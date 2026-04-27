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Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Apr 27, 2026

Joining me today is Iain Davis, here to discuss his new book, The Technocratic Dark State. We discuss the Dark Enlightenment movement, the Network State agenda, and what appears to be a forced transition of society into a new style of governance and control structure. Unlike the push for such a transition under the Biden Administration, while using the threat of pathogens and personal equity, the current Republican administration is focusing on energy flow and personal safety. Regardless of the different framing, the outcome is the same: The Great Reset.

Source Links:

The Technocratic Dark State - Second Edition – THE PAPERCUT

Iain Davis - The Disillusioned Blogger

(100) Iain Davis Substack | Substack

(25) InThisTogether (@_InThisTogether) / X

Book Review: The Technocratic Dark State by Iain Davis | Solari Report

The Praxian Genocidal Kill Chain – Part 1

New Tab

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State

The Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking Control

The Technocratic Tiptoe - The Last American Vagabond

The Fake Globalist Resistance Ushering In The Globalist Plan

Trump At Davos: Globalism Is Dead. Long Live Globalism.

Trump & The Zionist/Globalist Technocrats Are Building Your New Society Whether You Like It Or Not

The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?

Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats

Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration

Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats

James Corbett Interview - Trump’s Great Reset Or Great Blunder?

Gaza’s “Board Of Peace” Seeks To Reimagine The International Order

Hegseth Unveils “Greater North America”, Graham Says Iran “Is a Religious War” & Worst MAGA Day Yet

Data is the New Oil | The Corbett Report

Denis Rancourt Interview - Data Proves COVID-19 Is Actually An Illusion

Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump’s MAGA Divide & Israel’s Iran Regime Change Two-Step

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

BlackRock’s Larry Fink abruptly becomes a part of Trump’s inner circle. How’d he get there?

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