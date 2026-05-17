Israel Bombs Gaza, US Intel Shows Iran "Retains Substantial Capabilities" & Trump Fumbles In China

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/15/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Judge declares mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s rape retrial | AP News

“You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the U.S. Senate!” - YouTube

Ghislaine Maxwell hinted at Epstein’s ties to Trump officials – why wasn’t she pressed for names? | Trump administration | The Guardian

What The Hell Is Happening w/ Charlie Robinson (5/14/26) - The Last American Vagabond

Gabbard CIA clip.mp4

DNI Denies CIA Raided Tulsi Gabbard’s Office: What We Know - Newsweek

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Well isn’t that convenient for an admin imploding in front of us. It was never incompetence and criminality guys, it was just more democrat hold-overs. Sure, why not. Those willing to ignore the obvious will jump at anything that helps them do just that. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(19) Senator Ron Johnson on X: “Let me ask again, “who is running the deep state?”” / X

Jesse Watters on X: “🚨 BREAKING: THE CIA JUST RAIDED TULSI GABBARD’S OFFICE… HOLY SMOKES! 🚨 https://t.co/N8B0X0VS7c” / X

(19) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on X: “Hearing on May 13. MK Ultra. House Oversight Taskforce. https://t.co/0Sz4filfXi” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I bet this never happens, and was never going to happen. Just my opinion. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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(19) Five Times August on X: “I’ve heard this story before, but what @johnrich reveals and confirms here again is that Trump **KNOWS** the covid shot has injured and killed so many yet he CHOOSES still to this day to ignore the damage done. Still CHOOSES to keep the shot on the market. CHOOSES to not” / X

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

(19) Gareth Icke on X: “”Explored” is a weird way to say “Created a fake pandemic and injected it into a large portion of the world’s population”“ / X

Shocking files reveal global elites explored remote human cell control | Daily Mail Online

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@PaulGoldEagle The Last American Vagabond has been trying to draw attention to all of this very public info for years now. Glad it is being allowed to be seen for whatever reason. https://t.co/rPlfjztAuS “The New modRNA Ferritin Nanoparticle Universal Flu Injection” https://t.co/rSq7XQqKdo” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “The Last American Vagabond has been trying to draw attention to ferritin nanoparticle patents and research for years now. Glad it is being allowed to be seen, for whatever reason. https://t.co/ijzseC28Bu “The New modRNA Ferritin Nanoparticle Universal Flu Injection” https://t.co/YQdNo99636” / X

Magnogenetics & the Ferritin Flu “Vaccine”

Flipping a Switch Inside the Head - Seek : Seek

Biodigital Convergence, COVID Magnetogenetic Ferritin Vaccines & Big Spikes In Mass Vaccinated Areas

WSJ Calls Out Fauci/Collins For Suppressing Science & New Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID Vaccine

Gain-Of-Function’s Newest “Brain Virus” & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control... Everything

The Deadly LNP/Spike Protein Design & The New modRNA Ferritin Nanoparticle Universal Flu Injection

DARPA’s “Generative Optogenetics” Program Is All That We’ve Feared & Held Hostage By Geoengineering

Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behaviour | Science | The Guardian

Charles Lieber’s nanoscale transistors can enter cells without harming them | Harvard Magazine

Charles Lieber’s nanoscale transistors can enter cells without harming them | Harvard Magazine

Bob Langer The Coronavirus “Common Denominator” Tied To Charles Lieber & Israel’s NY “Smart Cities”

(19) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: “@RenzTom Trump won’t give us one of our own, that is clear. Based on a private message she sent me months ago, I’m going to give her a chance. But I won’t stay silent if I disagree with her future statements.” / X

(19) Rand Paul on X: “Yesterday’s hearing made one thing clear: Washington knew more about COVID origins than they ever admitted. I’ve been demanding answers for years. The cover-up is unraveling. Fauci and his cronies have nowhere left to hide. https://t.co/72kCJa89pb” / X

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HondurasGate & The Technocratic Takeover Of South America

Hondurasgate

(19) Max Blumenthal on X: “Trump pardoned narco-trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez only to make him the linchpin of a covert campaign to neutralize the Latin American left through death squads and media smear campaigns Israel is operating as the middle man As the scandal unfolds, US legacy media is AWOL” / X

The Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking Control

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

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(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “There is no way to misinterpret this. https://t.co/HnKFEQ7NrH “Israel says it targeted Hamas’s Gaza leader Izz al-Din Haddad in Gaza City, despite ceasefire” https://t.co/e25R2pbStk” / X

(19) B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC on X: “Motherfuckers are out here pretending they’re NOT SAYING THIS IN PUBLIC!!!” / X

(19) Daniel McAdams on X: “This is what a holocaust looks like.” / X

(19) Eylon Levy on X: “Don’t invade Israel to take hostages as sex slaves again.” / X

(19) Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 on X: “Not a single stone remains standing, nor a tree, nor a human being—Israel has completely annihilated my town, Beit Hanoun. https://t.co/KRWHsl7hPa” / X

(19) AFP News Agency on X: “Israelis chant chanting “Death to Arabs” and “May your villages burn” at Jerusalem Day march https://t.co/MF5tz46fpQ https://t.co/ToaMwKMmjx” / X

(19) State of Palestine on X: “78 years of ongoing Nakba. 78 years of erasure. Against all odds, we remain on our land and the land of our ancestors. Return is our right. Freedom is our destiny. On May 15, join the Palestinian people in commemorating the Nakba. #NAKBA78 🎥 PAL Global Echo https://t.co/4T8PXdPp8Q” / X

(19) The Cradle on X: “70 Palestinian children killed in occupied West Bank since 2025, most shot dead by live ammunition from Israeli forces —— The United Nations condemned the rising death toll of children in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, reporting that 70 Palestinian children have been killed https://t.co/YAIKaZ4ytH” / X

(20) Assal Rad on X: “https://t.co/bXWPNxuXXq” / X

(19) Assal Rad on X: “This headline should be in every Western news outlet. https://t.co/kjkjfzblkS” / X

(19) Mohamad Safa on X: “Child deaths in wars: Ukraine: +791 in 4 years. Palestine: +21,000 in 2.7 year. Lebanon: +200 in 74 days. Does the world condemn the killing of children or is it complicated when it is Middle Eastern children?” / X

(19) Mohamad Safa on X: “Not the first time, not the second time, not the third or fourth time, Israel is constantly bombing Lebanon with banned phosphorus munitions, violating Security Council resolution SCR 1701, ceasefire agreement, and international law with absolutely no consequences. If children https://t.co/JccpdcWR6B” / X

(19) Hala Jaber on X: “Apocalyptic scenes from Tyre this afternoon. Terrified children emerging through smoke & rubble after another vicious wave of Israeli strikes hit residential neighbourhoods. Homes shattered. Streets buried in debris. Families running through clouds of dust carrying children in https://t.co/qP4JxUjZW3” / X

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(19) Drop Site on X: “Senator Tim Kaine details the history of U.S. actions in Iran:” / X

(19) Aaron Rupar on X: “GILLIBRAND: If Iranians were warned, how did we bomb 22 schools? ADM COOPER: There’s no indication that we have that’s been corroborated GILLIBRAND: How many schools have we bombed? COOPER: There’s one active civilian casualty investigation GILLIBRAND: So how do you explain https://t.co/SPB3r2RlYD” / X

US/Israel Illegally Bomb Iran Killing Over 100 Schoolchildren

(19) Drop Site on X: “In his May 2026 Atlantic article “Checkmate in Iran,” prominent neocon Robert Kagan argues that the U.S. has suffered an irreversible strategic defeat in its war with Iran, characterizing it as total failure rather than a temporary setback. Kagan contends the U.S. has lost https://t.co/wd4iKzndzO” / X

(19) Daniel McAdams on X: “So the CIA is “fake news” now? You’d better have a word with Ratcliffe...” / X

