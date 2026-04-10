Israel Again Sabotages Ceasefire, $200B Iran War Budget & Did The Trump Admin Fake A Rescue Mission?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (4/9/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(21) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: “The vaccine-injured have been left to fend for themselves. Where is MAHA?” / X

ICE `Worst of the Worst’ list littered with deportees already in prison

ICE takes credit for some criminals that were already in Minnesota prisons | MPR News

US communities push back on plans for immigration detention centers | AP News

The Trump Who Cried Wolf

Robert Inlakesh Interview - The Truth About “Iranian Proxies” & Iran’s “Decades Of Terrorism”

The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism Against American Citizens – The White House

(21) Stephen McIntyre on X: “The most definitive White House statement purporting to justify the Israel-US war on Iran was its March 2, 2026 statement entitled “The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism against American Citizens”. https://t.co/U0e9VnGy82 After a brief editorial opening, the article lists” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “As the Trump White House gets called out even by the narrative management platform it helped develop, recognize how insecure their position is right now. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/hGk8YAIYFg” / X

(21) Afshin Rattansi on X: “When Trump threatened to kill the entire Iranian civilisation, did that bother you as a diplomat? NATO ‘Secretary General’ Mark Rutte: I’m not commenting. What I want you to know is I support the president. European NATO countries do not even have the moral spine to oppose the https://t.co/qy1Toq0GmO” / X

(21) Dominic Michael Tripi on X: “NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that the Republican Party is so deeply compromised and “completely controlled” by “AIPAC and Zionists” that the entire party needs to “burn to the ground.”” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “https://t.co/LCM2mSYQ9T” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Oh ffs Alex, you are shameless.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@arva61138 So you are still processing what Elon posted in 2024? You ridiculous fraud. What you should be posting is how mad you are that Trump has done NOTHING about it. But you won’t do that. #TeamSportPolitics https://t.co/JoHeC0TAnX” / X

(21) Alon Mizrahi on X: “Why? It’s such a dazzling success” / X

New Tab

What is ‘Ghost Murmur’? The secret CIA heartbeat tracker used to find downed American pilot in Iran | Mint

(21) Gunther Eagleman™ on X: “There is a difference. https://t.co/Duyg2OMbdN” / X

(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: “It looks like this is what forced Trump to Taco 🌮🌮 on Tuesday, and it all ruined any chance of a ground invasion (Iran did Trump a favorite there 🙈)…” / X

Iran says US rescue of F-15 airman possibly ‘diversion’ to steal enriched uranium

Will Trump deploy US troops to seize Iran’s uranium? | AP News

Video doesn’t show downed US pilot in Iranian custody | Snopes.com

(21) Len Ber MD on X: “@HealthRanger It doesn’t hear heartbeat, it detects magnetic field generated by a beating heart - at a distance, using quantum magnetography. Grokipedia explains: https://t.co/qK1SSG2MW9” / X

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(21) Whitney Webb on X: “Remember when people said Trump would end censorship and protect free speech but somehow forgot that during his first term, his administration literally made a plan to murder Julian Assange for publishing and further criminalized national security whistleblowing in other ways.” / X

(21) Whitney Webb on X: “can’t go after leslie wexner but plenty of time to arrest a whistleblower source for @sethharpesq ‘s book.” / X

Army veteran charged with disclosing classified Delta Force tactics - POLITICO

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “So the Trump admin has now admitted they deliberately collapsed the Iranian economy (as Bessent brags about below) despite claiming Iran was responsible, and armed people in Iran to violently attack the gov, as Trump admitted himself. What is confusing about this? #IllegalWar https://t.co/LYMGW3sPHa” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I don’t know about you but I am sure getting tired of all this Winning. https://t.co/AX9oh5ubx9 “Pentagon seeks more than $200 billion in budget request for Iran war” https://t.co/lDuK0yuGaf” / X

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Reports Of US Servicemen Deployed Under Guise Of “Training” & Graham: “Trump Is Resetting The World”

New Reports Show Israel Controlling Iran War As Trump Drags World Into Chaos For Zionism

Iranian Revolution Yet Again Exposed As Israeli Plot As Trump Played By Israel

Palantir AI Now “Core US Military System” & Doubts About Trump’s Alleged Iran Negotiator Deepen

Israeli Biolab Update, 13 US Bases “All But Uninhabitable” After Strikes & Trump’s Faux Negotiation

Iran Refuses To Meet/Deal With US Gov, Troops Deployed In Iran & The “Donald Trump Has Changed” Lie

As Trump Flounders For Israel’s Agenda Netanyahu Claims Iran Is “America’s War”

