Israel Calls For Direct Strikes On Iranian Civilian Infrastructure As It Targets Lebanese Civilians

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (5/6/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Iran Destroyed Over 228 US Military Targets, The Failed False Flags & Trump’s Insider Information

(20) Glenn Greenwald on X: “When Somali Americans were accused of fraud in Minnesota, there was endless discourse about what it supposedly revealed about Somali and Muslim culture. Will those who led that discussion do the same for this massive fraud ring and the monolithic group the FBI just arrested?👇” / X

(20) Robert Barnes on X: “Gas prices are up. Trump lives in his own delusional bubble.” / X

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UFO files shed light on sightings but leave interpretation to the public | AP News

(20) Five Times August on X: “The box of bananas is your Friday delivery of government distraction. The monkeys are you. https://t.co/Irg8FupuFi” / X

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Hrvoje Moric Interview - Is A Multipolar World Order The Solution Or Just The Next Trap?

(20) Furkan Gözükara on X: “Massive corruption exposed. Tech billionaires funneled millions into Donald Trump’s inauguration fund to secure Pentagon contracts. These companies use taxpayer money to build weapons and then extort the government. The Trump administration is entirely bought and paid for. https://t.co/04uP6I4ADW” / X

(20) Jason Bassler on X: “”wE nEeD mOrE dAtA cEnTeRs tO bEaT ChInA iN tHe A.I. aRmS rAcE.” 🤪 Meanwhile, the U.S. has 12x more data centers than China. At this point, the “China threat” feels more like a marketing campaign for U.S. mass surveillance. https://t.co/NscWjLiXsT” / X

(20) Geopolitics & Empire on X: “The era of the anonymous phone number could be ending. On April 30, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a proposal requiring telecom providers to verify customers’ identities before activating service. https://t.co/j0xgutrtfY” / X

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Suspected oil spill seen on satellite images near Iran’s Kharg Island export hub | Reuters

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@laralogan What was that again Lara about how stupid and naive it was to take at face value the claims of government, or does that only apply to Iran in your mind? Oh by the way, this post is also false.” / X

Iran denies suspected oil spill near country’s Kharg Island export hub | The Jerusalem Post

Oil Slick Is Detected Off Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf - The New York Times

(PDF) Evaluation of Oil Pollution and Origin in Surface Coastal Sediments of Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf

(20) TankerTrackers.com, Inc. on X: “@StealthFred @elpaJ11 @Martin_Sedi You do realize that Iran also relies on those waters for things other than shipping oil, right? Nobody intentionally dumps large volumes of oil into the water, especially from an oil terminal that still has plenty of storage space for oil.” / X

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(20) Assal Rad on X: “Imagine if the Iranian military surrounded the U.S., bombed American cities in a joint attack with Russia to start a war, imposed a blockade with a list of demands, then carried out strikes again. Would anyone ever call it “defensive”?” / X

(20) sarah on X: “BREAKING: Trump is dropping bombs on Iran — striking Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. These are two of the most strategic sites in the heart of the Strait of Hormuz. This is now the THIRD time the US has attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations. https://t.co/3QVuTtatsi” / X

US military strikes Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, Fox News reporter says | Reuters

Iran says it attacked US Navy ships after they targeted Iranian tanker | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

(20) Jesse Watters on X: “🚨 BREAKING: U.S. JUST BOMBED IRAN — THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ ERUPTS 🚨 Iran JUST SWARMED U.S. Destroyers and STARTED SHOOTING 💥 AMERICA FIRED BACK HARD — STRIKE SITES OBLITERATED… “NOT A SINGLE SHIP HIT” 🔥🔥 “They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a https://t.co/8C4Q0qr7z8” / X

US forces strike two empty Iranian oil tankers, Central Command says | Reuters

(20) OSINTWarfare on X: “U.S. CENTCOM has released footage showing strikes on the smokestacks of the tankers Sea Star III and Sevda after the vessels entered an Iranian port in violation of the U.S. naval blockade. According to a statement from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the vessels https://t.co/KOr1mhrUm0” / X

(20) Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) on X: “Iran hit US destroyers !! Iranian Army Public Relations has announced that this morning, on Friday, May 8, Iran’s navy attacked 3 US destroyers leaving the Strait of Hormoz with 8 cruise missiles & 24 one-way attack drones. It says despite US denying claims, 1 cruise missile & https://t.co/hQhFqIf4YU” / X

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Headlines for May 08, 2026 | Democracy Now!

