The corporate media was filled with wall to wall coverage of fights that broke out in Amsterdam this Thursday night, ignoring all the relevant content and concocting a story that presented events as an antisemitic pogrom. Western leaders lined up to condemn the alleged antisemitic attacks, which amount to a complete inversion of reality and tantamount to a hoax.

While the corporate news media would have you believe that innocent Israeli football (soccer) fans were subjected to unprovoked "antisemitic" attacks on the streets of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the facts paint a rather different picture. Not only is there no evidence of antisemitism as a motivating factor behind the violent incidents that occurred, but the Israeli football fans were actually the first ones to attack and were motivated by anti-Arab racism.

It all started when Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv football team were set to play a Dutch team, Ajax. In order to support their sports team, thousands of diehard Israeli fan flew out to Amsterdam in order to watch the game. However, these Israelis were far from peaceful. While they headed to the stadium, as well as after the game was finished, they were filmed chanted "death to Arabs" and "there are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left".

Before the beginning of the football match, which the Israeli team lost 5-0, the Tel Aviv Maccabi fans refused to honor a moment of silence for the victims of the catastrophic floods in Valencia, Spain, instead cheering and then allegedly setting off fireworks. After the game, the Israeli football hooligans took to the streets of central Amsterdam and faced off with the Dutch police. Israelis attacked Dutch people and Dutch-Arabs, as eyewitnesses testified that the hooligans were looking for a fight.

A Dutch teenage journalist has gone viral after his coverage of the clashes in Amsterdam for the page "Bender" has gained critical acclaim.

He documents the Maccabi Tel Aviv hooligans carrying wooden planks and poles, running in packs across this city earlier this week.

He also… pic.twitter.com/tRyLGa1wEP — Walid Mahmoud 🇵🇸 (@walidmahmodrouk) November 9, 2024

In fact, they even attacked a Moroccan taxi-driver, before they continued on to tear down Palestinian flags from private property in the city. As documented by a 14-year-old Dutch reporter -- who probably did the best job at covering the events that transpired that day -- Israeli football hooligans also chased down bystanders with wooden planks, metal pipes and rocks. In addition to this, some of the Israeli hooligans were allegedly soldiers, prompting Tel Aviv to ban military personnel from traveling to the Netherlands, while it was reported in Israel's own media that Mossad Agents were amongst the football hooligans for protection.

All that is mentioned above is backed up by extensive video evidence, yet even when the corporate media mentions some of what was noted above, they still frame the events as if Israelis were randomly attacked. Going a step further, the Western media and governments claim that antisemitism was the motivating factor without any evidence whatsoever of the violence being related to hatred of Jewish people.

Evidently, what happened in response to the racist chants, destruction of property, and violent attacks carried out by the Israeli fans, was what we have seen plastered over social and broadcast media. Beginning with a pro-Palestine counter protest, groups of young men -- primarily Moroccan's and Tunisians -- decided to confront the Israeli hooligans, chase them down and beat them up. The videos shared across social media feature Israeli men being knocked unconscious, running away, crying, screaming, offering to pay money to the young men who attacked them, before being told say "free Palestine".

In one of the exchanges, one man says "this is for the children mother****er" while standing over an Israeli who is cowering on the floor, while another featured a man screaming "now you know how it feels" after yelling about Gaza. Almost every video of the young men beating up Israelis also contained statements about Palestine and Israel's ongoing genocide, not a single video had any cursing of Jews or Jewish identity, in either Arabic or English.

After hours of Israelis being beaten up, the Israeli government declared it was sending two civilian airliners with medical supplies and an evacuation team, so that they could rescue their citizens. A total of 5 Israelis were hospitalised, while dozens were said to have been injured, prompting the Dutch authorities to arrest over 60 people connected with the violence.

Yet when the Amsterdam police commissioner spoke publicly about the issue, he accurately depicted the events as being preceded by Israelis attacking property and making provocative chants. He even noted that the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters had lit a taxi on fire.

