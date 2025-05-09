The Last American Vagabond Substack

Noctis Cor
7h

I have published via peer review, so know the process well enough from bitter experience (at least in my forensic field). I have been left aghast by the literature relating to the C19 injections and the growing body of work relating to technologies arising from them. In those areas, peer review seems to be sorely lacking in the actual review department.

buzzard
6hEdited

All well said and appreciated.

But I disagree a bit about the use of AI chat bots in research. You mention that "there is a major concern with people abandoning their critical thinking and research skills in favor of simply asking the AI bot for an answer." That is absolutely a major concern. But to me that is not the biggest concern. The main issue for me is that using AI products empowers them.

There's an anti-humanist angle to the mass deployment of AI. As a practical matter, you are correct that it is possible for an individual to use AI products without becoming dependent on them. But huge numbers of people will in fact become dependent on AI and gradually lose the capacity to do their own critical thinking and research. And the more that people use AI systems, the more effective the AI systems become at reducing people to dependent, domesticated animals.

It's primarily a moral issue, not a practical issue. In my view anyway. To use an analogy, I may be able to use a drug occasionally and carefully to enjoy it without becoming dependent on it, but in doing so I contribute directly to the harm/destruction wrought by drugs (addiction, violent cartels, etc.).

