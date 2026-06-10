How Iran’s Counter-Strikes On Israeli Bases Are Reshaping The Middle East

Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In today’s episode Robert breaks down how the recent US/Israeli attacks, and the response by Iran, has changed the de facto rules of engagement, and what this may means for the future of this war.
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.