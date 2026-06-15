Israel’s Election Manipulation Ignored, Over $1B To Pfizer For New COVID Shots & Trump’s Iran Lies

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/13/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Hungary Becomes First European Nation To Ban Rothschild Banks

US State Department Admits Plans To Meddle In Hungary’s Democracy

The Pro-War Network Behind Hungary’s New Foreign Minister: Anita Orbán’s Deep U.S. Ties - The Last American Vagabond

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(21) Reclaim The Net on X: “The White House will reportedly block states from making their own AI laws and, in exchange, it’s indirectly backing a national age verification push. So to post online you’d upload a government ID or do a face scan through the Kids Online Safety Act and the NO FAKES Act...” / X

Trump Moves to Deeply Censor the Entire Internet

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(21) Rapid Response 47 on X: “Q: There’s a crazy socialist running for mayor of Washington, D.C. What if she wins? @POTUS: “I wouldn’t like it — and maybe we take back Washington, run it on the federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not going to lose our businesses.” https://t.co/XDG1977D2W” / X

(21) 7News DC on X: “President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to “take back Washington” if Janeese Lewis George won the D.C. Mayoral race. Lewis George, a democratic socialist who is leading the race, told 7News in a statement that the threat is an “attack on democracy itself.” #wjla https://t.co/u62Jj3XF1B” / X

STUDY: National Guard deployed to DC had no effect on violent crime – NBC4 Washington

District of Columbia | Violent Crime in D.C. Hits 30 Year Low | United States Department of Justice

Safe & Clean - The City of Memphis

Memphis Crime Drops to Historic 25-Year Low Across Major Categories - Memphis Police Department

REVEALED: Deputy Director of ICE was sent by the ADL for training with the Israeli military - JVP

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New NDAA (Further) Integrates US and Israeli Militaries & The Ongoing Axios/Iran War Deception

Israeli Firm BlackCore Suspected of Meddling in NYC, Scotland Elections, French Official Says - National Security & Cyber

Israeli Company Caught Manipulating At Least 33 Elections, Red Cross Caught & Is There More To Ohio?

The Israeli Election Interference and Psychological Operation Industrial Complex

(21) GenXGirl on X: “What a rare find thanks to @ifamericansknew In response to a Zionist claiming only Muslims commit terrorism, CNN reports on air, between 1980-1985, there were 18 terrorist attacks committed by Jews, 15 of them were by members of the Jewish Defense League. Today, Bari Weiss is https://t.co/0g9vdoPJHe” / X

Trump’s DOJ approves Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, as potential state lawsuits loom | CNN Business

(21) Brian Tashman on X: “Very sad. Israelis ran a fake charity purportedly to help children in Gaza that served as “a honeypot: a decoy built to attract people who wanted to help – in this case, by aiding Palestinians – and to take donors’ money, their personal data or both.” https://t.co/EwOu4sRC19” / X

Revealed: An Anti-left Influence Op in France Leads to Tel Aviv - National Security & Cyber

AI-Generated Deepfake Ads Target Kentucky GOP Candidates in Defamatory Political Attacks - OECD.AI

Massie race breaks spending record as pro-Israel groups target Trump critic | US Midterm Elections 2026 News | Al Jazeera

The Fake Gaza Charity Linked to the Anti-left Disinformation Campaign in France - National Security & Cyber

(21) Ambassador Mike Huckabee on X: “This is why Jews say “Never again.”” / X

Home | AI or Not

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(21) Thomas Massie on X: “Republicans are in charge because we promised: to Make America Healthy Again. to start No New Wars, to put people above corporations, to put America above foreign countries, to release the Epstein files, to not spy on citizens, to eliminate fraud, what the hell happened?!” / X

(21) Agorist Nexus (Brandon) on X: “https://t.co/WiZrKPNMi1” / X

(21) Jamison Daniel on X: “MAGA-influencer Riley Gaines being told/paid by Patriot Mobile handlers what her “sincerely held” beliefs are in leaked video. Mar-A-Lago Face is a phenomenon that needs to be studied academically. https://t.co/IvdBNAdzqc” / X

(21) Clint Russell on X: “Elon...OUT MTG...OUT Tulsi...OUT Massie...OUT RFK Jr...soon to be OUT The entire coalition was a lie. An elaborate mirage to skinsuit neocons as MAGA. If you haven’t figured out that you got played by now you simply never will.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Seriously man? @LibertyLockPod https://t.co/V6yah9IDIv” / X

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(21) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: “Everyone thinks Kennedy is secretly on our side. Proof he’s not. ⬇️” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “We told you this was still happening from the very beginning of this administration. They are also leaning into the self-amplifying shots: https://t.co/u0DUYNfwVb” / X

SAM.gov

SAM.gov

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

(20+) Video | Facebook

BRAVECTO® QUANTUM (fluralaner for extended-release injectable suspension)

Bravecto Quantum: Insight from a dermatologist - AAHA

Is Bravecto Safe for Pregnant Dogs? A Careful Look at Fluralaner in Br – HERO Veterinary

FDA approves first long-acting flea and tick treatment for dogs | FDA

SPC_2808659.PDF

New Study Shows Common Insecticide Is Killing Bee Sperm

Obligatory Pesticide Spraying In NYC, GM Mosquitoes & Flying Vaccinators - Are They All Connected?