So, we are not crazy, Amsterdam police confirms that we were right ⁦⁦@GayatriGalloway⁩ pic.twitter.com/ALlTLQNjKS — Arnold August (@Arnold_August) November 9, 2024

In addition to all of this, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters are well known for their fascist and openly racist views, on top of their violent tendencies. As an example, in 2014 the Israeli club hired an Arab-Israeli player called Mahran Radi, triggering the team's own supporters to berate the player every single game and chant "We don't want Arabs at Maccabi!" and "Radi is dead." The Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters also proceeded to write these chants in graffiti around the city and stadium. The harassment occurred until Mahran Radi was forced to leave the team, which has never hired an Arab player since.

The team, along with 'Beitar Jerusalem', are known to have pro-Netanyahu fascist hooligans as there supporters and they do not hide it, which is why "death to Arabs" and other lines inciting genocide in Gaza are part of the teams' popular songs and chants.

Making things even more clear, after being evacuated the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans arrived back in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport and instantly began to chant the following:

"Ole ole, ole ole ole. Let the IDF win & f**k the Arabs. Ole ole, ole ole ole. Why is school out in Gaza? There are no children left there!”

Yet CNN reported the events in Amsterdam as "Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans", while US President Joe Biden stated that "The Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted." Just about every single Western leader also followed suit, labelling the events in Amsterdam as "antisemitics attacks" and even claiming that a "pogrom" occurred.

Despite all the evidence pointing to the fact that the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans started the violence, committed a litany of racist hate crimes, openly advocated for genocide, and destroyed private property, which led to a group of primarily Arab-Dutch citizens violently confronting them in reaction, the media and Western governments decided to claim that some kind of Nazi anti-Jewish pogrom had occurred. This narrative also ignores the Netherlands-based Anti Zionist Jewish Collective, 'Erev Rav', condemning the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters too:

Netherlands-based Anti Zionist Jewish Collective Erev Rav condemn violent actions of Maccabi fans, the one-sided media coverage, & the selective policing by Dutch police. They cancel Kristelnacht commemoration, in part due to presence of Zionist Israelis with violent intentions pic.twitter.com/pIsMZmJnvF — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) November 9, 2024

Furthermore, one of the videos spread on social media with the claim that it featured an "antisemitic attack" by a group of men, was exposed by the woman who originally took the video herself, stating the following underneath a now deleted post that was dishonestly misrepresenting her video:

"I am the creator of this video. 1. you are spreading fake news, this is a group of Maccabi supporters starting a fight and beating one Dutch man. 2. delete this content, I didn’t gave you permission."[Sic]

I am the creator of this video. 1. you are spreading fake news, this is a group of Maccabi supporters starting a fight and beating one Dutch man.

2. delete this content, I didn’t gave you permission. — iAnnet 🦋 (@iAnnetnl) November 8, 2024

The BBC didn't bother to fact check this however and actually used a snapshot of this video, that actually showed the Israeli football hooligans committing violence, using it to depict the so-called "antisemitic" attacks that night.

The truth is this, Israeli racists travelled to a foreign city and committed arson, theft, property damage, racist hate crimes, incited genocide, disrespected Spanish flood victims, burned Dutch and Palestinian flags, and attacked taxi drivers and random civilians. Then, in retaliation for their own actions, they gotten beaten up and ran away in fear like cowards, screaming, and crying, and were brutally taught a lesson. Yes, what happened was assault by any legal definition, and outrage at the violent and insulting actions of these Israeli fans certainly played the primary motivating role, but there is simply zero evidence that what happened was motivated by hatred of Jews.

However, the truth does not matter to the Western corporate media or politicians, they are all Zionist propagandists and mouthpieces that are paid to endorse an ongoing genocide. Every single day in Lebanon and Gaza there are civilians being massacred, yet football hooligan violence has triggered more condemnation and outrage, while receiving more news coverage, than innocent civilians being murdered on a daily basis with the full complicity of the same politicians who are "outraged" that racist football hooligans asked for a fight, before being humiliated and beaten up.