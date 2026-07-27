ICE's Rampant Lawlessness Has Only Exacerbated An Already Growing Authoritarian Problem In The US

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/26/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Such a powerful event. If you are unfamiliar with Derrick’s work I highly recommend you check it out. Might just change your life.” / X

(18) L on X: “@nikitabier AI bot “Community” Notes is crazy dawg. https://t.co/briIIWObAy” / X

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(18) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: China directly rejects Trump’s latest Truth Social claim that Xi told him China would not sell weapons to Iran under any circumstances, saying “as a comprehensive strategic partner, China strongly supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national” / X

(18) The Last American Vagabond on X: “If accurate, and I believe it is, this is very embarrassing for the Trump administration, but nothing new there, and he’ll likely lie about it.” / X

(18) MenchOsint on X: “Trump & Rubio claimed recently that Iran was “begging” for a deal. Someone is begging for a ceasefire, but it’s apparently not Iran.” / X

(18) MenchOsint on X: “Oh wow, that escalated real quick, Yemen hit Aramco refinery in Jizan, possible explosion reported in Yanbu too. https://t.co/3cybqrNCku” / X

Trump Refuses to Answer for US War Crimes in Iran

(18) Daniel McAdams on X: “How is this possible? Trump said they were “finished” and “without a military.”“ / X

(18) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “We know https://t.co/d0eNZAyV4P” / X

(18) Charlie Bilello on X: “The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is now at its lowest level since March 1983. Over the past 5 years we’ve seen a drawdown of 310 million barrels, a 50% decline. https://t.co/lJEiRMnnOs” / X

(18) Aaron Rupar on X: “WELKER: Trump said the conflict would last weeks. We’re now at the 5 month mark. Will this war be over by the new year? MIKE WALTZ: This was has been going on for 47 years (Not a yes!) https://t.co/W1vnbERrg5” / X

65 Years Ago Today, The CIA Conspired With The UK To Overthrow Iran On Behalf Of Big Oil

The Path To Persia And The Ongoing Plot To Destroy Iran

(18) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: An oil tanker has exploded after colliding with an Iranian naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ship deviating from the Iran-designated route, per Tasnim. This comes as Trump claims major progress is being made in negotiations with Iran over the Strait of” / X

(18) Ethan Levins 🇺🇸 on X: “BREAKING: Iran confirms Ukraine launched attacks on Iranian ships, killing Iranian sailors. Iran has a right to self defense against Ukraine. https://t.co/qtmnqvXill” / X

(18) MintPress News on X: “🚨The US Military Opened Fire On A Tanker In The Strait Of Hormuz Killing 2 According to reported, they had misidentified the ship & believed mistakenly that it was carrying Iranian gas.” / X

Iran’s Fars says US strike on LPG tanker in Gulf of Oman kills 2 crew | The Times of Israel

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(18) James Li on X: “Venezuela cut ties with Israel 17 years ago. This is the new puppet president we installed in Venezuela meeting with the IDF this week. I wonder if this is why we kidnapped Maduro? 🤔 https://t.co/Bfm92biWIR” / X

(18) Alan MacLeod on X: “It’s worth remembering that, as he cast his vote in last year’s presidential election, Maduro shouted “long live free Palestine!” His opponent, Maria Corina Machado, said that “Israel’s struggle is our struggle.” https://t.co/aYk0je04fv” / X

(18) Daniel Lambert on X: “The depth of depravity of the Israeli-led USA is now clear for all to see. They are stealing billions per week from the Venezuelan people and now forced them to withdraw from the ICC. All for Israel they seek “American-led efforts to dismantle the corrupt and worthless ICC”“ / X

(18) Daniel McAdams on X: “We are at the point where the US government signature means nothing. Terrible.” / X

(18) Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו on X: “יוצא מחר לוושינגטון לפגישה חשובה עם הנשיא טראמפ. מעדכן אתכם על מה שאנחנו עושים כרגע נגד הטרור ביהודה ושומרון >> https://t.co/yfmOVRuND0” / X

(18) Glenn Greenwald on X: “What’s happening in the Michigan Senate race is one of the most extreme, brazen examples yet of how US politics is dominated and financed by loyalists to a foreign country: Israel. Other than Miriam Adelson buying Trump, it’s hard to find something that competes with it:” / X

(18) Caitlin Johnstone on X: “You’re being told there’s a dangerous explosion of Jew hatred to cover up the fact that there’s actually a very healthy explosion of Israel hatred.” / X

(18) COMBATE |🇵🇷 on X: “Tucker Carlson calls the merger of US and Israeli intelligence the definition of treason -- and says it warrants Nuremberg-style trials. (via @ReadeAlexandra) https://t.co/D0TT7dYpa8” / X

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(21) Media posts by PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) / X