(20) Drop Site on X: “🇮🇷 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran’s missile inventory and launcher capacity now stand at 120% of prewar levels — exceeding the CIA’s own assessment, which found Tehran retained roughly 75% of its arsenal despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli https://t.co/L53JYT6NvG” / X

(20) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 JUST NOW: Sec. Marco Rubio drops a massive warning to the WHOLE WORLD “You better have more than strongly worded STATEMENTS!” “Are you gonna normalize a country claiming to control an international water? Then that precedent will be repeated a DOZEN OTHER PLACES.” “Iran https://t.co/Tn0qhDJucy” / X

Trump says ceasefire still in effect, but Iran ‘better sign agreement fast’ | Donald Trump | Al Jazeera

(20) The Cradle on X: “Netanyahu says Iran nuclear deal ‘not enough’ without full dismantlement —— Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the US that any deal with Iran that does not fully dismantle its nuclear program “will not be enough,” according to Al-Arabiya, which cited unnamed https://t.co/Icd0995LOI” / X

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(20) tim anderson on X: “Severe humanitarian conditions on ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz The Wall Street Journal reported: 🔹“Shamim Saber,” a navigator of a Chinese oil tanker, contacted the Iranian Navy to find a way out of this conflict and was told that “the situation in the area is very https://t.co/n41quOK1iq” / X

(20) First Squawk on X: “ISRAEL BELIEVES A DEAL WITH IRAN IS UNLIKELY AND HAS TOLD THE U.S. THAT ANY RETURN TO WAR MUST INCLUDE STRIKES ON IRAN’S ENTIRE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN 24 HOURS, ACCORDING TO CHANNEL 12. SEVERAL ARAB COUNTRIES ARE ALSO SAID TO SUPPORT TARGETING IRANIAN ENERGY” / X

Israel pushes US to Iran war return, targeting energy sector

(20) George Galloway on X: “A clear threat of Nuclear War” / X

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(20) Rania Khalek on X: “After Israeli officials boasted that the U.S. approved and coordinated their attacks in Lebanon, senators are asking vital questions about US participation in Israeli actions ⬇️ https://t.co/WzQNX6Yb0v” / X

(3) Updates Iran war live: Israel kills 19 in Lebanon as US awaits Iran’s reply to deal

(20) Barry Malone on X: “Israel is now killing so many people in Lebanon so regularly that the media has lost interest. Much like it did in Gaza.” / X

(20) Going Underground on X: “The late, great Robert Fisk dismantles the trap question of ‘do you accept Israel’s right to exist?’ https://t.co/7w83aUnFiP” / X

(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@CharliekirK3225 @ProfDBernstein @FarmsGwendolyn 19 hours later...” / X

(20) Steve Sweeney on X: “Four people killed, two of them women, and eight wounded in an I$raeli strike on the village of Tura near Tyre, southern Lebanon. Every day civilians are being massacred, families killed, villages levelled. I$rael pulls the trigger, but the guns are loaded by the West. https://t.co/MBYuY1QYDp” / X

(20) Drop Site on X: “The official toll from Israeli violence in Lebanon since March 2 has risen to at least 2,759 killed and 8,512 wounded. Multiple massacres carried out across southern Lebanon so far on Friday, Courtney Bonneau reports from the ground. The dead include the young child pictured” / X

(20) In Context on X: “⭕️Israel’s Attacks On Christian Villages In Lebanon Continue Case after case of desecrating Christian statues & destroying churches, monasteries & shrines. https://t.co/2j1MV0kpFx” / X

(20) Ihab Hassan on X: “The last entirely Christian village in the West Bank is facing escalating pressure from Israeli settlers and Israeli government policies. In the past week, settlers have attacked the village quarry, seized additional land, established a new illegal outpost, and threatened to” / X

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(20) Gaza Notifications on X: “🚨HORRIBLE: Israel continues demolishing what remains of residential areas across Gaza. Buildings and homes that survived previous airstrikes are now being systematically destroyed, as the large-scale devastation of the Strip continues. https://t.co/RO65ggVSSX” / X

(20) Christiane Amanpour on X: “Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi was recently released from Israeli prison, where he was held for a year without charge and without a trial. He lost around half his body weight behind bars. “It was a real hell,” he tells @JDiamond1, in this heart-wrenching report. https://t.co/WH0tqu4lyn” / X

Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

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