The Trump Who Cried Wolf

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(21) Trump War Room on X: “https://t.co/4nwq1k6enw” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸🇵🇰 CONFIRMED! The White House reviewed and approved a social media post by Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, which explicitly stated that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement. However, after Israel bombed Lebanon, the Trump administration backtracked, claiming https://t.co/W3UwIVaPJc” / X

White House Knew About Pakistan’s Cease-Fire Post on X Before It Was Sent - The New York Times

(21) HOT SPOT on X: “🇱🇧🇺🇸🇮🇷 Reporter Barack Ravid says Netanyahu personally pushed Trump to dump Lebanon from Iran ceasefire deal: “Without that green light from Donald Trump, we wouldn’t have seen Israel go ahead with these very massive strikes that, according to Lebanese officials, killed more https://t.co/6Ug1Jf8PPx” / X

(21) Pastor Who on X: “Iran rejected US ceasefire request 5 times before agreeing to this ceasefire. This isn’t 1945, we all have access to information.” / X

(98) Truth Details | Truth Social

(21) The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: “Tucker says there are “people in the White House” who are “working really hard, really late” trying to achieve peace in the war with Iran. He adds that they don’t want credit, but their efforts to “end this” are the “only reason” America was able to reach a ceasefire agreement. https://t.co/lfOl4D9pyD” / X

Reuters: US continues deploying thousands of marines to Middle East | Caliber.Az

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Iran warns Israel of ‘regret-inducing response’ if Lebanon attacks don’t stop | Daily Sabah

U.S. has violated ceasefire agreement, Iran parliamentary speaker says

Netanyahu authorizes direct talks with Lebanon | AP News

(21) Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין on X: “This comes 24 hours after some of the deadliest Israeli strikes on Lebanon since October 7 and after Iran threatens to walk away from ceasefire talks in Islamabad, and after Trump’s told Israel to tamp it down” / X

(21) Hadi on X: “My heart is heavy tonight going through instagram and whatsapp stories. Everyone I know in Lebanon lost someone today. Some lost entire families. Babies, mothers, sisters, brothers and friends. Gone. This is not a “war on Hezbollah”. This is a war on Lebanon and Lebanese people. https://t.co/mJupqcsl5r” / X

(21) Megatron on X: “NEW: 🇮🇱🇬🇧 How BBC is whitewashing Israel’s killing yesterday for more than 250 civilians in Lebanon by flattening entire neighborhoods: “Israel says it hit more than 100 command centres and military sites in 10 minutes…” Just as perspective how propaganda works https://t.co/pQ1fwMVpQ2” / X

(21) Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt on X: “BREAKING! Amid widespread bombing across Arab regions, Israel approves its largest-ever colonial expansion. Under the “fog of war’‘, what I warned on 14 Oct 2023 is unfolding: the largest ethnic cleansing/land grab in Palestine, since the Nakba. It’s happening. Under our watch.” / X

Twitter Video Downloader - Download twitter videos & GIF Online

(21) Sulaiman Ahmed on X: “BREAKING: ISRAEL ISSUES EVACUATION ORDER FOR THE ENITRE SOUTHERN BEIRUT https://t.co/OjDH69ClGY” / X

(21) Pepe Escobar on X: “Well, let’s see how that holds in Islamabad. Iran was on the verge of NOT going - and responding harshly to the massacre in Lebanon. Then Islamabad promised Tehran the US will refrain the genocidal terrorist in Tel Aviv. Alea iacta est. https://t.co/zZi3gHenAB” / X

(21) Alon Mizrahi on X: “I think there is a very good chance Araghchi and Ghalibaf will be assassinated in Islamabad” / X

(21) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “Netanyahu’s criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing. If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it.” / X

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(21) The Cradle on X: “TASS: Iran to limit Hormuz transit to 15 vessels per day under ceasefire —— Iran will permit no more than 15 vessels per day to transit the Strait of Hormuz under the ceasefire agreement it reached with the US, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing an https://t.co/rtUb3mK8Gz” / X

Iran to allow no more than 15 vessels per day through Hormuz — source - World - TASS

Iran to let no more than 15 vessels a day to pass Strait of Hormuz, TASS cites a senior Iranian source | Reuters

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Netanyahu Declares Ceasefire Is “Not the End” as Iran War Spirals | The New Republic

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich officially announces the start of implementing the “Greater Israel” vision, referring to the annexation of areas from Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.” / X

Donald Trump Says US Military ‘Loading Up’ for Next Conquest - Newsweek

(21) WAR on X: “🚨 BREAKING – MASSIVE US BUILDUP Reuters: The United States has now deployed more than 50,000 troops across the Middle East, with numbers continuing to surge. Thousands of Marines are being rapidly transferred from San Diego straight into the region. 📌 Anyone who thinks https://t.co/3mUcaM1Mqg” / X

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