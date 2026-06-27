How Iran Is Ending The Greater Israel Project

Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In today’s episode, Robert discusses how the actions of Iran—in the ongoing war of aggression against it—have changed the political reality of the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood of a future “Greater Israel.”
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