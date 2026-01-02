The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1dEdited

The Jews want to push for WW3 on 6 Fronts.... and they are behind the Somali Daycare Fraud to finance their Terrorist NWO

China / Taiwan

Venezuela / USA

Ukraine / Russia

Israel / Gaza

Israel USA / Iran

Israel USA / Yemen

None of these conflicts are valid or necessary.

All are acting on the invocation of the Caroline act.

And the aggressor in all of these conflicts are the Jews USA and Israel.

Basically it’s the Jews behind all of them.

Chabad.

Somaliland opposite Yemen is strategically in the perfect place for a military operation by Israel against Yemen.

Or a missile launcher or two.

And that is the purpose of all this.

With the Somali Daycare fraud the Jews under the disguise of Human rights funneled USA taxpayers money to Terrorist groups in Somalia which then created this breakaway state... Somaliland... which coincidently sits strategically perfect opposite Israel’s enemy Yemen.

They install another Israeli Muppet... Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi with support from the Mossad... just like Syria... just like Trump... just like Isis... oh and the Jews also fund the Iranian contras and that Muppet in Venezuela.

Qui Bono... always ask this Question.

Isreal is the only country that recognizes Somaliland because it is the Jews who created it because they want to use it against Yemen.

And the Jews created the Somali Daycare fraud to finance this operation and... if necessary... blame it... like always... on someone else.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/2026-the-year-of-the-revolution

Fanona's avatar
Fanona
19h

I have a friend near Tehran. Hes up for his mandatory military service. This is NOT what i wanted to hear but thank you for sharing . He is such a young. innocent soul. When are these sick old men going to stop sending our youth to do their dirty deadly manipulations?!

