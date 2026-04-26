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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
17h

Thanks. Below are excerpts from a poem by Khalil Gibran "Dead are my people" [“Dead are My People” during the Great (engineered) Famine of 1915-1918 in his native Mount Lebanon]

"My people died on the cross.... They died while their hands stretched toward the East and West, While the remnants of their eyes Stared at the blackness of the Firmament... They died silently, For humanity had closed its ears To their cry. They died because They did not befriend their enemy. They died because they loved their Neighbors. They died because They placed trust in all humanity. They died because they did not Oppress the oppressors. They died Because they were the crushed Flowers, and not the crushing feet. They died because they were peace Makers. They perished from hunger In a land rich with milk and honey. They died because monsters of Hell arose and destroyed all that Their fields grew, and devoured the Last provisions in their bins.... They died because the vipers and Sons of vipers spat out poison into The space where the Holy Cedars and The roses and the jasmine breathe Their fragrance."

He also wrote:

" but the death of my people is

A silent accusation; it is a crime

Conceived by the heads of the unseen serpents...

It is a Sceneless tragedy...And if my

People had attacked the despots

And oppressors and died rebels,

I would have said, 'Dying for

Freedom is nobler than living in

The shadow of weak submission, for

He who embraces death with the sword

Of Truth in his hand will eternalize

With the Eternity of Truth, for Life

Is weaker than Death and Death is

Weaker than Truth."

https://allpoetry.com/poem/14326976-Dead-Are-My-People-by-Khalil-Gibran

People that have endured so much suffering, I am not there and am not them - but if I was and were, I believe I would fight with the resistance rather than be enslaved to the satanic genocidal entity and their enablers.

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
12h

It’s like the entire world is waiting for the Mad Dog Israel to be put down.

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