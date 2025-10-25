While the whole world holds its breath over the survival of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which is being repeatedly violated by Israel on a daily basis, the US government is now slowly revealing what its so-called “peace deal” is actually all about. Far from any real cessation of hostilities, US President Donald Trump has given the green-light for a multi-layered regime change plot in the Gaza Strip.

On October 10, the latest Gaza ceasefire was officially declared. According to the plan, ‘Phase One’ of the ceasefire was supposed to include a full cessation of hostilities, the mutual exchange of captives on both sides, with pledges for at least 400 humanitarian aid trucks to enter the besieged coastal territory for five days and an unlimited number afterwards.

From day one, Israel not only violated the ceasefire agreement through shooting dead a number of Palestinian civilians, but also unleashed a range of Palestinian collaborator militias to begin targeting Gaza’s local security forces. Hamas, as the governing force inside the Gaza Strip decided to re-deploy some 7,000 police and security officers to the streets of the war-ravaged territory, attempting to restore order after its forces were prevented from operating during Israel’s relentless bombardments.

Although Israel’s own forces have directly murdered over 100 Palestinian civilians since the start of the ceasefire, it had decided to switch its strategy on October 10 to using proxy forces to do its bidding instead of its own soldiers. The insidious plot, or “master plan“ that has been in the works over the past two years, as US Envoy Steve Witkoff admitted during a recent interview on 60-minutes, also involves carving up Gaza into cantons ruled by separate forces.

This plot is a strategy for a multi-layered scheme that will seek to effect regime change, and in its worst iteration means the tax payer will foot the bill for another multi-national war of aggression -- the goal being the completion of the objectives Israel failed to achieve through its own military operations.

In order to fully understand this scheme, all the relevant factors must be explored.

Israeli Ceasefire Violations

As mentioned above, the Israelis had agreed upon letting a set number of humanitarian aid trucks enter the besieged coastal enclave since day one of the ceasefire. Originally that number was 400 for the first five days, and Tel Aviv had even agreed to allow 600 such trucks to enter during Phase One of the deal, which is the amount required to begin ensuring the population can access the bare minimum required under international law.

Instead, Israel has allowed an average of 90 aid trucks to enter Gaza each day since the ceasefire begin, while at least 6,000 trucks remain in limbo waiting at crossing points for the Israeli approval to transport their desperately needed medical and food aid, along with other essential items.

As part of the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Israelis were supposed to withdraw to what is known as the “Yellow Line” inside the territory, in an approach that was intended to result in an eventual full withdrawal of their forces from the besieged enclave. The area in which Israel was supposedly set to remain was to constitute 53% of Gaza, yet on the ground ended up being anywhere between 54% to 58% -- a statistic yet to be independently verified.

According to BBC Verify, Israeli forces were in fact confirmed, through geolocation tools, to be operating hundreds of meters deeper into Gaza’s territory than had been permitted under the ceasefire agreement and appear to be carrying out military operations there.

Israel has of course continued murdering Palestinian civilians on a daily basis, sometimes through drone gun-fire, other times through bombardment, and in different instances due to direct sniper fire from soldiers themselves. The worst day of killing by far occurred last Sunday, when Israel carried out 100 airstrikes, killed at least 44 civilians, while Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu later bragged about dropping “153 tons of bombs“ on Gaza.

This bombing occurred after two Israeli soldiers were killed and three Israeli settlers sustained injuries, when they ran over an unexploded ordinance. Instead of initially admitting this, the Israeli military concocted a fabricated story about Hamas fighters firing an RPG warhead at their soldiers. Not only did this lead to a breakdown of the ceasefire to such a degree that Israeli media reported the agreement had collapsed altogether, it also represented a major coverup of yet another ceasefire violation.

Despite claiming to have halted all military operations, the Israeli army continues to carry out demolition work against the remaining Palestinian civilian infrastructure in the areas behind its “Yellow Line”. Even more controversial is that it continues to employ many Israeli civilian contractors from the private sector, who are paid daily rates by the Israel’s Defence Ministry of up to 900 USD. An entire blood-money demolition industry has developed in Israel that has continued since the ceasefire, one that costs an average of 30 million dollars per month.