(21) Secretary Kennedy on X: “Today, I signed a targeted PREP Act declaration to support the development and deployment of medical countermeasures related to Andes virus, which can cause the deadly respiratory illness Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. This action helps remove barriers to research and response” / X

Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism

The Pentagon Quietly Delayed PFAS Cleanup Across Nearly 200 Military Sites - NOTUS — News of the United States

Causes of Infertility: New Study Points to PFAS, or ‘Forever Chemicals’

Federal Court Overturns Historic Fluoride Ruling as Trump Admin Fights to Keep Fluoride in the Water

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(21) Andrew Kolvet on X: “Fauci lied. People died. This is why Fauci was given a “full and unconditional” pardon by Biden’s autopen. An absolute travesty.” / X

Israeli Citizen Charged In The Las Vegas “Biolab” Case As Fort Detrick Investigates Sabotage

Israeli Biolab Update, 13 US Bases “All But Uninhabitable” After Strikes & Trump’s Faux Negotiation

(21) Kirill Dmitriev on X: “Biden’s 40 biolabs in Ukraine finally disclosed by the US.” / X

FACT SHEET: The Department of Defense’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program - Biological Threat Reduction Program Activities in Ukraine

Feds lift gain-of-function research pause, offer guidance | CIDRAP

Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence - The Intercept

RePORT ⟩ RePORTER

Human-animal interactions and bat coronavirus spillover potential among rural residents in Southern China - PMC

Baric CV 2001

RePORT ⟩ RePORTER

RePORT ⟩ RePORTER

(21) 🍞🎪 on X: “The EO Trump signed does not even come close to banning Gain of Function research .. It bans funds going to China but it specifically says GOF will continue in the U.S. with vague promises about increased safety https://t.co/dOacC3Gkgf” / X

Gain-Of-Function Head Fake, Epstein List Lie & The New Supercharged Biometric Surveillance Database

Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research – The White House

(21) Svetlana Lokhova on X: “Both Fauci and Hunter Biden were involved with the biolabs in Ukraine Both Fauci and Hunter Biden were pardoned by Biden from 2014 2014 is the year of the illegal coup in Ukraine organized by Obama/Biden/Nuland/Brennan https://t.co/u5aaiM4NTr” / X

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US Illegally Targets Water Infrastructure In Iran & Trump Lies About An Iran Deal (Again)

(21) Clay Travis on X: “Senior administration official just now briefing on Iran: the minute Iran agreement is signed the strait of Hormuz will be 100% open with zero tolling or restrictions. Iran has also agreed its nuclear material will be removed & destroyed. Expectation is deal will be signed soon.” / X

(21) Aaron Day on X: “@JesseBWatters Sure, retard. https://t.co/wl2tE6QJ8j” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “None of their “demands” will be met.” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “This is completely false. All reports claiming a deal has been reached, including Trump’s claims yesterday are market manipulation ahead of today’s SpaceX IPO. Iran has explicitly rejected that any deal has been finalized.” / X

(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “As I mentioned, UAE CONFIRMS the $3 Billion transfer flight to Iran was FAKE NEWS Stop listening to IDIOTS posting for clicks. https://t.co/vdYjIeeikU” / X

(21) Martin Kelly on X: “State-owned Mehr News Agency: “New details of a 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States have been released by a source close to the Iranian negotiating team. The details of this draft are as follows: 1. Immediate and permanent” / X

(21) The White House on X: “”The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing...” - President Donald J. Trump https://t.co/y9qA9rXOCQ” / X

(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “Trump Crashing Out Over Leaked MoU Terms 1) I believe the leak was real now 2) He wants a secret deal so he can play it as a win. 3) Trump, who bombed Iran TWICE mid-negotiations talking about good faith negotiations is hilarious. Expect more crash outs in the coming hours. https://t.co/JPmg5m3pwd” / X

(21) Trita Parsi on X: “These two, almost simultaneous, tweets should be read together in order to better understand what is going on... https://t.co/8hT0UOwZ37” / X

(21) Drop Site on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape says “we’re about to enter the period of maximum leverage for Iran.” He told CNN that as global oil inventories hit a projected “cliff” in late July and early August, Tehran’s bargaining power will surge. “Why would it https://t.co/7SKPveVX8a” / X

