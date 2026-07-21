ICE Has Gone Full-Blown Secret Police & The Axon/Flock Bait-and-Switch

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/20/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(9) Barchart on X: “U.S. Debt now exceeds 100% of GDP for the first time since World War 2 🤯👀 https://t.co/gKQZoJH1Sa” / X

(9) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “The richest Americans have never controlled this much wealth: The wealth of the top 0.00001% of Americans is up to a record ~12% of US national income. National income measures the total income earned across the economy, including wages, business profits, and investment income. https://t.co/QwRV6Jkn7X” / X

(9) davey on X: “You joined December 2025 and have already posted 59k times, you have a profile picture that’s clearly AI and all of your tweets are some stupid assortment of buzzwords. All MAGA has left are bots. MAGA is dead.” / X

(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It did a long time ago.” / X

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(9) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨This video is terrifying. And it’s another example of how ICE is making everyone less safe. At Las Vegas International Airport, two people, in plain clothes, are seen trying to handcuff a man. The man is screaming for help. When the person filming asks a TSA agent what is https://t.co/5AH7BKlQNj” / X

Viral video shows federal agents abandoning arrest attempt at Harry Reid International Airport - Las Vegas Sun News

(16) ICE Los Angeles on X: “🚨ICE Los Angeles arrested Phu Nguyen, 57, of Vietnam, at LAX, July 14. Nguyen overstayed his visa and, despite attempts by agitators to help him evade ICE officers at Las Vegas airport, was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Los Angeles. https://t.co/UQ9lR0hEcK” / X

(16) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “Okay and that justifies shoving a gun inside a moving vehicle and opening fire, huh?” / X

(16) LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 on X: “ICE detain mother of U.S. Navy veteran—deport her within hours. Agents threaten to “make her disappear”—if she didnt sign papers. “I saw on the news that they just killed a person,” she said. Agent stole $240 cash from her pocket—so she had nothing to live on after deported. https://t.co/bE33rE7glv” / X

Southern District of Texas | U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz statement on the shooting and death of Lorenzo Salgado | United States Department of Justice

ICE killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo before he could get ‘legal status’ | Opinion

Madre de militar es deportada de Salt Lake City a México pese a no tener antecedentes penales | Video | Univision Salt Lake City KUTH | Univision

(16) Joe Walsh on X: “ICE smashed the window of a disabled Iraq War veteran, on his way to work, pepper-sprayed him, dragged him out at gunpoint, and locked him up for three days without charges. This is fascism. https://t.co/un07Hb5V1V confirms that George Retes is a citizen, a disabled U.S. Army https://t.co/EsdXvJDTnf” / X

(16) Clarence Thomas the Tank Engine on X: “”Show me your papers, please.”“ / X

(17) Purrs 🏴 on X: “cops are easily the most scared, panicky, and frightful creatures that can’t keep their composure and terrorize anyone around them into complying or dying. You can easily see how the cops erratic behavior here could have easily escalated. https://t.co/D0UxahzhFC” / X

Iowa mother sues drug testing lab over ‘false positive’ result

(7) DocumentingLibs on X: “These child “protection” agencies are a disgrace and a menace. Iowa mom gives birth. Umbilical cord comes back positive for cocaine. She has never touched the drug. Multiple independent hair tests covering her entire pregnancy come back clean. House is clean. Zero evidence of https://t.co/RxqYAbZokR” / X

(7) Jenin Younes on X: “We @adc just filed a lawsuit on behalf of journalist @MaxBlumenthal against the Secretary of DHS. Last week, upon his return to the US from a trip to Iran to cover the Ayatollah’s funeral, CBP seized his smartphones, saying they intended to extract data from him. This occurred https://t.co/WoUJSvzMk4” / X

(7) Ron Filipkowski on X: “He’s just another low-IQ thug in a Trump suit who can barely speak coherently presiding over an agency that murders people routinely while he covers it up. This is an utterly lawless regime of gangsters. https://t.co/Aa1A6PRWK2” / X

(7) Mehdi Hasan on X: “It gets grimmer and grimmer everyday. No due process, just total authoritarian and unprecedented anti-migrant acts. On days like today I feel nothing but contempt for people who insisted to me in 2024 that Trump wouldn’t be so bad or that both parties are ‘the same.’” / X

Person in custody after starting a fire outside NY federal building | AP News

(9) Judd Legum on X: “Consumer brands bankrolling the biggest ICE supporters in Congress (2025-2026): @SpaceX — $589,000 @HomeDepot — $536,500 @GetSpectrum — $407,000 @UPS — $353,500 @Chevron — $352,500 @Walmart — $308,000 @ValeroEnergy — $297,500 @NewYorkLife — $295,500 @AltriaNews — $279,000 @Aflac” / X

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(9) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Every. Single. Time. #SmithMundtModernizationAct” / X

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(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “We recently reported on the Israeli Intelligence packed company, Leonardo, and its product, SignalTrace, which can be placed on a Flock camera to go far beyond license plate reading. I argued they were already in use. If genuine, that is what this shows. https://t.co/YQynCFH4kG” / X