As over 60,000 Israeli businesses have closed since October 7, 2023, and while the economy in general has taken enormous hits, this new demolition industry provides jobs and fund injections into Israeli businesses. Israel is now demarcating its yellow line with cement blocks and security equipment, behind which it carries out its demolition operations.

If you look at Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza, its violation of the Yellow Line withdrawal agreement, along with its continuation of military operations and its inability to actually cease fire, it is clear that it does not take US President Donald Trump’s “20 point plan” seriously, to say the least. Or, as we will later establish, they are using the so-called “peace deal” as a carefully calibrated plot aimed at achieving a specific set of war goals, under the cover of a “ceasefire” -- possibly both. So far, the only ones to have actually ceased fire, are the Palestinian armed factions.

ISIS-linked Proxy Strategy

Since the Israeli invasion of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza, on May 6, 2024, Israel has adopted a strategy of weaponizing aid looting gangsters, bringing them under their direct control and re-purposing them for direct military and political agendas.

Not only was Israel “manufacturing famine“ (as its top human rights group B’Tselem had accused it of) and using these criminal groups to block the entrance of aid in order to blame it on Hamas, but it also began working on building a military force that it would later employ to work against Hamas and other Palestinian groups resisting Israel.

There are now three primary groups of militant collaborator organizations, located throughout the Gaza Strip. Each wing of this anti-Hamas coalition of these Israeli backed death squads is responsible for managing different turf.

Operating out of Eastern Rafah is the armed gang calling itself the “Popular Forces”, led by convicted drug trafficker and ISIS-affiliate Yasser Abu Shabab. Following the Israeli seizure of the Rafah Crossing on May 6, 2024, this force began receiving overt backing from Israel to carry out coordinated armed robberies of humanitarian aid trucks heading into Gaza, making it the main and original collaborator organization following October 7.

The so-called “Popular Forces” is a newer name for the group, that had previously operated in the shadows and solely focused on stealing humanitarian aid. Under Israeli supervision, inside territory considered an active ‘kill zone’ for anyone other than the Israelis and coordinated aid truck entries, the militants would demand $4,000 bribes from humanitarian organizations or they would seize all their aid.

While civilians in Gaza were suffering severe malnutrition and lacked the ability to get their hands on medical supplies, clean water, shelter (tents), and food, Abu Shabab’s men were hoarding the aid and living under 24 hour Israeli military protection in Eastern Rafah. They stockpiled the stolen aid and then drip-fed it onto the black market, where civilians were forced to pay exorbitant prices for the bare necessities.

Later in 2024, however, Yasser Abu Shabab was directed to change his ISIS-linked gang’s image, a project that Western mainstream media aided him in. Suddenly, the Israeli and corporate media began presenting Abu Shabab and his gang of criminals as a grassroots anti-Hamas opposition force. The Western media’s facelift to a band of drug-dealers, Salafist militants, and murderers had begun. Then, during the Gaza ceasefire that began in January of 2025, Tel Aviv supplied Abu Shabab’s men with Israeli tactical vests, helmets, badges, weapons, and vehicles. After Israel decided to collapse the ceasefire in March, the so-called “Popular Forces” were officially born.

On July 24, The Wall Street Journal even published an article entitled “Gazans Are Finished With Hamas”, which they claim was written by Yasser Abu Shabab. However, this promotional piece for the ISIS-linked aid-looting death squad could not have been written by Abu Shabab, not only because he doesn’t speak English, but because he is reportedly illiterate in Arabic too.

