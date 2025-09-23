The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexandre Mihanovich's avatar
Alexandre Mihanovich
6dEdited

And still it continuies to rule the world. "HI, I'm God, I know everything and I'm the creator of the cosmos, but I'm comptelely broke and dying of cancer, so I need your help, please." Does that make sense? The owners of Israel shall remain forever in the most remote recants of our imagination as conspiracy figures we are forbidden to think about, but we can analyze the intrincacies of every detail of their external persona. We'll never know shit about the real source of this hell, but the owners of israel are the owners of everything in this militaristic eternal torture machine, inhabited and run by fascists. Fucking hurray! - Sorry for my anger and pessimism, but after 61 years watching people get dumber and dumber, softer and softer, and more fascistic by the day, one loses faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Claude Zachary's avatar
Claude Zachary
1d

But who prints the money in the first place? To whom is the USSA national debt owed exactly? The US is just an Israeli money laundering apparatus. Israel's agenda is much more important to those in Power than the On Paper Israeli economic numbers and a collapse in the US would only help their depopulation goals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture