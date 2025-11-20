The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
13h

Same in the UK. The lobby designed the first 'Race Laws' to penalise speech back in 1968, and they're in overdrive now, deliberately conflating criticism of Zionist atrocities and corruption with 'antisemitism'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
21h

The pro-Jewish Israeli lobby has been successful in Australia with the appointment of the Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism who answers to the Federal Government. Ms Jillian Shirley Segal is a South African-born Jewish Australian lawyer, business executive and fierce advocate for Israel and Jewish social, political and business interests. Her first task has been to conduct an all expenses paid conference at the Gold Coast for invitees from municipal councils to lecture them on how to identify and combat anti-semitism in the public space and work place. There is no government appointed Special Envoy to Combat anti-Muslim activities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture