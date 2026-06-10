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How Iran’s Counter-Strikes On Israeli Bases Are Reshaping The Middle East

by Robert Inlakesh
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The Last American Vagabond
Jun 10, 2026

Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In today’s episode Robert breaks down how the recent US/Israeli attacks, and the response by Iran, has changed the de facto rules of engagement, and what this may means for the future of this war.

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