(21) Grok / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Why don’t you point out all of us who tried to warn of exactly this happening while you all were pushing people to pick a side? It’s easy & costs nothing to point back and criticize now. I’d prefer we start actually calling these things out when they call still be stopped. 🤷‍♂️” / X

(21) Nightwatch N8 on X: “@Lukewearechange Don’t forget the role you played Luke .. Remember this clown show? 🤡 https://t.co/AXHtOBD53D” / X

(21) Brad Miller on X: “Some of you just never paid attention to who Trump really is.” / X

(21) Payseur on X: “@Lukewearechange This dude Luke is still playing like he got fooled by career politicians 15 years after he was at Occupy Wall Street with fellow controlled OP Tim Pool. Trump was going business with Epstein back then, you must have missed it, despite it being your career” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Lukewearechange @michaelpbreton You scammed yourself Luke. It was obvious from the start & you know it. Especially since in 2024 you all called us black pilled for trying to call your attention to what you’re claiming is now a surprise. https://t.co/dLnl9a6M3y “Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots” (6/13/26) https://t.co/keafWSR6Vj” / X

(21) Luke Rudkowski on X: “What the hell happened?” / X

(21) Mel on X: “Yes he did Steve. YES. HE. DID. Trump is the liar here and you are the moron. https://t.co/ZMqHL9YPcR” / X

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(21) Senator Cynthia Lummis on X: “History will remember this as the moment a president chose a higher standard of ethics than the law required of him. This agreement bans ALL federal officials — including the President — from issuing or sponsoring a digital asset for profit, with real enforcement and real https://t.co/zYlD0nRGjB” / X

(21) Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) on X: “Trump said he’d eliminate the national debt back when it stood at $19 trillion dollars . . . it’s now $39.5 trillion https://t.co/1np7Bc0okz” / X

(21) Melanie D’Arrigo on X: “This is just locking up your political enemies, and violating their 4th, 5th and 14th amendment rights. This is what fascist governments do.” / X

The Trump administration’s global campaign against ‘radical left terrorism’ is built on a national security memo - Defense One

Cadaver dogs and drones: Records show scope of search at Zorro Ranch | Local News | santafenewmexican.com

New Mexico Attorney General says the Department of Justice is stonewalling his investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

(20) Biff on X: “This is the 205th time we’ve entered the golden age since the 2024 election.” / X

(20) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: “How many COVID criminals have been brought to justice now? What a shame that department keeps letting them go.” / X

(20) Sam Tripoli on X: “I see way more conservatives calling out Trump than I ever saw Progressives calling out Obama, Clinton or Biden combined.” / X

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ICE Has Gone Full-Blown Secret Police & The Axon/Flock Bait-and-Switch

(20) Rep. James Walkinshaw on X: “ICE claimed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had drugs in his van. The lab results are back: That was false. This was a man who spent decades breaking his back on construction sites to provide for his family. ICE fatally shot him, then tried to smear his name. https://t.co/ea0kqPSPOi” / X

Full Video: Police involved fatal shooting in Madison | News | channel3000.com

Bystander video shows moment Madison police fatally shoot man | Deconstructed - YouTube

(20) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “CRAZY story. - Immigration judge grants man “voluntary departure,” saying he must leave by June 11. - Man buys plane ticket for June 10, asks ICE to release him so he can board. ICE says no. He misses the plane. - ICE says he has a deportation order because he failed to depart.” / X

ICE detains Southwest Airlines flight attendant at Nashville airport

(20) The Tennessee Holler on X: ““I don’t know” 🤷🏼 A lawless authoritarian goon squad whose only directive is racial profiling” / X

(20) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨BREAKING: A Ukrainian refugee was filmed being physically restrained by men in plain clothes, at San Francisco International Airport, who claim to be ICE agents. In the video, she is terrified, begging them to talk to her, and begging the people around her for help as they try https://t.co/sPTr2FViV4” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s insane to me how little attention this gets. Not at all the first example. I’ve pointed this out many times since this ICE tyranny began. The only reason this is possible is because ICE is being allowed to violate your rights, its own policies, and the law. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(20) The White House on X: “Got a tip? CALL ICE NOW. 📞 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) https://t.co/sA7CKPDUIc” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “👀…just checking this is not a parody account… nope, it’s actually them. Yikes. #Cringe” / X

(20) Joe Walsh on X: “ICE is expanding random door-to-door searches, and agents may claim they have the right to enter your home and question you. Without your consent, a valid judicial warrant, or a genuine emergency, they do not have the right to enter. You do not have to answer their questions. https://t.co/LLhKyBE6sP” / X

(20) Irlandarra on X: “This is what an invaded country looks like when it’s under military occupation. https://t.co/GP0bpJhiqu” / X