The so-called “Popular Forces” were even collaborating with the American Private Military Contractor-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was labelled by Gazans as a “death trap” where around 1,500 civilians were murdered after being lured towards food, after being deprived of any aid for for three months. There was even a plot for Abu Shabab’s men to be used to rule over a concentration camp in southern Gaza, one constructed by Israel and into which it had planned to herd the population.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation whistleblower Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar (25-year Green Beret, Purple Heart): “What I witnessed in Gaza I can only describe as a dystopian, post-apocalyptic wasteland... The GHF sites were designed as death traps, to lure, bait, aid and kill.” pic.twitter.com/cjMeJ4L8kj — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) July 29, 2025

Later in August, another group popped up in Khan Younis called itself the “Counterterrorism Strike Force” (CSF) and is led by Husam al-Astal, a former member of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventative Security Forces (PSF) -- it’s intelligence branch -- who has long been linked with the Israeli Shin Bet. The CSF have been accused of raiding hospitals, killing civilians, stealing aid, and looting homes, but their primary role has been to launch raids against Palestinian resistance fighters.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to admit his backing of these ISIS-linked gangs, after Israeli Knesset Member Avigdor Lieberman criticized the strategy publicly. On September 17, Haaretz News confirmed that the Israeli support extended beyond simply arming these militants and that they were given orders directly from the Israeli chain of command. The Israeli media outlet even interviewed officers who expressed their disapproval of the use of these militants, as they were out of control and potentially posed a threat to Israeli military objectives.

Both the “Popular Forces” and CSF are directly connected with one another. Both are granted cash, weapons, and control of territory under Israeli supervision in exchange for attacking Hamas on their behalf. Then came a new Israeli-backed militia with the beginning of Israel’s “Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2”, otherwise known as the failed attempt to occupy Gaza City. This militia is led by Ashraf Mansi, calling itself the “People’s Army Northern Forces”. The territory in which the northern Gaza death squad operated was Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and areas inside Gaza City. During the Israeli military’s re-invasion of northern Gaza, these militants, along with members of certain clans, had carried out numerous operations against Palestinian resistance factions and collaborated with Israel to seize control of territory under Israel’s protection.

The United Nations reported back in August that of all aid trucks entering Gaza, 88% were being looted. Yet, upon the initial implementation of the ceasefire, when these three militant groups withdrew behind Israel’s Yellow Line and were hiding under their protection, the looting suddenly disappeared with the return of Hamas-aligned government security forces to the streets, according to UN affiliated agencies and humanitarian organizations. Unfortunately, looting then proceeded to take place again when Israel began to implement its true “ceasefire” agenda properly, organizing its collaborators to carry out a key part of their duty: to help starve Gaza’s civilian population through aid theft.

From day one of the ceasefire, Israel unleashed its ISIS-linked militias and collaborator groups against Gaza’s security forces, carrying out raids, assassinations, armed robberies against civilians, and gunning down innocent people. In reaction to this, Hamas mobilized two security units created especially to deal with the ISIS-linked gangs -- called the Sahm (Arrow) Unit and the Resistance Security Force (Amn al-Muqawamah) -- along with other elements of its domestic security forces.

The results were the arrests of countless collaborators, clashes resulting in high casualties amongst the Israeli backed groups, and a public execution of collaborators carried out on film. Pro-Israel propagandists used this chaos, along with videos of the public execution, as proof of a tyrannical crackdown, claiming Hamas was “killing its own people” and that “civil war” was afoot.

The videos of the public execution against captured collaborators, along with a number of videos circulated of captured Israeli-backed fighters being beaten with metal rods, were addressed by Hamas officials to have been carried out by its elements who had taken matters into their own hands. Whether this is true or not, these actions helped lead to multiple family’s (whose members had begun to fight against the authorities) to hand over their weapons and condemn those amongst them that collaborated with Israel.

What we are seeing in Gaza is at this moment is not a battle between the security forces and a number of Gaza’s clans, but instead is limited to a fight between Israeli proxy groups and the Palestinian resistance factions.

The Master Plan

While the US-Israeli agenda in Gaza began rearing its head from the outset, the agenda is now clearly manifesting itself on the ground and has been openly confessed to, piece by piece, in the public domain.

Look at Jared panic when Witkoff exposes the fact that they’ve been working on a Master Plan for TWO YEARS!



