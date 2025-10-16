Recent revelations regarding a covert Israeli influence operation, seeking to help replace the current Iranian government with a corrupt Monarchy, have received almost no coverage in the Western media. This is because the story begins to unravel a web of media agencies and even terrorist networks (funded by the Israeli and Western tax payer) in a desperate attempt to stir civil war in Iran.

Israel’s Haaretz News recently unravelled and exposed an online campaign, pushing fake support for a man named Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s deposed dictator, the Shah. According to the report, the dictator’s son received the title of “Crown Prince of Iran” from his Israeli handlers during his first official visit to Israel in 2023.

From that point on, Pahlavi would be referred to by this name during interviews across Western corporate media, including on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show; where the son of the deposed Shah regurgitated Israeli talking points about Iran, including that it “is the Godfather of terrorism”. Not only is the title of “Crown Prince” invalid, as Pahlavi holds no power, but it also directly contradicts his own sales pitch to the Iranian people, which is that he seeks to bring democracy to Tehran. A hereditary monarchy and democracy are diametrically opposing systems of governance.

According to the Haaretz report “a large-scale digital influence campaign in Persian” was launched in order to bolster the image of the Shah’s son and push the false idea that he possesses popular support. This project was “operated out of Israel and funded by a private entity that receives government support.” It involved thousands of fake accounts, claiming to be Persians living inside Iran.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has taken to blaming the predominance of pro-Palestinian sentiment online on the use of bots and fake accounts. While this alone would constitute a major foreign influence campaign, for which the Israeli Premier has produced no evidence or even named the alleged perpetrators, what Israel has been behind in the case of Iran is a much broader scheme.

Back in June, when Israel launched its unprovoked attacks against Iran, a clear violation of the United Nation’s Charter, the Shah’s son was immediately weaponized and began making a series of videos in which he called for a revolution and street protests against the government in Tehran. Yet no such demonstrations ever happened. Instead, the opposite was the case, as countless Iranians rallied behind the flag of their nation and against Israel’s war of aggression against them.

Day after day, the so-called “Crown Prince” put out more strongly worded videos in a desperate attempt to trigger some kind of civil unrest, yet he proved himself irrelevant, even amongst Iranians opposed to their government. Ultimately, the attempt to stir civil unrest represented a major miscalculation that was even noted by prominent US-backed Iranian opposition figure, Masih Alinejad, at the time.

Netanyahu himself, who had announced the attack on the Islamic Republic as “Operation Rising Lion”, symbolically named to represent old flag of Iran under the Shah. This flag is used by the Iranian opposition. The Israeli Prime Minister even called upon the people of Iran to “stand up and make your voice heard” before pumping his fist and chanting “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

The Woman, Life, Freedom slogan was manufactured by the Iranian opposition during the 2022 civil unrest inside Iran, following the death of a woman named Mahsa Amini in police custody. Although the Iranian opposition initially claimed she was beaten to death, CCTV footage later showed that Amini had collapsed while in a court room and died suddenly. The Iranian government claims that this was due to a pre-existing health condition, which they presented evidence for, while the opposition claimed that she was previously beaten and collapse later due to her wounds.

Whatever the truth of how Mahsa Amini died, she was indeed arrested by a group called the ‘Morality Police’, due to apparent refusal to properly wear the hijab, which is mandatory in the country, although was not roundly enforced. Iran has since gotten rid of the Morality Police.

Although the Iranian opposition claimed that the uprising was non-violent, it resulted in the murder of dozens of police officers and included attacks on military and government sites. As tensions escalated, Iranian security forces were deployed to combat the uprising. It was during this period, according to the recent Haaretz expose, that Israel’s social media scheme -- of creating fake accounts to boost the son of the Shah -- began.

In February of 2023, the Shah’s son, labelled the only “Prince of Iran” by some opposition supporters at the time, teamed up with seven other leading Iranian opposition figures, like Masih Alinejad, for a pro-regime change conference at Georgetown University.

These pro-Israeli regime change figure heads do appear to have audiences amongst segments of the Iranian diaspora, but lack the significant support inside Iran that they need in order to achieve their goal of re-installing the tyrannical dictatorship of Iranian Monarchy. This is where the social media strategy comes in; through using fake accounts, it gives the impression that there is a significant base of support for their project and enables them to boost the reach of anti-Iranian government posts. These posts include the deliberate spread of fake videos and hoaxes that are designed to cause civil unrest in Iran.

Israeli And Western Media Influence Goes Deeper

Beyond online conspiracies, the Iranian people are also subjected to a mainstream media propaganda campaign that shapes their perception of the Iranian State. Especially amongst the Iranian diaspora, the most popular broadcast media outlets are Voice of America Persian, BBC Persian, and Iran International.

