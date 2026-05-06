IMA: How to Deal With Authorities – #SolutionsWatch

Today, the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focused on solutions. A TLAV viewer reached out recently asking if we could set up such an IMA panel, and of course I thought of James Corbett and his outstanding #SolutionsWatch segment (we plan to make this overlap a regular occurrence). Today’s focus is guided by a question from oner of James’ viewers, who was asking when, if ever, do voluntaryists ask the state to solve problems created by the state, and we go on to discuss state-backed violence being utilized to solve non-violent, often trivial personal problems. Pertaining to this episode of Solutions Watch, James writes:

“A listener writes in to ask when, if and how voluntaryists and the liberty minded should engage with representatives of the state. James recruits the Independent Media Alliance panel (and some special guests) to respond.”

Source Links:

https://corbettreport.com/how-to-deal-with-authorities/

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