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(20) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “🚨 A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been dubbed “Crazy Karen” online after video shows her yelling hysterically at 2 electricians while pointing a gun at them and issuing contradictory commands outside a home in Hillsborough County. https://t.co/8IhvCIgZjI” / X

(20) Film The Police LA on X: “Illegal stop for “looking suspicious.” Many/most police have no idea what the Fourth amendment entails. Or they don’t care. https://t.co/ukGW47FCVS” / X

(20) All4Freedom🇺🇲🐸🍿 on X: “Arizona man burst into flames after DNR teased him near a fuel pump. https://t.co/rFLrk6kUbM” / X

He called a federal officer a name at a gas station. Seconds later, he was on fire | FOX 10 Phoenix

(20) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “🚨 A 20-year-old got lost on his bike and asked a police officer for directions. After the officer’s hostile response, he went to a nearby White Castle to ask employees instead. The officer followed him, confronted him aggressively, pulled him off his bike, took him down, and put https://t.co/5EBUGDAYyn” / X

Jury awards $9.3 million to man wrongly arrested by Dearborn officer after asking for directions

(20) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “🚨NYPD SUV plows down crowd of people standing on the sidewalk. 11 injured including a 5 year-old-boy. https://t.co/FZ5E1tq5f6” / X

(20) Kentucky Statesman on X: “Who militarized our law enforcement agencies after 9/11?” / X

(20) Blue Lives Matter on X: “We hate having to call cops out - but when you’re wrong, you’re wrong. A Midland police officer pepper-sprayed a seated citizen inside City Hall who was requesting paperwork. Vicente Jimenez III went to Midland City Hall on July 2 to request a Notice of Claim form. He spent https://t.co/dxoUXDYbAH” / X

(20) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “🚨 Police detain an innocent 64 year old man over a warrant that they read wrong and refused to double check. This is why we DO NOT OPEN the DOOR! Do NOT talk to them! https://t.co/HQiKwH30z5” / X

(20) Power to the People ☭🕊 on X: “New video shows a cop violently assaulting 21-year-old Eryn Bonner in Tempe, Arizona. The officer can be seen tackling the woman to the ground and then punching her in the face. Here’s where it gets batshit crazy: 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 https://t.co/SSYSetxjZl” / X

(20) James Green on X: “Doing a traffic stop ,for walking? https://t.co/Ik23W31ulf” / X

Viral video of teen’s stop by detective sparks scrutiny in Williamsport | Community | northcentralpa.com

Black Williamsport teen charged after video of a police jaywalking stop goes viral - pennlive.com

(20) Police The Police 2.0 on X: “⚠️ Imagine if EVERYONE talked to police this way! This motherfucker is a legend and should never have to pay for another beer in his life. Watch till end. 💪🍻 https://t.co/3elDARaqg7” / X

(20) MUSAFIR on X: “THIS IS SATANIC ✡️🇮🇱 An Israeli soldier throws a stun grenade into a car carrying a Palestinian family, trapping them inside to absorb the blast. Reports confirm one of the children inside is now permanently blinded for life. https://t.co/XqVttVeVhr” / X

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Leaked Document Shows the Surveillance Tech at ICE’s Fingertips

(20) Smartphones sans Google (GAFAM) on X: “First known US case: American charged for using a “duress” password Samuel Tunick, an Atlanta resident, is being prosecuted for allegedly giving border agents a passcode that wiped his phone. The feature comes from GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused Android OS. Entering the duress” / X

ICE Has Gone Full-Blown Secret Police & The Axon/Flock Bait-and-Switch

(20) James Li on X: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the surge in viral anti-Flock videos is a PSYOP! They don’t actually want to end mass surveillance. Instead they want to shift city contracts to another provider — Axon. …which coincidentally Trump invested in earlier this year. 👀 https://t.co/ummMZWsmvx” / X

DeFlock Maps | ALPR Camera Map & Privacy Routes

Trump was big on tech stocks in early 2026, filings show

(20) Orwell Day on X: “This is what we’re up against. This is a map of all the counties in the US. There are about 3,000 of them. According to https://t.co/pfZsbQHn3E there are about 90 cities that have stopped using #Flock cameras or ALPR technologies. That’s cities, not counties. To show us an https://t.co/8Jla9sXfjK” / X

(20) Jason Bassler on X: “2026: “It’s only for stolen cars.” 2028: “Failure to comply with lockdowns detected.” See how easy that is? https://t.co/mzrGlwHtEE” / X

(20) Thomas Massie on X: “I’ll soon be sponsoring a bill to withhold federal money from municipalities and police departments that deploy Flock (and other style) cameras to surveil law abiding citizens. https://t.co/FGzE69psxS” / X

(20) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Knoxville police in Tennessee, who have replaced Flock cameras with Axon, say the public must now accept mass surveillance as the new normal because Axon is “safe and effective” and for your own good. Axon has already acquired Israeli police technology company Carbyne, that was https://t.co/dEnE8iXPAR” / X