The first two are overtly funded by both the American and British governments. Iran International on the other hand, did receive financing from Saudi Arabia, but since Riyadh and Tehran reached a diplomatic rapprochement the agency is accused of now being funded by Israel, or rather Zionists who fund the network on its behalf.

Together, these media outlets (fair to characterize them as anti-Iranian government propaganda outlets) do manage to influence the minds of many Farsi speakers and routinely push fact-free narratives that help stir tensions inside of Iran. For example, during the Israeli attack on Iran, these media outlets were reporting as if the Iranian government was on the verge of collapse, similar to how they did back during the 2022 and 2019 bouts of civil unrest.

It should be of note that if you are a British or American taxpayer, your money is actively being spent on anti-Iran regime change propaganda, and has been for some time. So, although your country may not be directly at war with Tehran, you are still financing operations aimed at destabilizing Iran, which then directly effects the lives of average Iranian people.

Then there are groups like the Mujahideen E-Khalq (MEK) organization, to which the US and Israel provide support, who still have active militant elements present inside Iran. This organization in particular is responsible for bombing attacks that murdered thousands of civilians inside Iran, while it also sided with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War. Despite being long recognized as a terrorist group across much of the Western World, the MEK signed an agreement with the US in 2003, during the invasion of Iraq, which would lead to the group relocating its headquarters to Albania.

Remember that time when Rudy Giuliani celebrated the starvation of Iranian civilians at an MEK rally? This will become even more relevant in the near future. #MEK #Zionism #Israel #MIGA https://t.co/eO4vgEO8iT pic.twitter.com/AyUbOMjaeS — The Last American Vagabond (@TLAVagabond) October 16, 2025

Today, the organization is widely accepted as a cult type movement and is openly promoted by American members of congress and senators. One such US official who has been a vocal supporter of the MEK’s ambitions, and even spoken at events organized by the formerly designated terrorist organization, is current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In 2020 he even declared at an MEK conference that “this battle, your battle, our battle, is not simply to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, not simply to keep Iran from continuing to sponsor terrorism—this is all very important—the real battle is to give Iran back to the Iranian people, so they can reclaim the greatness of an extraordinary civilization”.

The importance of pointing this out is that the Israel lobby-funded politicians, particularly pro-war officials, are overtly working towards regime change in Iran. This is despite the fact that only 16% of Americans said they supported military action against Iran earlier this June, while around 60% polled said that the US should not be involved in Israel’s war with Iran at all.

The current US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, sits on the ‘Veterans Advisory Council‘ for an organization called “United Against Nuclear Iran” (UANI), which poses as a non-for-profit advocating for a “democratic” Iran, but actively launches pressure campaigns against companies to stop them doing business inside the country and seeks to target its economy.

UANI poses as an organization advocating on behalf of Iranians, yet its leadership consists of Jeb Bush and Mark Wallace. It’s advisory board doesn’t include a single Iranian, instead it is a who’s who of think-tank ghouls and pro-war former officials. On UANI board sits Zohar Palti, a former Israeli Defense Ministry official and the Mossad’s ex-Director of Intelligence. Dennis Ross, of the Zionist pro-war think-tank, the Washington Institute For Near East Policy (WINEP), and former UK armed forces chief of staff Lord Charles Guthrie.

Meanwhile, this anti-Iran campaign has deepened with accusations of Iranian attacks on Western soil, allegations made without any evidence provided to the public. One such case occurred in the UK back in May, where an alleged terrorist plot was foiled and blamed on Iran, yet the publicly presented evidence for any Iranian involvement appeared flimsy to say the least. In Australia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was also blamed for a string of alleged anti-semitic attacks on Jewish individuals inside the country, again without any proof to corroborate these assertions.

In addition to this, pro-Israeli MAGA commentators like Laura Loomer, who are part of a right-wing web of Zionist-funded influencers, have been pushing the Trump administration to go to war with Iran on Israel’s behalf. Loomer, who is a close ally to the President and is often described as a de-facto national security advisor, was a vocal supporter of Trump’s decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities and is constantly warning of so-called “Islamic terrorist attacks” being imminent.

This campaign is in no way organic and is the result of a well-funded influence operation, whereby the most hardline Zionist voices are promoted and funded to push for regime change in Tehran. From influencers to fake social media accounts, to news networks and elected officials, what Iran currently faces is a well-funded machine dedicated to overthrowing its government -- a move that would cost Western taxpayers enormously.