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(21) GenXGirl on X: “Jeremy Scahill from @DropSiteNews tells @BreakingPointsN that the Iranian negotiation team added senior psychologists to review draft communications to Trump because they legitimately believe Trump is suffering from mental illness. Other countries are also concerned. Watch https://t.co/VOsNXFDeNl” / X

(21) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 FM Araghchi announces the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be run as before: “The entire strait lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman — no international waters lie between them. For years this waterway has been open to all ships, with security, safe passage, https://t.co/uLyZ5cRxrL” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Anyone paying attention has known this since April. And yet Trump keeps lying (or getting lied to). Anyone jumping to report as absolute fact whatever Trump says is obviously someone you should take seriously. https://t.co/NXsmfbMxoO” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran rejects Trump’s plan of a weekend deal-signing ceremony with Vance, saying any plan about signing in Geneva, Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a “mistaken understanding of US proposals and wishes,” due to the absence of a final deal, per Fars.” / X

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An Iran peace deal is closer than ever as Pakistan says signing is near | AP News

Breaking News App

Breaking News App

(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 U.S. and Iran Deal Gets Signed TOMORROW Remember when he was asking for UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER 🤣 1) Iran gets to KEEP the Uranium, it will get downblened. The SAME THING that was in the deal BEFORE the war that Kushner and Witkoff lied about 2) The Hormuz will open, but https://t.co/a9jpGJ5cJK” / X

(21) Justin Amash on X: “This is like how Trump called NAFTA “the worst Trade Deal ever made,” rebranded it as USMCA, and then called it “the best and most important trade deal ever made.” https://t.co/5qKhxW3zp1” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Didn’t Trump just tell us that the Strait of Hormuz “remains open”? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/D5leY5Lewr https://t.co/QZEUIsLFp3” / X

(21) MenchOsint on X: “Fun fact: CENTCOM lied again. https://t.co/yJr4EYxeQG” / X

(21) Aaron Maté on X: “In April 2018, the month Mike Pompeo became Secretary of State, his own State Department published a report certifying that “Iran continued to fulfill its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).” Is he calling that State Dept. paper” / X

(21) The Hormuz Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran directly rejects Trump’s new claim of a deal being signed tomorrow, saying the insistence on signing the deal on specifically Sunday is engineered around his own birthday, calling it a “propaganda event” that Trump is trying to turn into a unilateral “symbolic” / X

The memorandum of understanding with Iran is not the end of the story

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(21) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran BURIED The Uranium and MINED The Entrances CNN reports Iran deliberately COLLAPSED the tunnels and RIGGED the entrances with explosives around its enriched uranium, making it nearly impossible to reach. Trump spent weeks naming the stockpile as a target on live https://t.co/ZXwGS96eNr” / X

(21) Suzie rizzio on X: “Everyone needs to read this! This was a document in the Epstein files which tells you everything that Trump was going to end up doing.This was from the Aspen Strategy group and it was between 2008-2013. https://t.co/4bSqzWmgLs” / X

EFTA01146862.pdf

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(21) Wyatt Reed on X: “BREAKING: Israel has responded to reports of a US/Iran deal by threatening to bomb 3 Lebanese towns over 50km from the border https://t.co/c3GGQNAj6l” / X

(21) Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: “But let’s focus on the World Cup.” / X

(21) Ryan Grim on X: “Latest from Gaza:” / X

(21) Zoldyck on X: “This is what a holocaust looks like.” / X

(21) ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz on X: “נשיא ארה”ב מוביל בימים אלה להסכם עם איראן מתוך ראיית האינטרסים האמריקאים, ובהם גם האינטרס המשותף עם ישראל - למנוע מאיראן נשק גרעיני - ואנו מצפים שיעמוד על העיקרון הזה ועקרונות נוספים בתחום הטילים ושלוחי הטרור. ביחד הנחתנו על איראן מכות קשות שהסיגו את יכולותיה שנים רבות לאחור.” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Burgum: “President Trump won the war militarily. Then he won the war economically ... diplomatically, militarily, economically -- three ways to win a war. Trump won all three of them.” https://t.co/86bO9XUYpz” / X

The Cradle on X: “US military begins construction of ‘huge base’ outside Gaza to oversee Trump’s colonization plan https://t.co/IbA0WIzJtb” / X

Revealed: the hacking and disinformation team meddling in elections | Technology | The Guardian

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COMIRNATY® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Adults 65 and Older and Individuals Ages 5 through 64 at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 | Pfizer

Peace ‘within reach’ as Iran agrees no nuclear material stockpile: Oman FM | Military News | Al Jazeera

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