(20) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Police officers in Wisconsin are now secretly installing Flock cameras in neighborhoods without getting permission from the local government or city council. After the police officers were caught, the mayor said the police have the right to install any camera to spy on citizens https://t.co/abTMXkdmoV” / X

(20) DeFlock on X: “”This contract is only for $3,000 a year and therefore does not require a city council vote. And let’s be honest, this is done by design. If we do nothing, this camera will quietly auto-renew after August 13th for TWO YEARS.” #Marietta #CobbCounty #Georgia #Flock #DeFlock https://t.co/wmxNrmYRKW” / X

(20) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: “You know those Flock and Axon cameras in your town? How do you feel about the Israeli military having access to them and training your local police and sheriff how to do to you and your family and property what has been done to Gaza?” / X

(20) Jason Bassler on X: “🚨 Think Flock cams are invasive? Meet Flock Alpha. -Thermal vision -Self launches -Self-recharges -Flies up to 60 mph -Live streams to police -Reads license plates from 2k ft away -Integrated with Flock’s ALPR network Not just a drone. Surveillance infrastructure that flies. https://t.co/1cM2oLM8HK” / X

(20) Jason Bassler on X: “Look closely... Do you see it? 👀 That’s a Flock camera bolted to the back of a trailer that’s supposed to warn you about road hazards and construction zones. If Flock is so “transparent,” and “for public safety”… why are they hiding cameras in signs and trailers now? https://t.co/HHD9Kvnni8” / X

(20) Orwell Day on X: “Flock the government! Man turns tables on the government officials that want to spy on everyone. - Privacy doesn’t stop being important because someone says the word “safety”. https://t.co/QxvSyeyb7k” / X

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(20) DR JANE RUBY™️ on X: “It’s more than lying, it’s TREASON By Executive Order 14318, Trump just made Data Centers military installations, which means they can’t be stopped. Who is he working for? https://t.co/kXrozlY0qk” / X

(20) Jason Bassler on X: “A man clapped once during public comment at a data-center zoning meeting in Emporia, Kansas. They arrested him. Remember... no dissent allowed! Just be silent like an obedient domesticated taxpayer while they fast‑track a data center in your backyard. https://t.co/2iEE41Akwq” / X

(20) More Perfect Union on X: “There’s a scourge of NDAs surrounding data center development — tech billionaires are getting local politicians to keep their projects a secret. People around the country are increasingly outraged to find that their politicians have signed on to agreements proposed by the https://t.co/kpi8DaeMsE” / X

(20) Orwell Day on X: “Michael Hicks Texas Study Finds Data Centers Deliver No Net Jobs or Local Tax Revenue Despite Massive Abatements https://t.co/ionu5mfqT9” / X

(20) Reid Southen on X: “Data center project committing fraud by impersonating residents to manufacture consent. Unreal levels of corruption, you don’t hate AI and these robber barons enough.” / X

Data center scandal - Who sent fake emails of support for Project Atlas?

Community activist arrested at data center meeting in Claremore

(20) Empire Of Lies on X: “Iran is doing the work of God.” / X

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(20) Wall Street Apes on X: “The surveillance state is coming “A law passed recently by the United States Congress mandates cameras in all new passenger vehicles that assess the face of the driver, whether he’s eating or yawning or who knows what he’s doing, having a private conversation. Well, there are no https://t.co/0M4u2X4ari” / X

(20) Holden Culotta on X: “Tim Dillon just said what everyone is thinking. Trump is in “lockstep” with the deep state. “He’s in Iran.” “He kidnapped Maduro.” “Flock cameras are everywhere.” “Surveillance technology’s everywhere.” “The tech people are getting all the money.” “The pace at which https://t.co/4TDiTRXQwJ” / X

TLAV Online Store | Big Frog Beaverton

(11) Orwell Day on X: “Revealed: Original Costa Mesa contract was made in secret and just under the cost amount and total number of cameras that would have triggered public disclosure. This means number of cameras chosen was not based on crime data or safety need but on budgetary opportunity to sign https://t.co/Of2ZMIjg2B” / X

(11) Luke Rudkowski on X: “But Trump is still paying Pfizer for the Covid vaccine still!!!” / X

State Dept Revealed To Be Using Israeli Intelligence-Linked Chat App Involved In Trump Admin Hack

Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948

Rights Groups Demand Israel Stop Arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine - Israel News

Brad Miller Interview: 101st Airborne Battalion Commander Relieved Of Command For Refusing COVID Jab

House Approves Israel/US Military Merger, Major US War Crimes In Iran & Trump’s New Gain-Of-Function

Brook Jackson Archives - The Last American Vagabond

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