You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

Data Centers CHOOSE To Use Fresh Water, Trump’s Bumbling Iran War & The Impending Israeli False Flag

(7) Jason Bassler on X: “Flock isn’t the only concern. Ever heard of the ‘Axon Lightpost?’ It’s a networked surveillance node with microphones, cameras, and real‑time feeds. Flock tracks plates, Axon LP tracks everything around them. 2 companies, 1 goal... The normalization of total surveillance. https://t.co/e7Hh3kZml8” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Looks like another of our concerns is coming to pass.” / X

Axon’s Ethics Board Resigned Over Taser-Armed Drones. Then the Company Bought a Military Drone Maker | WIRED

Public safety giant Axon acquires Carbyne for $625 million in cash | Ctech

(14) Whitney Webb on X: “I’ve warned about the pre-crime push to “stop mass shootings before they happen” for years, especially during the first Trump administration. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this happens just as the full extent of the Epstein-Thiel-Carbyne911 relationship is being” / X

Trump bought Axon stock before ICE sought $220 million Taser deal

Douglas County switching from Flock to Axon cameras

Council cautiously OKs new Axon contract - Evanston Now

Since ‘de-Flocking,’ Bend Officials Circle a New Vendor for Surveillance Cameras, With No Plans for Public Input - The Source - Bend, Oregon

Ferndale exits Flock for Axon — Michigan Flock Surveillance Contract | WTPN

Glenwood Springs approves Axon public safety technology contract | PostIndependent.com

Grand Chute drops Flock cameras for new vendor

Douglas County ditches Flock over privacy concerns - YouTube

Syracuse lawmakers approve contract for Axon license plate readers, plan to block Flock Safety from city streets

Fort Collins residents react as city shuts down Flock Safety cameras

Oshkosh looking into new license plate-reading cameras after ending Flock contract

Denver City Council narrowly approves Axon contract to replace Flock cameras

Public records request concerning the City of Plantation’s procurement and deployment of Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology from Axon Enterprise, Inc. • MuckRock

Troy NY mayor declares emergency to keep Flock AI cameras watching residents - syracuse.com

Fort Collins ends Flock Safety data collection. Here’s what’s next

Cities Are Ditching Flock Safety Cameras - Then Hiring Axon to Do the Same Job - Gadget Review

Axon Announces New Country Manager in Israel

US public safety firm buys Israel’s AI emergency response startup Carbyne for $625m | The Times of Israel

“It started with a robbery”: Carbyne’s CEO on the $625M Axon exit | Ctech

The Prince and The Spy - The Last American Vagabond

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(4) tinfoilhatgirl82 on X: “Skydio is an in q tel and Israeli company.....just an fyi” / X

Skydio autonomous drones for DFR, inspection, national security | Skydio

The Advanced Drone Solution for Israel’s Security and Civilian Needs | Israel Defense

Eyal H. | LinkedIn

Skydio X10D Drone | DefenSync

Partners | DefenSync

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So why does he lie about who he works for? Funny how quick his rights become important when he claims he’s being “illegally surveilled” while the company he does not want to admit he works for (Flock) continues to illegally surveil all of us.” / X

(9) Orwell Day on X: “Cleveland Council Discovers Side-Door Access Within Flock Safety Architecture “This is why nobody trusts Flock..” https://t.co/aD8o03G7K3” / X

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8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall - The Last American Vagabond

(6) Being Libertarian on X: “https://t.co/3uJpvejEUu” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s always so brave to come out in favor of the establishment narrative. Funny how many of these influencers have been just discovering this opinion lately.” / X

(7) Hard Pass on X: “I won’t be surprised if we later find out Flock paid a bunch of “influencers” for these posts. https://t.co/Oy5zkzUWPf” / X

(7) Jinxed Reality on X: “If Flock was JUST a license plate scanner, it would not be as bad. However, Flock collects the MAC address of your phone for device-to-vehicle matching, which would appear to be a 4th amendment violation. https://t.co/sdnWtT5eVh” / X

(7) Nick’s Dank Memes on X: “Wonder why indeed… 🤔 https://t.co/HX5C2EbSGw” / X

(7) Sal the Agorist on X: “Guys,we’re more than halfway to the goal. This American patriot is accused of deflocking his town. Contribute to his defense here…or let the parasites win. https://t.co/R4XJZO2Gzr” / X

(9) Bret Weinstein on X: “We, the governed, did not consent to mass surveillance. Civil disobedience is morally justified. The technocratic authoritarians can flock right off with their “license plate readers.” We know this isn’t about our safety. It’s about control. We see you.” / X

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US Construction Spending on Data Centers Eclipses $50 Billion - Bloomberg

(9) The Free Thought Project 2.0 on X: “Firebrand and @solari_the breaks down why the U.S. is hell‑bent on massive data‑center expansion... and no, it’s not about “beating China.” It’s about the tidal wave of surveillance tech barreling straight at us. https://t.co/nBcUDQcIdH” / X

(16) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”We’re becoming a police state. We’ve got to stop it.” #Flock #Axon https://t.co/NHkVaxw4Jf” / X

Israel Blurs the Line Between Defense Apparatus and Local Cybersecurity Hub - CTech

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