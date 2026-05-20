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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
18h

Of course Jews have the right to RAPE CHILDREN...

What are you?

ANTISEMITE!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-jewish-right-to-rape-children

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Loraine's avatar
Loraine
17h

I’m sick in my stomach literally 💔🤢 😡this wickedness as only getting worse and we need GOD of Creation to help and pray for these victims until HE ENDS IT!

🙏🕊🙌❤️‍🩹

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