Israel To Begin Moving Palestinians To Concentration Camps & The US Government Fire Sale

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/3/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

It Is Time For A New Revolution - July 4th, 2024

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It Is Time For A New Revolution - July 4th https://t.co/fzB5yDbViu #July4th https://t.co/V1cxM2jVE4” / X

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(3) Drop Site on X: “🚨 Israeli Plan to Herd Palestinians Into Controlled “Shelters” to Begin “Within A Matter of Weeks” 🔸Israel is preparing to channel Palestinians into fenced “humanitarian shelters” in areas outside Hamas’s control, policed by a foreign force, while its military deepens its” / X

(3) James Li on X: “When do we start calling this a holocaust?” / X

(3) MintPress News on X: “🚨BREAKING: Israeli Soldiers Release A Photo Allegedly Showing A Palestinian They Just Kidnapped In Gaza The genocide never ended in Gaza, the daily death toll just dropped & the media stopped looking. https://t.co/yBq7MkhjAg” / X

(3) HatsOff on X: “This American surgeon is haunted by Israeli soldiers who buried two Palestinian children alive, their screams muffled as dirt was poured over them https://t.co/wsFpbYtdls” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “How many doctors returning from Gaza telling you that Israel is deliberately targeting children do you need to see before something shifts? #GazaGenocide https://t.co/rn6odpvd3B” / X

(3) Israel Exposed on X: “It took a little longer than expected, but we have created a website for people to view the footage collected from Gaza in one place. You no longer have to download the entire archives to see them. It includes: 64,537 videos 17,905 photos Ability to download individual videos https://t.co/TRsoLu3KdQ” / X

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(3) Glenn Greenwald on X: “In 2023, “US Senator” Ted Cruz “of Texas” went online on July 4, mentioned the American holiday in passing, in the most cursory way possible, then got to his real purpose: heaping praise on Israel and the IDF and urging everyone to spend July 4 reflecting on its greatness.🇮🇱” / X

(3) Murray Rothbard on X: “This is NOT how a sitting US Senator should message on the 4th of July. https://t.co/qayPpbPWie” / X

Israel Defense Provision Blocked From House Vote Despite Bipartisan Push

(3) Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 on X: “The GOP is a disaster. The Republican Party hijacked MAGA, pretended to be America First and MAHA, and then sold us all out. Then Trump rubber stamped the entire con job while taking checks from literally everyone. America First needs to go 1776 on the Neocon Epstein controlled” / X

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(3) The White House on X: “O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming, Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in” / X

(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: “You are as pathetic as this movie trailer you created. #LARPing #AllFlashNoSubstance” / X

(4) Axiomatic Enemy of the State on X: “The only person in this government who actually believed in individualism was run out of Congress by a lobbying group of a foreign nation” / X

(4) Winston Smith on X: “@WhiteHouse Fixed it for you https://t.co/8zqNt8TmER” / X

(4) The White House on X: “Since 1776 https://t.co/TntJ5pq8l7” / X

(4) FBI Director Kash Patel on X: “Happy 250th birthday to the greatest country the world has ever known! 🇺🇸 The greatness of the United States is a testament to the grit, determination, and spirit of the American people—and we’re just getting started. Here’s to the next 250 years, America! – DKP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WdneyrTYqj” / X

(4) evan loves worf on X: “Lmao the books just say shit like “library” and “arts” on them https://t.co/22yWpSEICI” / X

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(4) Anonymous on X: “This is why people built guillotines. GOP Rep. Troy Nehls, when asked about 60% of Americans struggling with affordability: “Affordability? What are you talking about?... I’m gonna get me a couple of big lobster tails. I’m gonna get me some nice rib eyes... Maybe the 60% of https://t.co/zTpdEsA6qK” / X

(4) Aaron Rupar on X: “TRUMP: Who has a 401k? CROWD: *three people clap* TRUMP: Big percentage of the audience https://t.co/kE1lQpfD0Z” / X

(5) Owen Shroyer on X: “Trump tells the media it’s ok he’s made billions as President because everyone is. Have your billions come in? How about even a DOGE check? No?” / X

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Trump made more than $1 billion from his cryptocurrencies. Many who invested in them weren’t so lucky.

(5) Glenn Greenwald on X: “The magnitude of Trump’s personal corruption and the monetizing of the presidency by him and his family have no precedent in US history. It takes a total peasant mentality, or some weird cultish devotion, to defend or excuse this, especially if you objected to corrupt Biden” / X

(5) Kalshi on X: “JUST IN: Trump’s investment accounts reportedly made 300+ stock purchases one day before he paused tariffs, per NBC” / X

Donald Trump registró su marca de productos de hogar en Venezuela - Infobae

(5) Aaron Rupar on X: “days after a disclosure revealed he’s raked in billions from the presidency, Trump has the gall on CNBC to boast that “I’m the only president that’s ever given up my salary” https://t.co/sFaf7M2js8” / X

