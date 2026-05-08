Hrvoje Morić Interview - Is A Multipolar World Order The Solution Or Just The Next Trap?

Joining me today is Hrvoje Morić, here to discuss the global power transition that appears to be taking place. We discuss his recent article, “Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers,” and the possibility that the multipolar world order that is being presented as the solution to the current reality is nothing more than a coordinated transition—a controlled demolition if you will—away from a dying globalist unipolar order, and into the new globalist multipolar order. We also discuss how this may have happened more than once in the past, what we can learn from this, and what we may be able to do about to today.
Source Links:
(21) Geopolitics & Empire (@Geopolitics_Emp) / X
Geopolitics & Empire | Substack
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Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers
A United States of Europe? on JSTOR
The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”
(26) David Icke on X: “The China Scam Deception - you are being scammed on a monumental level by calls getting louder all the time for a ‘multi-polar world’. This is code for moving the global power centre eastwards to China and eventually into a world government overseeing ‘hemisphere superstates’ - https://t.co/DBAevPWvLq” / X
(26) David Icke on X: “This is exactly what I have been saying the plan has been for decades - to move global power eastwards out of the US and the West to China and connected countries - including Iran. Trump was installed precisely so his narcissistic arrested development could be used to create the” / X
(26) Greg Reese on X: “The New World Order https://t.co/HieeIGWIeG” / X
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Efrat Fenigson: Escaping the Algorithm in the New Financial World Order
(25) Geopolitics & Empire on X: “”Smart Lockdowns” in Pakistan. “Traders highlighted that heightened security measures, including checkpoints and movement restrictions across Rawalpindi and Islamabad over the past two weeks, have significantly disrupted daily business. Many warned that continued curbs are” / X
Christian Westbrook: Finding Peace Amidst the Omnicrisis & Planetary Grid Buildout
Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel, Multi-country
Health warning issued for half a million people as lung-penetrating toxins fill the air: ‘Stay indoors’ | Daily Mail Online
(26) greg on X: “It’s time https://t.co/hM9qYKBKhM” / X
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James Corbett Interview - Trump’s Great Reset Or Great Blunder?
(26) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As anyone paying attention say coming before Trump even opened his mouth to lie about a deal again.” / X
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(26) Linda Mamoun on X: “Imagine seeing this op ed in any Western newspaper. https://t.co/Grq6J8v5wA” / X
Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not
The Technocratic Dark State - Second Edition – THE PAPERCUT
Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda
Co-opting Freedom: The Bitcoin Sleight Of Hand & The New AI Control Structure
Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State
Gaza’s “Board Of Peace” Seeks To Reimagine The International Order
As Mexico’s Biometric ID Draws Closer, Implementation Remains Uncertain
Mexico’s Central Bank, BIS, and BlackRock Discuss Phasing Out Cash and Future of Digital Money
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