IMA: Iran War Justifications & The Global Implications

Today, the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing the most recent round of hostilities against Iran, how the initiation of this conflict was long-sought by Israel, and what this may mean for the global order. We also discuss the legalities of this war, and whether the conflict is in the interest of the US government, the Israeli government, or the American people—or none of the above.
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(21) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@SecRubio: “The president made the very wise decision—we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we https://t.co/Jp5rqpRH4T” / X
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IAEA Director General Grossi’s Statement to UNSC on Situation in Iran | International Atomic Energy Agency
Tulsi Gabbard Says Iran Not Believed to be Building a Nuclear Weapon - Newsweek
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Iran may be activating sleeper cells outside the country, alert says - ABC News
White House blocks intelligence report warning of rising US homeland terror threat linked to Iran war | Daily Mail Online
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US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren
(21) Highway on X: “@TLAVagabond Minab is in the south in a temperate climate without mountains like that What the Zionists are posting looks very different to the region in the videos and photos of the school. https://t.co/jnBe7a0JPU” / X
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‘Execution at sea’: Was IRIS Dena, Iranian frigate sunk by US in the Indian Ocean, unarmed? - The Statesman
A History in 4 Psy-Ops: Has Iran ALWAYS Been a Member of the Club? – OffGuardian
Iranians rethink the price of regime change
HORMUZ STRAIT Ship Traffic Live Map
Was Jeffrey Epstein the Father of Programmable Money? | Solari Report
The Road to Serfdom by Friedrich A. Hayek | Goodreads
Exposing the Iran War Hype: Lessons from a One-Sided Debate with Naomi Wolf
x.com/asmartbrunette1/status/2032235701777871101
(100) The Last American Vagabond Substack | Substack
Rep. Mark Harris on X: “Sharia Law is not compatible with Western civilization.” / X
(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Any updates Alex? I am super excited about these clearly not fake “big, Big, BIG” actions coming... Oh and is Obama in jail yet? Since you claimed that was a sure thing? Asking for a friend...” / X
x.com/afshinrattansi/status/2032162360601825792
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