(5) Blue Georgia on X: “Joe Kernen: The amount of money you made in crypto, it was an outsized number. Do you know about the crypto ventures? Trump: I could know about it. There’s nothing illegal. Kernen: Title 18, Section 208. Trump: I don’t even know that. https://t.co/ZZzn3QZV78” / X

(5) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump: “Almost anything my kids do -- if they buy a truck -- they have inside information” https://t.co/hHSFhqYAcl” / X

(5) The Tennessee Holler on X: “👀 FOX (!) On Trump’s Obscene $2 BILLION+ Self-Dealing: “We’re seeing a lot of the MAGA base turning on the president with this. They’re saying ‘Look— he really doesn’t care about us. He’s getting richer, I’m getting poorer.” https://t.co/GrfUc5wyo4” / X

(5) Edward Dowd on X: “Trump Meme Coin. Down 99.99%. https://t.co/V0BRgLCRFG” / X

(5) ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 on X: “Trump made over $1 Billion on his crypto while his investors suffered a net loss over $2 Billion. He destroys everything he touches. https://t.co/NU5d3Z46zE” / X

(5) Chris Brunet on X: “If you invested $1 million dollars in $MELANIA on the day it launched, today you would have about $8,000 https://t.co/nxLMh1XYE5” / X

(5) Lee Roach on X: “You can track Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades on X. But once you start tracking Donald Trump’s that’s a no no. What’s up with this @nikitabier. https://t.co/bbdu1RXRTF” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Are we still pretending this is a free speech platform?” / X

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(5) Mr Links🧐👇 on X: “@TLAVagabond there are a bunch of them at hhs that did not do it either https://t.co/hU67ML7xCN” / X

(5) Aaron Rupar on X: “Trump: “Intel came in. They had a problem. I said, ‘I can solve your problem, but I want 10% of the company’ ... somebody said that’s not very American. I said, ‘No, I think it’s very American, actually.’ And I’ve done that with other deals.” https://t.co/zkUnX1oJ29” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Oh ffs. If you’re not calling this out you’re either blind or dishonest.” / X

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(5) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: President Trump says Freedom Fuel Network is lowering gas prices at 25 gas stations in the northeast US on July 3rd and “others should follow.” https://t.co/mw9xvioZyT” / X

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(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is what I think Nancy’s intentions are with her oddly timed post. Not suggesting it is an unimportant topic, only that she is lurching into it to divide & distract. Driving us back to wedge issues at a moment when Americans are seeing their true enemy. #DivideAndConquer https://t.co/wK6aZwKBQG” / X

(5) Speaker Mike Johnson on X: “We’re no longer in a battle just between Republicans and Democrats. It is now a sharp CONTRAST between people who LOVE our country and its founding principles — and those who want to tear America down! We are ready for this fight!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/09BrqvvgPn” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@JesseBWatters @karolineleavitt https://t.co/hgopnfXBEq” / X

(5) kamikaze on X: “@ENERGY So, after deleting the whole recommendation from your website. Unserious administration. https://t.co/56blykK49g” / X

Home Cooling Systems | Department of Energy

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@D_V_8_R Indeed. But if laughing at the insanity of it all is what helps me continue to fight it and call it out, how is that a bad thing? Certainly adds more than your snarky comment.” / X

(5) Rep. Nancy Mace on X: “Will the A/C be set to 78° at Taylor Swift’s wedding, @NYCMayor? https://t.co/beBQtVNy2y” / X

(5) Alex Cole on X: “Look at this damn hypocrite! https://t.co/SQcaRVYDwH” / X

(5) jordan on X: “Quick question who was president in 2019? https://t.co/wpNXzy2nEm” / X

(5) evan loves worf on X: “Oh fuck Trump is a commie https://t.co/JJs0CErL9d” / X

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(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I know a lot of pushback on this comes from the concern that he’s not genuine, but I believe Americans should be able to collectively agree by now that even if he has the best of intentions, that another party in the same broken system only perpetuates the same broken system.” / X

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(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Hegseth appoints Marc Andreessen to the “Defense Policy Board.” Technocracy is rolling out before our eyes and far too many can’t stop fighting over manufactured nonsense long enough to do anything about it. https://t.co/H5B69Pz0yf #Detachment201 https://t.co/f7F9M5E7WD” / X

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(5) Orwell Day on X: “Americans are declaring war on Flock mass surveillance cameras! https://t.co/vbjiwFi8Dv” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “RT @TheTNHoller: “Get your hands off her!” A MASSACHUSETTS crowd yells at a cop who grabs a 14 year-old girl speaking out about data cente…” / X

(5) Jason Bassler on X: “8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall: 1. Demand An Audit Most cities never independently audit whether Flock cameras in town actually reduce crime. Ask your city council to show evidence that these cameras reduced violent crime. Make them prove it. They usually can’t.” / X

