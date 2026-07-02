The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

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Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
14h

Just say Kenite "mayorkias", and one knows the evil that family/dynasty is

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Isaiah Antares's avatar
Isaiah Antares
8h

"Oh, anybody who hurts a child is gonna burn until they're done."

-- Ray Wylie Hubbard

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