRZp” / X

(15) Ron Paul on X: “President Trump’s decision to launch a war on Iran has been one of the greatest military disasters in US history. Instead of listening to his own intelligence community, Trump followed the lies of Benjamin Netanyahu and took us to war for the benefit of Israel. But is there a” / X

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(15) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “JUST IN: REPORTER: Isn’t the MOU inherently flawed because, in paragraph 5, it acknowledges Iran has power in the Strait of Hormuz? RUBIO: I don’t think that’s what the MOU says. The MOU does not give them the right to launch missiles toward commercial vessels. https://t.co/IASmMZaGL0” / X

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Says It Targeted Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz

(15) MenchOsint on X: “Markets don’t believe CENTCOM lies anymore 📈 https://t.co/phmvbQ2OA9” / X

(15) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “$100 oil is back. Brent crude oil prices are now officially trading above $100/barrel up +42% in 20 days. Inflation expectations and interest rates are rising sharply again. https://t.co/2b6UqAyF7N” / X

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(15) George Galloway on X: “This incident will damn Trump and the US for eternity” / X

(15) Mel on X: “This investigation certainly helps explain Marco Rubio’s new obsession with completely dismantling the ICC. They all belong at The Hague.” / X

(15) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “Hey Congress, Shooting at a bridge or power plant, even when attacked, is a literal war crime. The President’s window of action against Iran for his claimed “imminent nuclear threat” ended two months ago. You passed a resolution EXPRESSLY agreeing with that and *demanding* US https://t.co/Hvq1FGfAVI” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly as @falasteen47 outlines in March of this year regarding the potential fallout should the US and Israel stupidly decide to target civilian infrastructure, in particular water desalination. https://t.co/4VyGzIOikt” / X

(15) Glenn Diesen on X: “America”s stated war objectives seem to have shifted from “liberating” Iranians to “death and destruction from the sky, all day long.” https://t.co/0bS5lVgZi3” / X

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “They’ve gone full mask off terrorist because they have no other option—other than giving up, but Trump is apparently not allowed or just unwilling to back down. Even as Americans continue to die for his war for Israel.” / X

(15) Aaron Rupar on X: “MERKLEY: There are reports that we have hit numerous desalination plants in Iran. Were those deliberate targets? CAINE: I’m not aware of those being particular targets, nor am I aware of those reports MERKLEY: You are aware that infrastructure that civilians rely on to survive https://t.co/BS8SNGW30l” / X

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(15) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “BREAKING: TRUMP ON DEAD US SOLDIERS: “All of them said very strongly, ‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.’” https://t.co/rVzUWPVspU” / X

Trump Says Americans Not Against War in Iran - YouTube

(15) The White House on X: “TRUST IN TRUMP: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Iran Peace Deal https://t.co/lIFKpJWyvs” / X

Trump’s Iran nightmare deepens as damning poll reveals Americans’ brutal verdict with war nearing five months and US death toll rising | Daily Mail Online

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Weak leaders will always shuck responsible for their actions and blames those around them.” / X

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(15) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “Fake news. Trump is losing the war. https://t.co/1P0HnDPJeG” / X

(15) Chris Rossini on X: “5 months of Iran begging for a deal. Everyone in Trump’s vicinity must go along with the delusion. He doesn’t like anyone who doesn’t.” / X

(15) ADAM on X: “They want Iran to be another forever war money laundering scheme… Ret U.S. general Rob Spalding just told Fox News that he expects the illegal war on Iran to last 20 years: “We’re going to be there a long time. Iraq lasted 20 years. This is going to be similar. We’re going https://t.co/S3lhZ1MZkd” / X

Gen Rob Spalding on US strategy against Iran, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open | Fox News Video

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Iran war: Houthis claim strikes on two Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea

(73) Truth Details | Truth Social

(15) Reza Nasri on X: “Trump just admitted that Iran’s nuclear program has been for “non-military use.” There was never any justification for this war of aggression. https://t.co/o64GT1BZs2” / X

image (79).jpg (2000×1136)

Trump places new condition on signed Saudi nuclear deal, says country must join Abraham Accords | CNN Politics

(15) Dave DeCamp on X: “”When a country (Iran) has that much oil, it doesn’t need nuclear enrichment at all” - President Donald J. Trump, the day before launching the war with Iran” / X

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(15) 3DrakaiNa 👻 (G.A.N.G) on X: “Do you want a real-life FEV? The Lytic Selection and Evolution Platform is how you get a real-life FEV virus and super mutants. https://t.co/X4hB7GiEGO” / X

Bridging continuous and discrete evolution through a controllable, hypermutagenic phage-bacteria system | Nature Microbiology

Gain-Of-Function Head Fake, Epstein List Lie & The New Supercharged Biometric Surveillance Database

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Except that is not what happened. https://t.co/fmqsoQodyP” / X

Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research – The White House

A Virus That Kills Bacteria In 17 Minutes Is Being Used To Hack Evolution

Phage-assisted continuous and non-continuous evolution - PMC

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Integrating evolutionary aspects into dual-use discussion: the cases of influenza virus and enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli - PMC

Human-Practices - Phagevo

iGEM

A system for the continuous directed evolution of proteases rapidly reveals drug-resistance mutations | Nature Communications

Contained use of Bacteriophages: Risk Assessment and Biosafety Recommendations - Céline Verheust, Katia Pauwels, Jacques Mahillon, Donald R. Helinski, Philippe Herman, 2010

Scientists use directed evolution to develop better viruslike capsules

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DARPA’s ‘ECHO’ Project: A Computer System That Declares You’ve Been ‘Exposed’ to a Biological or Chemical Threat—With No Physical Evidence

SAM.gov

6G Can See You… Without Your Phone - YouTube

Brain-Surveillance.mp4

6G Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect From the Next Generation of Cellular Tech | WIRED

(15) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Those sure aren’t bots.” / X

Leaked Document Shows the Surveillance Tech at ICE’s Fingertips

(15) Remarks on X: “JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump says “we are in the Golden Age.” “This is the greatest we’ll ever be.” https://t.co/Y5IH2oLHyr” / X

Phage research: Hacked! | HELMHOLTZ HIRI

Why Your Vote No Longer Counts, The True Power Of Abstention & Election Fraud Already Underway

US releases official agreement with Iran. Read the 14-point text | CNN

(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: “https://t.co/bTH5y4zu6R” / X

Gain-Of-Function’s Newest “Brain Virus” & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control... Everything

Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous Boost to DARPA’s Darkest Agenda

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