(5) Reclaim The Net on X: “The House just passed the KIDS Act, 267 to 117. To “protect kids,” platforms would make everyone verify their age by handing over a government ID or getting their face scanned. It’s in the Senate now. We have a few tools to help people push back... https://t.co/eJqdy89hFl” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “If only we could get beyond the partisanship, maybe we could actually stop this, BEFORE it is in place. Every day it is more and more clear that their agenda is exactly what we feared.” / X

Clearview AI FedRAMP bid could ease federal procurement of facial recognition | Biometric Update

(6) Whitney Webb on X: “Johnson, an “alt-right” personality, is reportedly the co-founder of ClearView AI, the Thiel-backed venture that scrapped Facebook and other sites for all your pictures to make one of the biggest facial recognition databases in the world. The company openly brags about IDing” / X

Exposing the secretive company at the forefront of facial recognition technology : NPR

How ICE already knows who Minneapolis protesters are

(6) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: “Last year @ICEgov said a man tried to murder a female ICE officer while she was trying to arrest him. They swore under oath he grabbed her by the neck and choked her. He was even indicted for attempted murder. Problem is, it never happened! Bystander video unraveled the lie. https://t.co/nw4KMtkAqc” / X

(8) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Palantir CEO Alex Karp admits that nobody is a bigger tool for the Israeli government than he is, and he believes Israel is “on the side of good.” He says that, in private, he is Israel’s biggest critic but cannot reveal those criticisms to the public. “I am the most publicly https://t.co/Glz6BfLx3C” / X

(8) The Last American Vagabond on X: “”Smart wall” = control grid. https://t.co/wMvHnezoBr” / X

(8) Reclaim The Net on X: “Democrats have chosen the global digital ID agenda as a keystone of their 2028 campaign. Project 2029’s “Kids Over Clicks” plan: ban under-16s, force age verification, gut Section 230. It’s all sold as child protection. The reality is: passports, face scans, and government ID” / X

(8) Donald J. Trump on X: “https://t.co/dVllGyDiPs” / X

(8) Truthstream Media on X: ““Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favor.” https://t.co/EEH9L1TDTU” / X

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(8) Whitney Webb on X: “We’ve been quiet recently because Mark Goodwin and I have been working to write the most comprehensive investigation into Polymarket’s origins and ambitions to date. We found that Polymarket’s “official” origin story, that Shayne Coplan founded the company alone in 2020 and then” / X

The Secret History of Polymarket - Part 1

(8) IanMalcolm84 on X: “Does it concern you that the “Head of Product” of X, discounts the analytical efforts of @_whitneywebb and refers to well documented, well supported critical thinking as “a mental illness”? https://t.co/Q2xf8EPOA5” / X

(8) ᵀᴿᴵᴸᴸᴵᴼᴺ on X: “Conflict of interest @nikitabier? Tell us what you think you know about Polymarket, like why is a gambling platform so heavily pushed on X users’ timelines since Trump took office and all charges disappeared? Or, is it bc grok is bidirectionally integrated with PolyMarket? Are https://t.co/QfmOHvWCN4” / X

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(8) Seyed Abbas Araghchi on X: “The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see. POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response. https://t.co/VrKa259gYd” / X

(8) The Hormuz Report on X: “BREAKING: Marine traffic, Kpler’s verified data directly contradicts Trump administration’s claims that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have surpassed 10 million barrels per day. According to maritime tracking firm Kpler, there were 34, 48, and 38 vessel crossings over https://t.co/tNfJzdI57j” / X

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

Trump Hails ‘Denuking of Iran,’ Claims Tehran Has Agreed to All U.S. Demands - Israel Security

(8) ☀️👀 on X: “here’s JD Vance on Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire network yesterday just casually admitting that the whole purpose of the fake “ceasefire” with Iran is to restock oil and mineral supplies so they can restart the war for Israel again https://t.co/JDuFPjhWkd” / X

(8) Matthew Petti 👨‍🎓 on X: “Israeli fighters jets literally invaded Iranian airspace to kill the negotiators *during their talks with JD Vance* per the NY Times https://t.co/nRr0rLA8uT” / X

U.S. Officials Believed Israel Was Plotting to Kill Iranian Negotiators - The New York Times

Iran announces deal with Oman to ‘manage’ Strait of Hormuz traffic

(8) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “America is the Great Satan” / X

(8) MenchOsint on X: “The Israeli Army was deployed to Venezuela.” / X

(20) Ron Paul on X: “To be fair, Republicans believe in Socialism too. The military empire is a Socialist scheme. The Fed is Socialism of the money supply. Republicans won’t touch the Ponzi Social Security or Medicare schemes. It’s all falling apart either way, whether they name it or not. https://t.co/OJ16ecNGXg” / X

(20) Ron Paul on X: “Perhaps searching for a new distraction, President Trump has singled out “communism” as the biggest threat that we face in the US. Yet where are the communists? Where is Lenin? Stalin? Could it be that there is a greater threat to our liberty and way of life than communism?” / X

Cory Huges Interview - Was Israel Behind The Assassination Of JFK?

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza

‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza

Pronomos Capital & The Rapid Transition To A Techno-Feudal State

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