Senate defeats 7th attempt to limit Trump’s Iran war powers, despite new GOP defection - CBS News

(19) Prem Thakker on X: “New — The Senate has just voted against advancing an Iran War Powers Resolution for the seventh time, 49-50. This time though, a Democrat was the *deciding vote.* Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski voted to advance it. John Fetterman voted against it. https://t.co/eMZpTRnSMr” / X

(20) Decensored News on X: “According to a recent analysis by @stephensemler and the publication Popular Information, that estimate is still way too low. Based on “officials’ statements, military procurement and operations data, and reporting on deployments and armament use,” they estimate that the U.S. https://t.co/yZQKAENiqQ” / X

(20) Ben Swann on X: “I bet he’d never have said, “I don’t think about Israel’s best interests.”” / X

(20) Patrick Henningsen on X: “TRUMP on Iran War: “We did it for Israel.” There you go. That’s now historical record.” / X

U.S. Intelligence Shows Iran Retains Substantial Missile Capabilities - The New York Times

(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump announces he’s been WATCHING Iran try to “rebuild” and says it can be wiped out in 24 hours “They’re taking missiles from underground.” “We know EXACTLY what they’re doing.” “I hope they’re watching. Because all of their anti stuff, anything they https://t.co/mz9NAnWFXr” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “📌 Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem reports that Iran’s leadership instructed its negotiating team not to enter talks on the nuclear file unless five conditions are met: ➤ Ending the war on all fronts ➤ Lifting all sanctions ➤ Releasing frozen Iranian assets ➤” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🔺 Iran Deputy FM: U.S. Rejected Proposal “Because It Is Not a Letter of Surrender” 🔹Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, defended Tehran’s peace proposal Tuesday as “the minimum requirements of any serious, sustainable” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Is Iran still on its knees begging Trump for a deal, offering everything he wants in exchange for nothing, because they have no military capabilities left? This is what Trump has been claiming for 2 1/2 months, so maybe he will be generous and finally let them surrender?” / X

Trump says he won’t be much more patient with Iran | Reuters

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “The President of the Zionist Organization of America says he has discovered “new evidence” that links Iran directly to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, so the war must now continue. He says if nothing is done about Iran, a major American city could get nuked. “Iran was behind 9/11.” https://t.co/qS0ZpCgmzw” / X

(21) Mel on X: ““…Iran is in some sense worse, bigger than Al-Qaeda. They haven’t done us direct damage YET… but we’re risking you know Boston, New York, Chicago, you name it.” ————— These freaks are foaming at the mouth for another 9/11. https://t.co/XSUkEBV5fR” / X

(20) Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) on X: “Things are happening behind the curtains, interesting things. Amidst all the news, suddenly Saudi Arabia has reportedly proposed a non-aggression pact with Iran.” / X

Iranian aerial strikes target US forces at base in UAE, IRGC says - ABC7 San Francisco

(21) Drop Site on X: “🚨Trump Says Removing Enriched Uranium from Iran Is About “Public Relations,” Not Security President Trump acknowledged in a Fox News interview that retrieving enriched uranium from Iranian territory is not a security necessity, and the demand instead is a political imperative” / X

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(21) MenchOsint on X: “China has always said that Hormuz should remain open, nothing new, they know the root of this issue is Israel & the US. And Baqaei is talking about the UAE who betrayed the Muslim nation, Islam & the region, and was exposed by Netanyahu (is she dumb or manipulative?) This https://t.co/0WrQc5MUXD” / X

(21) Lin Jian 林剑 on X: “The root cause of the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is the U.S.-Israel illegal military operations against Iran. Only by ending the military actions and restoring peace and stability in the Gulf can the international shipping lane be open and safe. The international https://t.co/iAAxG4jPqX” / X

(21) Andoni Ortun 🇪🇸 (174IQ) on X: “@MenchOsint China is humiliating Trump even before Trump reaching Beijing, the US blockade is useless... Like the Chinese say, 美國這頭紙老虎 🤣🍿” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “Trump is getting nothing from China. That’s why he’s lying about it.” / X