So, before Gaza was destroyed, while Israel swore it had no interest in occupying Gaza, these Jewish supremacist thieves were plotting the destruction and theft of the… pic.twitter.com/CVqpBPjCZm — susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى (@susanabulhawa) October 23, 2025

Part of the Trump plan has been the idea of introducing a multi-national coalition force into the Gaza Strip under Israeli supervision in order to support implementing the overarching agenda. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, says that he is pushing to receive UN approval for the initiative and that it would be happening as soon as possible.

US Vice President JD Vance admitted earlier this week that the so-called International Security Force (ISF)’s true mission will be to “disarm Hamas”. Although Vance maintains that US forces will only act as supervisors to the force and there won’t be direct “boots on the ground”, this is by no means promised. Regardless, the US taxpayer will now foot the bill for the US-Israeli led international invasion force that is being purposed to fight against Hamas and the other Palestinian factions.

In other words, this international force will be a multi-national regime change army that is used to achieve what Israel couldn’t during its two-year-long genocide in the Gaza Strip. Foreign soldiers will be sent to fight and die in order to continue the genocide.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have made it clear that reconstruction in Gaza will only take place in the areas currently under the control of Israel and its ISIS-linked extremist militias. The goal, according to anonymous sources speaking to Axios News, is to give Palestinian civilians an alternative: either live under extremist collaborators and Israeli occupying forces, or remain inside the areas where Hamas still maintains control -- likely arguing that this then demonstrates their “support for terrorism”.

As this plan develops, the population of Gaza who live under the rule of Hamas are being deliberately starved and scores of them are routinely killed. Over 170,000 people are currently injured, rendering many of them in need of medical intervention and care not accessible in Gaza, which could also be weaponized against them.

As for the so-called “Phase Two” of the ceasefire deal that keeps being discussed in the corporate media, there are no actual signs of progress in this regard. Hamas did not agree to disarm, nor has any other of the some dozen Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, asserting that they will only do so if there is a Palestinian State established, during which their men will be integrated into the national security/military forces, as their weapons are handed over to the State. Israel for its part is adamant that it will not agree to a Palestinian State, or even discussions regarding a process toward it, making it clear that they seek the total destruction of all Palestinian armed groups.

The positions of Israel and Hamas are irreconcilable. Hamas agrees to disarm and relinquish control over Gaza only in the event that a Palestinian State is achieved, while Israel stands staunchly against Palestinian Statehood.

Knowing this full well, Israel realized that its strategy over the past two years had failed to inflict a decisive defeat on Hamas and had failed to ethnically cleanse the civilian population. Therefore, Israel now works with the Trump administration to implement its “master plan” that will be an entirely new phase of its overall war against the people of Gaza.

If Israel intended to allow reconstruction, it would not continue to destroy Palestinian homes as it is doing. If it sought for the violence to end, it would not be continuing to kill civilians, or be using an ISIS-linked proxy force to do its bidding while appealing for an international invasion force to takeover its mission of “disarming Hamas”. If the Israelis wanted to withdraw from Gaza, they wouldn’t be violating their own Yellow Line. If indeed they wanted to end the humanitarian crisis that they have created, they would not be restricting aid and developing an ultimatum plot whereby Palestinians will be forced to choose between death and fleeing their own territory.

Furthermore, the Israelis are not only violating the ceasefire and using it as a convenient cloak for implementing an even more insidious agenda, they are also desperately trying to get Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with them. In order to secure Riyadh’s normalization deal, they need to present the lie that the Gaza war is over and that the West Bank will not be annexed, which will be used as an excuse by Saudi Arabia as to how they “helped” the Palestinian people. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates claimed that it stopped West Bank annexation when it normalized ties -- which is an obvious lie.

These normalizing Arab regime’s have aided Israel in committing its genocide against the people of Gaza, and have spread propaganda against Palestinians and all of their regional allies, all while posing as if they were taking the moral high-ground.

The governments of the US and Israel are now working to implement this new “master plan”. If they fail in doing so, the Israelis will simply return to their more overt genocidal tactics, and instead of killing dozens of Palestinians here and there, they will continue slaughtering over 100 people per day as they were prior to October 10.