(21) Scott Horton on X: “Your Victory Chocolate ration has been increased from 1 gram to half a gram this week! Thank Big Brother!” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “Trump-Xi meeting summary: https://t.co/Zcg58Qi8jW” / X

(21) Arnaud Bertrand on X: “Xi literally said **the exact same words** (China and US should be “partners, not rivals”) in 2024 to Blinken **in the exact same place** (the Great Hall of the People): https://t.co/80NNfmspN3 Presenting this as some sort of extraordinary concession Trump would have extracted” / X

(21) Leonarda Jonie on X: “He’s lying. He has to allow Chinese students in and give our farmland to China because Miriam Adelson wants to operate casinos in China and this is what China asked for in exchange.” / X

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(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 UPDATE: The US government SEIZED everything given to the American press by the Chinese before they boarded Air Force One with President Trump Reporters couldn’t take credentials, burner phones, or pins — they had to be thrown in a bin, per NYP The US took MAXIMUM precautions https://t.co/fINqxEC300” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump to NYT’s David Sanger: “I had a total military victory. But the fake news, guys like you, write incorrectly. You’re a fake guy. We had a total military victory. I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write. You should be ashamed of yourself. I actually think it’s https://t.co/QK421YHKtq” / X

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka says certain speech could be treated as incitement of violence under government standards. Gorka says anti-Israel speech could be defined as incitement to violence, while linking those protesters to Iran and Russia. “We are https://t.co/grCamtquYY” / X

Trump’s Complaints About Iran War Leaks Prompt Aggressive DOJ Investigations - WSJ

AG Permits Journalist Subpoenas in Leak Investigations | Alerts and Articles | Insights | Ballard Spahr

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “America’s most fervent Israel loyalists are trying to invent some mechanism in American law that lets them or Israel sue the NYT and @NickKristof (if not execute them) for Kristof’s column on Israeli abuses of Palestinian detainees: abuses long-documented and well-documented.🇮🇱 https://t.co/BZ3UQ4W7w4” / X

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Palantir -- and I don’t mean this as an exaggeration -- is the root of all evil.” / X

Opinion | The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians - The New York Times

(21) Amjad Masad on X: “This has been going on for 80 years, and heavily documented. The NYTimes finally scraped together enough integrity to publish something. https://t.co/NVfAp9nAZ5” / X

Welcome to Hell: The Israeli Prison System as a Network of Torture Camps | B’Tselem

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “What’s so strange about the freak-out from Israel loyalists is that Israel’s systematic abuse of Palestinian detainees (never convicted of crimes) has been well-documented for years. I interviewed @btselem, Israel’s human rights group, when this report was issued. Read it:” / X

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “A few weeks ago we published the first hand account of a German journalist raped in Israeli custody. She co-wrote the piece with an American journalist, who was also abused repeatedly. So Israeli prison guards will do that to Germans and Americans, but not to Palestinians?” / X

(21) Ali Abunimah on X: “I promised. I delivered. My debunking of Israel’s latest reboot of the 7 October mass-rapes hoax: A “landmark” report built from old claims, liars and grifters, repackaged for complicit media. No victim count. No case list. No evidence of mass rapes. https://t.co/L63G0JxqeQ” / X

Late Additions:

(21) Ihab Hassan on X: “HORRIFIC: A video shows an Israeli settler killing a dog in the Palestinian village of Atara in the West Bank, beating the dog to death with sticks. Barbarians. https://t.co/DMEuh9Jx2D” / X

(21) Assal Rad on X: “Gaza looks like the apocalypse and you’re still using “targeting Hamas” to justify it. https://t.co/kTvFgwF0V6” / X

Compulsory moral bioenhancement should be covert - PubMed

Bidirectional electromagnetic control of the hypothalamus regulates feeding and metabolism | Nature

GO: Generative Optogenetics | DARPA

Israel: White Phosphorus Used in Gaza, Lebanon | Human Rights Watch

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